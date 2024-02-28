Highlights WrestleMania main events can be iconic, but not all have hit the mark as intended.

Matches like The Miz vs John Cena and Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker had mixed receptions.

The cinematic Boneyard match and the emotional triumph of Daniel Bryan are standout moments in 'Mania history.

WrestleMania is perhaps the pinnacle of professional wrestling. Wrestlers in WWE work year-round to try to earn their place on the April spectacle and all types of fans tune in to see the end to the company’s annual cycle, but to be given the main event of the iconic show is an honour in and of itself.

In the 21st century, there have been some truly great ‘Mania main events, but, for every classic, there are some that didn’t quite land the way that WWE initially intended. So, let’s take a look at the matches that have closed WrestleMania since the dawn of the new millennium, as GIVEMESPORT ranks every WrestleMania main event since 2000.

The Miz vs John Cena

WrestleMania 27 - 2011

The start of our list takes us to 2011 and WrestleMania 27. Many fans don’t have particularly fond memories of The Miz as WWE Champion (whether it be during this era or his short-lived 2021 title reign), and that feeling of discontent was summed up by his WrestleMania title defence against John Cena, which actually centred around The Rock.

It was Cena’s verbal battles with The Great One before the show which really overshadowed the WWE Champion and made many people believe that he would lose the title to John on the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, following a very underwhelming double count-out in the main event of WrestleMania, The Rock used his hosting powers to restart the match and hand The Miz a title retention. The champ suffered a concussion early in the match and doesn't actually remember the majority of it, which clearly hindered the quality as well.

Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker

WrestleMania 33 - 2017

By 2017, The Undertaker’s WrestleMania showdowns had lost a lot of their magic. Post-streak, the company used The Deadman in a variety of different ways, from protecting WWE from Shane McMahon on Vince’s behalf to squashing John Cena in a minute, but, at ‘Mania 33, he became the latest to put over Roman Reigns in the quest to make him the next babyface icon.

Of course, this was at a time when the fans were unrelenting in their outright rejection of Reigns, and matters were made worse when this match gave the impression that Roman had retired The Undertaker by becoming the second man to beat him at WrestleMania. Plus, the match itself was sloppy and seemed to drag on into the night as a 52-year-old ‘Taker went 23 minutes in a no-holds-barred affair.

AJ Styles vs The Undertaker

WrestleMania 36 - 2020

Ranking here due to its cinematic nature, the first night of the first WrestleMania to have two nights ended with a Boneyard match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker. Admittedly, it may have been given this spot due to the dramatic visual of Styles’ glove sticking out from a pile of dirt after he had been ‘buried’ being an emphatic end to the show, but it stands out among other WrestleMania closing moments.

It doesn’t fall at the bottom of our list as we have to view it slightly differently than a regular one-on-one clash. The pandemic gave wrestling companies a chance to push the boundaries of creativity, and, as far as cinematic matches go, this one is good, but the Firefly Funhouse match we saw just 24 hours later probably eclipses it and means that the Boneyard match can’t place any higher than it does.

Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

WrestleMania 36 - 2020

At WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre reached the mountaintop in WWE for the first time, but, in 2020, no one was there to see it. The pandemic was still a very new prospect for the wider world to deal with at the time, and there were even suggestions that the biggest wrestling event in the world should be cancelled due to having no live audience. Still, the show continued for WWE through all external events and the 2020 Royal Rumble winner had to go things alone.

While a match between Lesnar and McIntyre would have been much more without the obvious restraints, this started with just seven minutes left of WrestleMania 36’s runtime, and the match itself clocked in at four and a half minutes. It was a finisher-heavy sprint of a bout that proved to have bold moments, such as McIntyre kicking out of an F-5 at one, but it was a rushed crowning of a new champion in very uncertain times.

Triple H v Big Show v The Rock v Mick Foley

WrestleMania 16 - 2000

A McMahon in every corner. When you think of WrestleMania 2000, you think of this match. But, to say that it was a convoluted affair would be an understatement as this ‘Mania main event featured then WWF Champion Triple H, Royal Rumble winner The Rock, Rumble runner-up The Big Show (who actually hit the ground after The Rock) and Mick Foley just weeks after he lost a stipulation match forcing him into retirement.

If that wasn’t enough, it was an elimination match, too. Despite Big Show’s early exit, the match went a total of 38 minutes with the final stretch between Triple H and The Rock going for 20 on its own. The last leg of the match also featured a lot of drama around the McMahon family themselves, as we saw Vince turn on The Rock before every member of the family (bar Linda) ate a Rock Bottom to end a very hectic and crowded main event.

Triple H vs Randy Orton

WrestleMania 25 - 2009

When Randy Orton won the 2009 Royal Rumble, he was one of WWE’s most sadistic heels ever. Coming after Triple H, The Viper executed a punt kick on both Vince and Shane McMahon, as well as stealing a kiss from Stephanie on the way to challenging The Game at the 25th WrestleMania. But, despite the intensely personal feud, the stipulation attached to the match stated that should Triple H be counted out or disqualified, he would forfeit the WWE Championship to Orton.

This seriously limited the levels that this match could reach. Of course, it played off how Orton’s pre-match antics had rattled his opponent, but you would expect a rivalry this serious to have ended in a wild fight rather than a regular singles match in which the competitors were actively discouraged from pushing the limit. Also, it’s generally regarded as having overstayed its welcome in terms of length.

Triple H vs Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 32 - 2016

In 2016, WWE were perhaps their most engrained in trying to make the presentation they wanted for Roman Reigns work. We’ve already covered the time they had The Big Dog pin The Undertaker at WrestleMania, but, at ‘Mania 32, the company were much more formulaic with their attempt to have the audience get behind Reigns as a babyface, having him defend his title in the Royal Rumble and lose it to authority figure Triple H towards the end of the match.

But, when the time came to close WrestleMania 32 against The Game, a lot of fans had checked out, as they knew Roman was likely to win in a long and dramatic main event that people struggled to buy into. In the end, Roman had his triumphant title victory in what many saw as a procession.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Kevin Owens

WrestleMania 38 - 2022

When Stone Cold Steve Austin retired in 2003, next to no one would have predicted that we’d ever see him compete again, let alone it happened almost two decades later. Yet, when WrestleMania 38 rolled around in The Rattlesnake’s home of Texas, he laced up his boots and stepped into the ring to battle Kevin Owens on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The closing segment of the first night of WrestleMania in 2022 was initially advertised to feature Austin appearing on an iteration of Owens’ talk show ‘The KO Show’, but a challenge was soon laid out from host to guest as the two had a no holds barred match. This was clever as it allowed WWE to have Austin compete without being judged for his technical skill, the match was a brawl that spilt from the ring to ringside to the stands and created a chaotic end to night one. Not a technical masterpiece but a great use of a then 57-year-old Austin.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 34 - 2018

The fourth ‘Mania main event in a row to feature Roman Reigns, fans had grown used to seeing The Big Dog make his entrance in the final match of WWE’s spectacle event. Plus, much like at ‘Mania 32, most people were certain that the former powerhouse of The Shield would walk out having been crowned champion. So, the crowd in New Orleans were quite disinterested in what they were being presented with until Lesnar surprised them by pulling out a victory.

The match itself had a fair amount of quality, but it was definitely too long, as Lesnar had to hit an astonishing six F-5s to put down a very bloodied Roman. However, the sheer apathy from the crowd meant that, whatever the two men were doing in the ring, got drowned out by the audience entertaining themselves with unrelated chants which ruined the overall perception of ‘Mania 34’s closing match.

Triple H vs Chris Jericho

WrestleMania 18 - 2002

When you think of WrestleMania 18, the main event isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. On the night, Triple H vs Chris Jericho was majorly overshadowed by The Rock’s earlier clash with Hulk Hogan, so the closing match didn’t quite end the show in the emphatic way that the company had intended. Instead, this match was heavily focused on Stephanie McMahon.

Jericho worked over his opponent’s leg (which was already bandaged heading into the show) as Stephanie continued to interfere. She even took some bumps as Chris inadvertently hit her with a spear. The crowd wanted to see a Triple H win and that’s exactly what they got, as those in attendance got off their feet to see The Game nail a Pedigree and take home the gold.

The Rock vs John Cena

WrestleMania 29 - 2013

Once in a lifetime became twice in a lifetime at WrestleMania 29, as The Rock took on John Cena for the WWE Championship. As we covered in the first entry, the rivalry between the two legends had been ratting on for two years, as they first became intertwined at ‘Mania 27. This was the end of a storyline which spanned two years and took precedence over anything else happening in the company at the time.

It played off how Cena had had a very rough past 12 months off the back of his loss to The Rock one year earlier, including some very real off-screen drama and breakups. Still, much like the previous year, the crowd were behind The Great One when it came time for the bell to win. Regardless, Cena would get things back on track by hitting an Attitude Adjustment and getting the win as they played off their previous encounter and delivered a performance that, while typical of the pair, was a match packed with storylines.

Related 25 best WWE wrestlers of all time Wrestling has had some incredible wrestlers walk through its doors, including The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, and the 100 best have been ranked

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 38 - 2022

In a way, this match changed the course of WWE and led us to where we are today. Originally, the two stars were meant to clash at Day 1 in 2022, but, when Reigns caught COVID and got pulled from the show, Lesnar was added to Raw’s WWE Championship four-way match, walking out of the 1st of January show with Big E’s title.

So, in the midst of The Tribal Chief’s awe-inspiring Universal Title reign, Brock and Roman’s third ‘Mania main event together was made for 38 in 2022, this time for all the gold. As you may have expected going in, this was done to add another accolade to the ever-growing legend of Roman Reigns, but, despite most having an idea of who would win, there’s no doubting the significance of the occasion as the WWE and Universal Titles became unified.

Triple H vs Batista

WrestleMania 21 - 2005

The Triple H vs Batista rivalry from 2005 is revered for its story. As a member of Evolution, The Animal grew from a rookie who acted as the group’s muscle to the man who would rise up against the leader Triple H. The Game was coming off the back of a successful feud with Randy Orton which saw him retain his World Heavyweight Championship, and, following the 2005 Royal Rumble, he had another Evolution member on his radar, trying everything

The babyface turn from Batista was executed perfectly, as he outsmarted any plan Triple H had to divert him away from the gold, meaning that those in attendance for WrestleMania were fiending to see the two clash. In the match, Triple H was up to his usual heel antics, going to hit The Animal with the World Heavyweight Title in the match, The Cerebral Assassin even had Ric Flair in his corner to boost his chances. Still, once he had dealt with The Nature Boy and dished out a Batista Bomb, the fans were sent home happy with a new champion.

Edge vs The Undertaker

WrestleMania 24 - 2008

Most of Undertaker’s WrestleMania matches around this time were solely built around the streak, though, while this did have streak implications, The Deadman had his eyes set on the World Heavyweight Championship. This added extra stakes to an already important ‘Mania 24 main event. Plus, it’s worth pointing out that, at this point, Edge hadn’t been pinned or submitted on the Grandest Stage of Them All either.

For a while, the two seemed to be evenly matched, as they went counter-for-counter. But, once ‘Taker hit the referee with a Big Boot, The Ultimate Opportunist went low and followed up by striking The Phenom with a ringside camera. The match was packed with drama and featured Charles Robinson sprinting down to the ring to replace the referee, and eventually, the Deadman came out on top. It was a match that exceeded all expectations.

Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair

WrestleMania 35 - 2019

Given that this was the first-ever women’s main event of WrestleMania, this match felt big time without the competitors needing to do much in the way of promotion. But, in terms of star power, you’d be hard-pressed to find three more iconic women in WWE that year than mainstream star Ronda Rousey, multi-time champion Charlotte Flair and the fans’ collective hero Becky Lynch.

In reality, WrestleMania 35 should’ve closed with a one-on-one match between Rousey and Lynch, as there was a very organic rivalry building between the two at the time. Still, the company felt as if Charlotte Flair simply couldn’t be missing from such an occasion, and, as a result, the stakes were raised as The Queen was booked to win the SmackDown Women’s Title in order to put both brand’s gold on the line in the match. In the end, fan favourite Lynch walked out with both championships, leaving a lasting image of history in the minds of viewers around the world.

John Cena vs Triple H

WrestleMania 22 - 2006

Having won his first WWE Championship a year earlier at WrestleMania 21 against JBL, John Cena came into 2006’s Showcase of The Immortals carrying gold. He had lost the title at that year’s New Year’s Revolution, but won it back at the Royal Rumble and went on to the main event of ‘Mania 22 to defend the WWE Title against Triple H, who had won a ‘Road To WrestleMania’ number one contender's tournament in the lead-up to the Show of Shows.

As was typical at the time, Cena was treated with hostility by those in the AllState Arena, as his era of dominance was just beginning. The match was as you’d expect from these two, but the crowd ate everything up. Triple H was even more desperate than usual, having lost the previous two WrestleMania main events. He hit a low blow after the referee was caught in the action and looked for his trademark Sledgehammer, but those in attendance were disappointed when all-conquering babyface Cena got the submission victory to retain the WWE Championship.

Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle

WrestleMania 19 - 2003

Brock Lesnar’s WWE dominance was evident from the very first moment, as his rookie year is one of the best in company history. The ‘Next Big Thing’ was WWE Champion by SummerSlam of 2002, and only lost the title to Big Show due to a betrayal from Paul Heyman. By the time 2003 rolled around, The Beast was a fan favourite, and his Royal Rumble win set up an infamous clash with Kurt Angle in the main event of ‘Mania 19.

Admittedly, this match is more known for the top rope move that almost ended in utter disaster, with Brock Lesnar’s Shooting Star Press being one of the most famous examples of a botched move there’s ever been, but he somehow carried on to finish the match and become a two-time WWE Champion, hitting a third F-5 to Angle and successfully securing a pinfall.

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan vs Edge

WrestleMania 37 - 2021

Just one year after making his emotional return to wrestling, Edge found himself in the main event of WrestleMania. It was a sight that fans of Rated R Superstar never thought they’d see, but, following his 2021 Royal Rumble win from the number one position, the Rated R Superstar squared off with Roman Reigns (and an added Daniel Bryan) to close ‘Mania 37 for the Universal Championship.

Each of the three men had momentum at different points during the match, but this was a time when Jey Uso was firmly on the side of his cousin, helping him regain control where possible. Going in, most people were split on who they thought would walk out as the champion, but, the lasting image of this show was one of dominance, as Reigns stacked Edge on top of Bryan to emphatically defeat both challengers.

The Rock vs John Cena

WrestleMania 28 - 2012

In 2012, Once in a Lifetime meant Once in a Lifetime as John Cena squared off with The Rock for the first time ever. It played off the interactions the two had had a year earlier at WrestleMania, with Rock being the main reason why Cena didn’t beat The Miz, and the main event of ‘Mania 28 was announced a year before it was set to happen.

After 12 months of trash talk, the two headed to Rock’s hometown of Miami to meet in an iconic showdown. To no one’s surprise, the crowd were heavily in favour of The Rock, but Cena didn’t go quietly. The crowd was electric as the two traded their iconic manoeuvres back and forth, but, overconfidence got to Cena as he mimicked The Great One and attempted to hit a People’s Elbow, something which was countered into a Rock Bottom that he couldn’t kick out of.

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 39 - 2023

Bringing things to the modern day, just last year saw the wrestling world wait with bated breath to see Cody Rhodes ‘finish the story’ at WrestleMania 39 in California. The American Nightmare had only just returned to WWE one year earlier, and had made a comeback from injury to win the 2023 Royal Rumble. But, through all of that, he had one goal: to win the title that his dad never held.

The match quality was high, and it had all the makings of a worthy closing match of ‘Mania, though the majority watching around the world were waiting for Rhodes to win. There was genuine shock in all wrestling fans when Roman hit the spear and pinned Cody after Solo Sikoa’s interference, and his quest for the WWE Championship rattled on.

Related The 10 longest reigning world champions in WWE history There have been some incredible title reigns in WWE history, but these are the 10 longest

Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

WrestleMania 37 - 2021

Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair was a history-making bout. Two years prior, we had the first all-female WrestleMania main event, but 2021 brought with it the first closing match between two women of black descent. As such, both competitors were emotional before the clash had even got going, but the gravitas of the situation made many forget about what had been a lacklustre build.

If there was ever a way to build a new star, this was it. Bianca’s Royal Rumble win set her on a collision course with one of WWE’s famous four horsewomen, and she dazzled the audience with her display. Banks is arguably one of the greatest ever, but Belair will always be remembered for this display of sheer power and athleticism which led her to championship glory.

John Cena vs Shawn Michaels

WrestleMania 23 - 2007

In 2006, John Cena walked out of the WrestleMania main event as WWE Champion having submitted Triple H. A year later, he came into ‘Mania as champion and this time squared off against another DX member in Shawn Michaels. Also, this remains the only closing match on the Show of Shows to be contested between two current tag team champions, as Cena and Michaels had won tag gold just weeks before Shawn became the top contender for the WWE Title.

In typical fashion, the referee ate a Sweet Chin Music during proceedings which signalled that anything goes, including a pile driver onto the steel steps which caused a nasty-looking cut to Cena’s head. Back in the ring, the two shared an awesome exchange of finishing moves as Attitude Adjustments were countered into Superkicks and Superkicks were countered into Ankle Locks. Once again, Cena left the building having retained his title through the use of the STF. Two members of DX were up, and both were defeated via submission.

Chris Benoit vs Shawn Michaels vs Triple H

WrestleMania 20 - 2004

It’s obviously hard to talk about this match and any quality it may possess due to its winner, but there’s no doubt that, at the time, this was a top feel-good moment. Benoit’s 2004 Rumble win was only the second time ever that the feat had been achieved from number one, and he opted to join the ongoing rivalry between Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Against two titans of the industry who had been through hellacious matches against each other in the lead-up to the showdown, Benoit sure was the underdog. But, there’s no doubting the fact that he was a superb technical wrestler, and he locked in his Crossface finishing move to make Triple H tap out and win the gold. Making The Game submit was already an iconic moment, but the visual of Chris hugging Eddie Guerrero as the two held both world titles is still historic to this day.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 31 - 2015

The first of what would be three WrestleMania main events shared by Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, 31 was their best. At the time, fans were just getting to grips with the WWE landscape post-breakup of The Shield, but, the speed at which the company went with The Big Dog as their top guy didn’t sit right with most. This was mainly due to how his former teammates, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, had experience on the independents and were much more suited for a push, whereas Reigns was still learning his craft.

However, Roman certainly looked as if he belonged in this match. It was hard-hitting and powerful as both men looked to topple the other. Many were stunned by the physicality of this match in what was truly a great showing for both of these stars. Lesnar’s pure dominance excited those who didn’t want to see Reigns be crowned as champion, and those against the challenger got their wish as the then Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins cashed in and essentially stole the championship to create an all-time WrestleMania moment.

Daniel Bryan vs Randy Orton vs Batista

WrestleMania 30 - 2014

This ‘Mania main event is proof that pressure from the audience is enough to do almost anything in wrestling. After all, the industry is built on entertaining the paying fans, so it’s usually a good idea to keep those who are invested in your company happy. In 2014, despite WWE’s best efforts to stage Randy Orton vs Batista, they simply couldn’t not go with the overwhelmingly popular Daniel Bryan.

It ended up being a long night for Bryan, as he had to battle Triple H, a constant thorn in his side, to even earn a shot at the gold in the closing match, but that he did. Then, the star moved on to the main event, where he triumphantly overcame any last-ditch efforts from The Authority to flaunt his success to finally reach the mountaintop on the biggest stage. The scenes of Bryan lifting both of WWE’s top belts above his head, leading a celebratory ‘Yes’ chant to close WrestleMania 30 will go down in history as one of the company’s most iconic ever.

The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

WrestleMania 39 - 2023

One of the best storylines WWE have done in recent memory, Sami Zayn finally overcame The Bloodline on night one of WrestleMania 39. The Canadian’s ascent from a side character in Roman’s reign to someone who was a genuine contender to take the title from him at the start of 2023 was electrifying television. Despite not winning the top singles gold in his hometown of Montreal at Elimination Chamber, Zayn reunited with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos in a classic tag team encounter.

It was the perfect end to Sami’s eight-month journey with The Bloodline. As mentioned earlier, the overwhelming majority of people thought that Cody Rhodes would defeat Roman Reigns the next night, so, for 24 hours, we thought that this was just the first part of the definitive end to The Bloodline. Owens and Zayn even popped up during Cody’s match to nullify The Usos. Regardless, the night one match’s emotional triumph will surely stand the test of time.

The Rock vs Steve Austin

WrestleMania 17 - 2001

If you ask any wrestling fan what the best WrestleMania ever is, most would point to X-Seven. It featured the second WrestleMania main event between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it was accompanied by a pre-match video package that still brings a chill to many today. The clash was fuelled by an intensely gripping storyline and with the WWF Championship at stake, it doesn’t get much bigger.

Both were desperate to walk out of WrestleMania 17 with the gold, though, at the time, we didn’t quite realise how far Austin would truly be ready to go. The bout itself was legendary, as the two men traded finishers and even copied the signature moves of their rival. But, as we all know, the match finished in a truly shocking way, as The Rattlesnake made a deal with the devil and used Vince McMahon’s help to secure the gold. It truly changed wrestling history.

Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker

WrestleMania 26 - 2010

Over the years, there were times when fans truly wondered whether the streak would end, but nothing was as special as this. One year earlier, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker utterly stole the show at WrestleMania 25, and Michaels came ever so close to defeating The Deadman on the Grandest Stage of Them All. As such, WWE pulled off a masterpiece of storytelling by portraying the Heartbreak Kid’s absolute desperation to get another shot at being the one to break the streak. After his awesome Royal Rumble breakdown and Elimination Chamber interference, Michaels put everything on the line to finally be allowed to have another crack at history.

As expected, this match was as epic as the one 12 months earlier, and Shawn had a plan. He targeted the leg of The Undertaker, trying to be methodical about the task he had been desperate to achieve. He even caught The Deadman with a jaw-dropping moonsault from the top rope through the announce table. Michaels was defiant right to the very end, mocking ‘Taker’s taunts before slapping him viciously. In the end, The Phenom nailed a devastating final Tombstone after a stunning match to end Shawn Michaels’ in-ring career and keep the streak intact. It was the perfect swansong for Mr. WrestleMania himself. Let's just pretend his return match years later didn't happen, yeah?