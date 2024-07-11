Highlights Spain and England are set to face off in the Euro 2024 final on July 14th.

England boast more world-class players than their opponents, and the likes of Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka give them a great shot at winning the tournament.

Rodri is one of the best midfielders in world football, and could play a pivotal role for Spain in the final.

After all the group games, numerous knockout matches, and plenty of late drama, the pinnacle of Euro 2024 is just around the corner. Spain are set to play England on Sunday 14th July, hoping to write their names into the history books and hoist the famous Henri Delaunay Cup high above their heads.

While Luis de la Fuente's side have had to overcome the likes of Germany and France en route to the final, the Three Lions have needed to dig deep to get results against Slovakia, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, all talented sides but perhaps not ones of the same quality that La Roja have faced. Nevertheless, with elite players like Jude Bellingham on the books, there is every chance that someone could pull out a result.

And if the game was played on paper and purely based on the quality of names each side has at their disposal, Gareth Southgate's squad would be the favourites to win it. The number of players who could be termed 'world-class' in the England setup far outranks the number of Spanish players who fit the same description. So, with the final just days away, here are all the world-class players each side can call upon in the match.

For players to be considered 'world-class', they have to be in the top three for their position in world football. Players have been judged on their performances across the 2023/24 year, not just the duration of Euro 2024.

England's World-Class Players

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Kyle Walker

If we were talking purely about Euro 2024, then it would be hard to say that any of these players have been performing at a world-class level. None of them have been particularly impressive for the Three Lions, even Bellingham, who has scored two important goals to get England a first win in the group stage and an equaliser against Slovakia.

But that is indicative of talent - being able to come up with the goods when it matters most. Nobody would question Bellingham's status as one of the best midfielders in world football during his 2023/24 debut year at Real Madrid, where he scored 23 goals in all competitions. Neither would anybody disagree that Harry Kane has had a brilliant first year at Bayern Munich, despite their shortcomings. While England's all-time top scorer might have struggled to make an impact he's used to making while on international duty, you wouldn't put it past him to be the man to win his nation a first European Championship.

Rio Ferdinand was caught up in a debate about whether both Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka deserved the world-class moniker during the most recent season, but it would be fair to say that on their day, both players are up there with the best in their positions. The former was named the Premier League Player of the Season and was the crucial cog for a Manchester City side that missed Kevin De Bruyne for a large chunk of the campaign. And Saka was just as pivotal for Arsenal on the right, drifting inside, causing chaos, scoring 20 goals, and nearly ending the Gunners' 20-year title drought. The right-winger got England back on level terms against Switzerland in the quarter-finals and could do exactly the same against Spain. Expect Marc Cucurella to have his hands full.

Declan Rice might not have earned the same plaudits for England in the summer as he did at the Emirates, but he has fulfilled the role of an unsung hero at times, sweeping up when needed and limiting threats. Considering the threat of Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz, he will be very busy on Sunday, but should perform well against both. And while Spain might have Nico Williams terrorising players on the right, there aren't many full-backs in world football who can cope with a tricky winger as well as Kyle Walker. Still one of the finest full-backs in the world at 34 years old, his pace and defensive intelligence should limit La Rojai's effectiveness moving forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player has covered more distance at Euro 2024 than Declan Rice (74.9km).

Spain's World-Class Players

Lamine Yamal, Rodri

Spain's squad is full of supremely talented players, such as Aymeric Laporte, Nico Williams, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal. But in terms of players who are the best in the world in their position, they aren't, perhaps, as blessed as England are. Their strength comes from how well they have blended together as a team, but having a couple of the world's finest certainly helps too.

Lamine Yamal might only be turning 17 just before the final kicks off, but he has wasted little time in underlining his status as an incredible talent, and is certainly on the borderline when it comes to world-class. Not many would have expected the Barcelona youngster to have taken the world by storm as much as he has, and his screamer against France is just a small insight into what he's capable of. A phenomenal dribbler who possesses an eye for goal, there aren't many wingers in world football who are performing as well as he is right now. To be impacting club and country in the way that he is as a teenager is simply frightening.

While Yamal's inclusion might be divisive, Rodri's is undebatable. Manchester City's midfield enforcer performs a similar function on the international stage, and has done so superbly, mopping up any breaks while keeping play ticking. What will scare England most, though, is that he is one of the most clutch players in world football, someone who can pop up when needed most. Man City fans found that out when he grabbed the only goal of the 2022/23 Champions League final against Inter Milan - Southgate and co. will be praying that he doesn't produce something similar at the Olympiastadion.