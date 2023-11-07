Highlights Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his frustration with recent controversial decisions, calling them an "absolute disgrace" and criticizing the standard of officiating in the Premier League.

Arsenal will hold a meeting with the referees' governing body, PGMOL, to discuss a list of decisions that have gone against them, highlighting instances such as disallowed goals and missed offside calls.

The list of contentious decisions includes the controversial goal scored by Newcastle United over the weekend.

Chaos reigned over the past few days as Premier League fans were able to enjoy some truly absorbing encounters in the latest round of fixtures. On Monday night, Tottenham Hotspur lost 4-1 at home to Chelsea in what turned out to be an outrageously entertaining game.

Spurs had two men sent off, survived a couple of other big VAR calls, and also had a goal disallowed. The Blues had two of their own strikes ruled out as well before getting across the line, and technology was at the centre of attention earlier on in the game week too.

Indeed, when Arsenal travelled to Newcastle United on Saturday night, both teams went toe-to-toe in a fiercely contested match. It appeared, however, that Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimarães overstepped the line and was lucky not to get sent off, while there were numerous reasons to rule out the only goal of the game, but somehow Antony Gordon's strike was allowed to stand.

After the match, Mikel Areta delivered an extraordinary press conference as he slammed officials, saying: "I have to be the one coming now here to try to defend the club and please ask for help because it is an absolute disgrace this goal is allowed. It's an absolute disgrace." He added: "We've been taking it up (with the PGMOL) for months. There is too much at stake, we put in so many hours. I'm here to represent the football club and to get my team to compete at the highest level, the margins are so small, it's a disgrace, embarrassing." Finally, he took aim at the standard of officiating: "I've been more than 20 years in this country, and this is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world."

It appears that the Gunners are now set to hold a meeting with the PGMOL in the near future. As per the Daily Mail, the North London side is set to compile a list of decisions that have gone against them in the midst of being "at war" with the referees. We've listed all the past decisions Arsenal will reference in the meeting below.

Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal - Gabriel Martinelli disallowed goal

Towards the start of last season, the Gunners arrived at Old Trafford unbeaten in the league and looked to have made a great start against Manchester United when Gabriel Martinelli raced through on goal to open the scoring. VAR, though, had other ideas as they ruled the goal out.

It was decided that Martin Odegaard had possibly fouled Christian Eriksen to initially win the ball back and so Paul Tierney was sent to the monitor to review his on-field decision. It wasn't a clear and obvious mistake but after VAR got involved, the referee decided to call the foul and rule out the goal. PGMOL later accepted the mistake but the damage was done as the Red Devils won the match 3-1.

Arsenal 1-1 Brentford - VAR misses offside

This is the most objective mistake of the lot as Lee Mason failed to spot a blatant offside in the build-up to Brentford's equaliser at the Emirates last term with Arsenal pushing hard in the Premier League title race. Leandro Trossard had put the home team ahead but Ivan Toney levelled the scores in the second half.

However, his goal should have been disallowed as replays showed Christian Norgaard was standing in an offside position shortly before he picked up the assist for the Bees' equaliser. It turned out that VAR reviewed the wrong moments in the build-up to the goal, meaning the actual offside wasn't spotted. This also drew an apology from PGMOL.

Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City - Mateo Kovačić avoids red card

Arsenal managed to pick up a huge three points against title rivals Manchester City earlier this season when a deflected Martinelli strike saw the home side just about squeeze past Pep Guardiola and co in a 1-0 victory. Things could have been made much easier for the Gunners, though, had the officials been on their side.

In the first half, City midfielder Kovačić lunged at Martin Odegaard and picked up just a booking from referee Michael Oliver. He was lucky not to be sent off after VAR reviewed the incident and stuck with the original decision. Less than five minutes later, Kovacic slid in late on Declan Rice in what was a clear bookable offence and yet somehow avoided any punishment. The Croatian could have been sent off on two occasions but City remarkably finished the game with 11 men.

Former referee Dermot Gallagher told Sky Sports' Ref Watch: "I think it's [the first foul] on the cusp and that's why I think he's really lucky. I think he could have gone on another day. That said, if it's that close to being a red card, when you make the second challenge a few minutes later, whatever happens, it's enough to tip it over the edge. On balance, he's very, very lucky. Once you've made a tackle like the first one you've escaped - for want of a better word - with the accumulation of both, it's got to be a red card."

Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal - controversial Anthony Gordon goal stands

At this stage it's unclear if the Guimarães elbow on Jorginho will be mentioned – you'd expect it almost certainly will be – but we do know that Arsenal will flag the goal scored by Gordon which ultimately decided this match. Incredibly, there were three incidents which made the goal contentious. First, the ball looked out of play in the build-up, then Joelinton seemed to shove Gabriel Magalhães, and finally Gordon looked offside before he finished from close range.

It's since been explained that the ball quite possibly didn't cross the line, even if images suggested the opposite, but the PGMOL will still have plenty of questions to answer regarding the other two decisions. It remains to be seen if manager Arteta has calmed down since his angry outburst after the game – in which he said, "For more than one reason it's not a goal" – but it feels as though the club and the referees have a long way to go before relationships will be repaired. Of course, it may not be the best decision in the world for the Gunners to upset all the officials only 11 games into the season but they clearly feel as though they need to make their case after some recent wrongdoings.