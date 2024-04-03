Highlights WWE's Hall of Fame has recognised female talent since 1995 with The Fabulous Moolah being the first woman inducted.

Some have been enshrined due to their in-ring excellence, while others are celebrated because of their contributions away from the squared circle.

Legendary female wrestlers like Lita, Trish Stratus, and Beth Phoenix have made a significant impact on the wrestling industry and helped pave the way for future generations.

WWE began established their Hall of Fame in 1993 with the induction of Andre The Giant. Shortly after, in 1995, the company started recognising the contributions of female talent, starting with The Fabulous Moolah. Since the early 2010s, WWE has generally looked to include at least one woman in every class of honourees.

Naturally, the inductees are all subjective. That includes who chooses them, when they’re chosen and who is chosen. With the 'Women’s Revolution' having done even more to highlight female Superstars in recent times, it's easy to imagine a scenario where multiple women are inducted each year. Indeed, that will be the case in 2024 as the company will induct both Bull Nakano and Lia Maivia into the hallowed ground of the WWE Hall of Fame. Let's now take a look at every female inductee to date and where they rank compared to each other.

19 Sunny (2011)

The original diva was a trailblazer in her time

Once the most downloaded woman on the internet, the real-life Tammy Sytch is currently serving 17 years in prison for her role in a fatal DUI incident. Before her life took an unfortunate turn, though, Sunny was one of the company's most popular performers in the mid-1990s. Famed for her ability to guide tag teams to championship gold, she took her place in the Hall of Fame 13 years ago.

18 The Fabulous Moolah (1995)

Another Hall of Famer whose legacy has been tarnished post-induction

A performer who reigned as Women's Champion for more than two decades in her prime, Moolah returned to the WWE during the Attitude Era and once again picked up gold. Inducted by Alundra Blaze in 1995, Moolah has been on the receiving end of some highly unsavoury accusations since her passing in 2007, souring her legacy as an icon of women's wrestling.

17 Joan Lunden (2016)

Veteran broadcaster was honoured with the Warrior Award

The Warrior Award has been used by WWE to keep the spirit of The Ultimate Warrior alive. Generally used to celebrate a person who has been a warrior in their own life, in 2016 the company decided to honour Lunden for both her services to broadcasting and her brave battle against cancer. Her positivity and ability to persevere is what made her a deserved Warrior Award recipient.

16 Sue Aitchison (2019)

WWE honoured the unsung hero behind their work with Make-A-Wish

Many WWE fans may well not be aware of the incredible work that Aitchison carried out alongside WWE after joining the company in the 1980s. A true unsung hero, she helped the dreams of thousands of sick children come true through the promotion's partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and rightly got her moment in the spotlight during the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony.

15 Queen Sharmell (2022)

The WWE Universe bowed to acknowledge the contributions of King Booker's wife

When the wrestling world first met Queen Sharmell, it was as Storm, a part of the WCW Nitro Girls dance troupe. She would then be a valet for The Artist as Paisley. But her biggest contribution would be in the role of Queen Sharmell in WWE. She may have been small in stature, but the royal wave and the “all hail King Bookah!” she’d repeatedly say as Booker came to the ring made fans quickly bow down to both the King and Queen.

14 Wendi Richter (2010)

Richter is famously remembered for her interactions with Cyndi Lauper

One of only three women to hold both the WWE and AWA Women's Championships, Richter holds a unique place in wrestling history. The fact that she was trained by The Fabulous Moolah made it easier for Richter to get opportunities, but she still had to deliver in the ring - which she did with great skill.

She debuted with the promotion at the perfect time - a mid-twenties beauty who could wrestle well just as the Rock N' Wrestling Connection got started. She was soon paired with pop culture icon Cyndi Lauper for a number of major matches. A falling out with her trainer, Moolah, saw an abrupt end to her time with the company - although Richter's contributions are now forever immortalised.

13 Jacqueline (2016)

Veteran Superstar was inducted in her home state before WrestleMania 32

As a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Jacqueline remains one of the few female Superstars to have won a men's title in company history. Getting trained by Skandor Akbar got the then-Jackie Moore booked in World Class Championship Wrestling and other territories where she became a multi-time champion. That success primed her for opportunities on more significant stages. After a run in WCW, she got to really showcase her skills and would wind up in WWE. She went on to become the first-ever black women’s champion, as well as a stalwart trainer during her time with the promotion - helping to train the likes of Sable, Trish Stratus and Lita.

12 Alundra Blayze (2015)

Blayze became an infamous figure during the Monday Night War

Already considered to be one of the best female performers in the world, WWE signed the then-Madusa in late 1993. Renamed Alundra Blayze, the company planned to build their entire women’s Division around her. However, after drawing little interest from fans, she was released in 1995 - which is where things really got interesting. She would show up on WCW Nitro - the opposition's flagship show - with the WWE Women’s Championship and dump it in the trash - immortalising herself as a chapter in the hard-fought war between the two companies. She brought the title belt back to WWE when she was inducted to the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 31 weekend.

11 Mae Young (2008)

Young famously wanted to wrestle a match on her 100th birthday

Mae Young's career incredibly dates back to before World Word Two - and she wrestled her final match on television at the age of 87. While her win over Layla and Michelle McCool on Raw was never going to win any Match of the Year awards, it was testament to Mae's unique toughness that she was able to perform in the ring at such an advanced age. Fans from the Attitude Era will likely remember Young best for taking a huge powerbomb for Bubba Ray Dudley on the same night that she gave birth to a hand! Yes, you read that right. The Attitude Era was indeed a crazy time in the industry.

10 Torrie Wilson (2019)

Wilson found her way into the business by chance

Torrie got her start in the industry after being spotted while attending WCW shows with her boyfriend. This led to her being asked to accompany Scott Steiner to the ring, before Kevin Nash would also express an interest in having Wilson as part of his storyline. Torrie's time in WCW lasted little over a year, but she was picked up by WWE when they acquired the Atlanta-based promotion in 2001.

She spent seven years with WWE before announcing her retirement in 2008. During her run, Wilson had memorable storylines with Stacy Keibler, Dawn Marie, Sable and Carlito. She also appeared on the cover of Playboy multiple times. Her fun-loving nature made her a favourite of the fans and it was no surprise to see Torrie inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

9 Stacy Keiber (2023)

Keibler won a contest to get her initial opportunity in the wrestling business

Some four years after her close friend Wilson, Keibler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Having originally won a contest to be a WCW Nitro girl, Stacy was handed a more in-depth role as the sultry Miss Hancock. When WCW closed their doors, an opportunity in the WWE beckoned for Keiber who managed the likes of Test, Hurricane Helms and the Dudley Boyz during her time with the company. She also gave it her all whenever she stepped into the ring and formed a strong bond with fans as a result of her efforts.

8 Ivory (2018)

The decorated veteran was recognised prior to WrestleMania 34

The only woman ever to hold the GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling) and the WWE Women's Championships, Ivory began her journey to professional wrestling stardom from a cheerleading background. She had to be dragged to her first GLOW audition by a friend, but never looked back. After spending several years in GLOW as Tina Ferrari, she would take a hiatus from the sport for several years before joining the WWE in 1999. While she did have to partake in the Bra And Panties matches of that time, she also had the opportunity to show that she was an accomplished wrestler - most notably during her time as a part of Right To Censor between 2000 and 2001.

7 Beth Phoenix (2017)

'The Glamazon' was inducted at just 36 years old

A four-time Women's Champion, Phoenix stood out as wrestler in a world full of divas when she arrived in WWE. A Superstar that was ahead of her time in many ways, Beth retired from the ring in October 2012 to start a family, but has returned to the company on a number of occasions since. Whether as a trainer, commentator or an in-ring participant, Phoenix has generally excelled at every aspect of the business she has turned her hand to. Her last match to date came in 2023, when she teamed with her husband, Edge, to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

6 Chyna (2019)

The 'Ninth Wonder of the World' was inducted as part of Degeneration X

A true pioneer during the Attitude Era, Chyna may be one of the most influential female Superstars ever. Trained by fellow Hall of Famer Killer Kowalski, from the very moment she debuted and throttled Marlena into mush in 1997, Chyna was an imposing, physical force of nature. From her time in Degeneration X to her final, brief run as Women’s Champion, she made an undeniable impact and changed the business forever.

5 The Bella Twins (2020)

Nikki and Brie helped force change in WWE

Despite holding multiple championships between them, the Bellas biggest impact on the WWE Universe was through the exposure they provided the women's division of the Total Divas reality show. Nikki and Brie carved out a passionate fan base who followed them as they broke down barriers to help launch the 'women's revolution' in 2015. History could look very different without their contributions to the company.

4 Molly Holly (2021)

Molly had a number of fondly-remembered gimmicks in WWE

Getting her start in WCW, Nora Greenwald was dubbed Miss Madness and trained with Dean Malenko as well as 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. She would later make the transition to WWE as Molly Holly - the cousin of Crash and Hardcore Holly - before adopting the superhero moniker of Mighty Molly. She even turned heel as a part of Right To Censor, showing her versatility as a performer. Universally loved both in front of and behind the cameras, Holly was a hugely popular inductee to the Hall of Fame.

3 Sensational Sherri (2006)

Sherri worked with many promotions during her career, but is best remembered for her WWE run

What couldn’t Sherri Martel do? The better question would be what didn't she wind up doing? Defending the women’s title? Check. Managing legends and superstars like Ted DiBiase, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and Randy Savage? Check. Promos? Getting involved physically in matches? Check, check, and double-check. Sherri received her richly deserved flowers during her 2006 Hall of Fame induction as part of WrestleMania 22 weekend. Sadly, she would pass away the following year.

2 Lita (2014)

The daredevil performer excelled in many roles

A four-time WWE Women's Champion, Lita burst on to the scene as the valet of Essa Rios, but it wasn't long until a partnership with the Hardy Boyz saw her career begin to skyrocket. After achieving all she could as a babyface, the charismatic superstar then showed a different side to herself by forming a highly effective heel partnership with Edge.

Lita made history in 2004 when she won the first-ever Raw main event between two female superstars - as she defeated Trish Stratus. The pair would continue to have a legendary rivalry until Lita ended her full-time in-ring career in 2006.

1 Trish Stratus (2013)

The Canadian star won seven world titles in her career

From starting her WWE career as a valet for the undercard tag team of Test & Albert, Stratus exploded in popularity towards the end of the Attitude Era as she evolved from a manager into an accomplished in-ring performer. She had fruitful runs as both a face and heel before riding off into the sunset after defeating Lita for her seventh Women's Championship at Unforgiven 2006. Thankfully for her legions of fans, Stratus has made several brief returns since, most recently feuding with Becky Lynch last summer.