The Rock has spent years entertaining millions and millions of WWE fans by putting on classics at WrestleMania, verbally destroying his rivals, and even taking to Hollywood and becoming a mega movie star. There's not much the Great One can't do, and he's even an astute businessman, sitting on the board of directors of the promotion's parent company, TKO.

The 10-time world champion is also somewhat of a roastmaster who put his abilities to dig out the past and present of WWE to the test in 2008. Nobody was safe from the Final Boss' grilling fest before he inducted his father, Rocky Johnson, into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Rock's Roast Was Hall of Fame-Worthy as he recalled moments from his career, including his rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin, whom he perfectly described while joking about the Texas Rattlesnake. But he also came for some surprise names, who were left in stitches and shocked after the Peoples Champion laid the verbal SmackDown on them.

John Cena

The Rock brutally bashed Cena's first Hollywood movie