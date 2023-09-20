Highlights Arsenal's Katie McCabe is a versatile and tenacious player who stepped up in the absence of injured teammates, earning numerous accolades and nominations.

Rachel Daly of Aston Villa is exceptional as both a defender and striker, winning the WSL Golden Boot last season and being nominated for prestigious awards.

Pauline Bremer, signed by Brighton, brings a winning mentality and experience from heavyweight sides, making her one of the best signings of the WSL season.

Twelve teams will contest the 2023/24 Women’s Super League season, which is set to get underway soon.

From Chelsea, who will be seeking a fifth consecutive WSL title, to Leicester City, who will be hoping to avoid yet another relegation battle, there will be intriguing storylines running right through the league.

The league’s players are becoming increasingly well-known now, particularly after a thrilling Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, but who is the most talented star on each WSL team? GiveMeSport has a go at selecting just one member of each squad who could be deemed the very best.

Arsenal – Katie McCabe

Arsenal have a star-studded squad, but players such as Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson are either just returning from injury or are still in the medical room. In their absence last season, Katie McCabe stepped up and put in a number of brilliant performances.

The 27-year-old was subsequently named Arsenal’s Player of the 2022/23 Season, won WSL Goal of the Season for a stunning effort against Manchester City, and was selected in UEFA’s Team of the Season. She then captained Ireland at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, scoring the country’s first ever goal at the tournament against Canada, and earning a nomination for the Ballon d’Or.

McCabe is a tenacious and fiery player, who is always willing to fight for her team. She is incredibly versatile, and has featured for Arsenal in both attack and defence.

Aston Villa – Rachel Daly

Most players are world-class in just one position, but Rachel Daly is exceptional as both a defender and striker. While she often plays left-back for England, the 31-year-old won the WSL Golden Boot last season as a striker for Aston Villa, scoring 22 goals.

Daly was named Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year alongside Erling Haaland, and has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or and Best FIFA Awards.

With Aston Villa strengthening their squad over their summer, there is no reason while Daly will not be an issue for defenders across the league again this season.

Brighton – Pauline Bremer

Brighton signed Pauline Bremer in July after flirting with relegation last season. The 27-year-old is highly-experienced, playing for heavyweight sides such as Lyon, Manchester City and Wolfsburg, and winning accolades such as the Women’s Champions League and FA Cup.

The talented forward will aim to bring a winning mentality to Brighton, who have shown their ambition through this signing. She could well be one of the best signings of the 2023/24 WSL season transfer window.

Bristol City – Abi Harrison

Bristol City are back in the WSL after a two season absence, during which Abi Harrison became the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

The 25-year-old returned from an ACL injury to have an astonishing 2021/22 campaign in the Women’s Championships, scoring 17 goals. She then hit the back of the net six times last season to help Bristol City earn promotion into the WSL.

Playing in the top flight of English women’s football will require Harrison to reach another level, but if she does, she could be crucial in Bristol City’s attempt to avoid dropping back down to the Championship.

Chelsea – Sam Kerr

Chelsea are another team absolutely stacked with talent, but Sam Kerr is consistently the side’s stand-out player. The 30-year-old has scored an astonishing 54 goals in 58 appearances in the WSL, and she’ll be hoping to add to her tally this season.

Despite being injured for the group stages at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Kerr helped Australia reach the semi-finals, and was subsequently nominated for the Ballon d’Or and Best FIFA Awards. The striker has become synonymous with Chelsea, and it’s hard to imagine the team having the same success without her.

Everton – Hanna Bennison

Everton paid a club-record fee for Bennison when they signed her in 2021, and the 20-year-old is beginning to show why the Toffees had so much faith in her at such an early age.

Partial to a long-range goal, Bennison is now a regular starter for Everton, and following the departure of defender Gabby George to Manchester United, has the chance to become the team’s best player this season.

Bennison also has international pedigree, despite her young age. She featured for Sweden at Euro 2022, before competing for her country at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Leicester – Janina Leitzig

Janina Leitzig joined Leicester on loan last season and played a crucial part in ensuring the club were not relegated from the WSL. She was voted Players’ and Fans’ Player of the Season following her 12 appearances in the league, during which she kept five clean sheets.

As Leicester look to avoid yet another relegation scrap in the upcoming season, they have signed Leitzig on a permanent transfer. She will likely be the team’s standout player this campaign.

Liverpool – Missy Bo Kearns

Missy Bo Kearns has been at Liverpool since she was eight-years-old, progressing through the ranks to become a key member of the senior squad. The gifted midfielder was part of the team that won the 2021/22 Women’s Championship, before playing in all of Liverpool’s games in the WSL last season.

The 22-year-old rose to the standard of the WSL, and was subsequently named Liverpool Players' Player of the Year at the end of the campaign.

Manchester City – Bunny Shaw

Khadija Shaw, affectionately known as “Bunny”, was one of the best strikers in the WSL last season. She hit the back of the net 20 times, with only Rachel Daly scoring more goals.

The 26-year-old’s performances saw her named Manchester City's Player of the Season, and CONCACAF's Women's Player of the Year. Shaw has also been nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

In the form of her life, Shaw will likely score many more goals for Manchester City this season.

Manchester United – Leah Galton

Manchester United may have lost two of their best players – Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle – over the summer, but they still have a number of talented players in their squad. This includes Leah Galton, who has been described by United boss Marc Skinner as one of the "world's best wingers".

Perhaps if Galton played for England she would not be so underrated, but the 29-year-old has ruled herself out of international duty. Regardless, her WSL stats speak for themselves. Last season, she scored an impressive 10 goals in 20 appearances, and she still seems capable of reaching another level.

Tottenham Hotspur – Beth England

It’s not an exaggeration to say Tottenham Hotspur would be starting this season in the Women’s Championship if not for Beth England. The 29-year-old moved to the North London club from Chelsea in January, scoring 12 goals in as many games to give Spurs the advantage in last campaign’s relegation scrap.

England was rewarded with a call-up to the Lionesses squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and has now been named Tottenham’s captain. Although the club will be hoping to show an overall improvement from last season, they will likely still be relying on England’s attacking prowess in the coming months.

West Ham - Mackenzie Arnold

Mackenzie Arnold joined West Ham in July 2020, and has gradually become one of the world’s most respected goalkeepers. This reputation was solidified at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, during which Arnold kept four clean sheets as Australia reached the semi-finals.

West Ham may struggle this season, but as Leicester showed last season, anything is possible if a team is backed up by an excellent shot-stopper. Arnold will likely be the standout player for the Hammers this coming campaign.