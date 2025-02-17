Summary The WWE Hall of Fame recognizes legends from various eras, with notable inductees such as The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

Triple H is the headliner for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class, marking his second induction.

Michelle McCool receives a surprise Hall of Fame induction for her contributions to women's wrestling.

As with every new year, it means the WWE are on the Road to WrestleMania. A hectic period for both fans of the business and those working within professional wrestling, it is a chaos that people have come to love. For WWE, the Road to WrestleMania sees the company stop off at the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber before the Showcase of the Immortals. However, one of the occasions that is often forgotten due to the constant output of wrestling content is the Hall of Fame. An event that kick-starts WrestleMania weekend, it sees WWE crown the greats of the business by giving them a ring and time to speak and reflect on their career. With 2025's Hall of Fame set to be headlined by Triple H, these are all the WWE Legends who are being inducted.

The WWE Hall of Fame was first introduced in 1993, with Andre the Giant being the sole inductee that year. The event has run every year since, with a wide range of acts in the prestigious Hall of Fame. From legendary wrestlers such as The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels to celebrities such as Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg, there is room for everyone who has left a memorable impact on the product. Having enjoyed a legendary wrestling career, now embarking on an equally successful reign as WWE's chief content officer, Triple H was the first announced inductee into WWE's 2025 Hall of Fame. Having been surprised with his inclusion by his friends and family, these are the other WWE Legends who will be joining the King of Kings in the class of 2025.

Inductee WWE Superstar Accolades 1. Triple H 14-time World Champion, Hall of Fame inductee alongside D-Generation X, Two-time Royal Rumble winner, WWE's second Grand Slam Champion. 2. Michelle McCool Two-time Divas Champion, the inaugural Divas Champion, Two-time Women's Champion.

Triple H

Headlining the Class of 2025

Credit: WWE

The first induction into 2025's Hall of Fame was The Game, Triple H. The King of Kings was emotionally surprised by Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, as they gifted Triple H with his second Hall of Fame induction, a rare feat to achieve. Having had his first induction in 2019, along with his D-Generation X stablemates, Triple H's career has had so much success that he is deserving of his solo induction.

Having worked with the WWE since 1995, Triple H's career has spanned over four different decades. Debuting as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, he would go on to become Triple H in 1997. The Game has a CV of accolades that any WWE Superstar would dream of having. A 14-time World Champion, Triple H has also reigned supreme with the European, Intercontinental and Tag Team belts. A two-time Royal Rumble winner, he has a litany of must-watch matches that see him validate himself as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. From his battles with Cactus Jack to his WrestleMania match with The Undertaker, the King of Kings knew how to steal the show in his heyday.

Ditching the wrestling gear for a suit and tie, Triple H still reigns supreme in the WWE, just in a different facet. The chief content officer of the WWE, The Game has been at the helm during the company's surge in popularity, as he continues to impress the WWE Universe with his booking and fresh approach to WWE programming.

Michelle McCool

The inaugural Divas champion gets her flowers

Having been surprised with his own induction, Triple H turned the tables and gave Michelle McCool the same treatment. As McCool and her Hall of Fame inductee husband, The Undertaker, were on ESPN, Triple H joined the pair via video call and surprised McCool with her Hall of Fame induction. In another emotional induction announcement, the Game told the All-American Diva that she had "transformed" what the WWE do.

McCool's arrival in the WWE came via 2004's Diva Search. A show in which the WWE aimed to find the next big thing in the women's division, despite coming seventh, McCool found herself with a WWE contract. She would debut in 2006, but it wasn't until her All-American Diva era in 2008 that McCool found success in the WWE. Becoming the inaugural Divas champion not long after, McCool would go on to become a two-time Divas and Women's Champion before her retirement in 2011.

Having since performed in three Royal Rumbles, as well as in a Battle Royal at WWE's Evolution PLE, McCool was one of the best wrestlers in her era of women's wrestling and paved the way for what women's representation would become in the WWE.