The WWE Universal Champion was introduced in 2016 following the brand split, with Finn Balor becoming the first-ever title holder after beating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Since then, seven more men have held the belt, which was merged with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 last year.

Throughout its history, some WWE stars have been nothing more than placeholder champions, while others elevated the Universal Champion to the point that it was widely recognised by some as the most sought-after and most prestigious championship in all of wrestling.

So, taking that all into consideration, join GIVEMESPORT has look at the eight wrestlers who won the Universal Championship during their careers, ranking them from worst to best.

8 Finn Balor

It’s a shame that Finn Balor has to appear in the list as the worst-ever Universal Champion, but it’s not really his fault. Around the time of the 2016 Draft, the Irishman was at the peak of his powers in NXT, only losing the black and gold brand’s world championship just three months before his call-up. So, he appeared to have the world at his feet when Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon announced his name as the fifth overall draft pick and first choice from the developmental brand.

The future looked really bright for Balor, and it seemed like he was going to be booked as a top star by Vince McMahon, but unfortunately for him, that didn't end up happening...

WWE booked Balor incredibly well on his first few weeks on Raw, and he even pinned Roman Reigns clean to advance to the SummerSlam match with Seth Rollins. However, when his shoulder collided with the barricade during the first-ever Universal Championship contest, Finn’s dream of being a World Champion in WWE was over before it had gotten a chance to begin.

So, Balor places the lowest on our list of champions, with his reign clocking in at around 24 hours long before a labrum tear caused him to vacate the belt in unfortunate circumstances. Finn never reached World Champion contention again in WWE, and it was believed that McMahon lost faith in him post-injury. Today, he finds himself as the leader of the Judgment Day and is regularly featured in the main event of Raw, a worthwhile role that he more than deserves after how his Universal Title win panned out.

7 Braun Strowman

When Braun Strowman became a singles competitor away from the Wyatt Family in 2016, nobody could’ve predicted his rise in popularity. The method WWE used to try and get him over was one that we had seen a thousand times over, as they had a large and imposing new wrestler run through nameless local wrestlers in squash matches to establish their dominance. This has happened with performers like Ryback in the past, and even Nia Jax at the same time, but it was never as successful as it was for 'The Monster Among Men.'

Annoyingly, Strowman’s Universal Championship didn’t actually come at the time when he was having his awesome feud with Roman Reigns, tipping over ambulances and launching desk chairs at his opponents. Instead, at WrestleMania 36 he was Goldberg’s stand-in opponent, defeating the 56-year-old in front of no fans at the Performance Center.

His reign just didn’t click in the way it should’ve. Braun was constantly booked to lose each championship opportunity he had when he was the fans’ pick, and when it came time for him to hold the gold, a subpar feud with Bray Wyatt was all that Strowman had before 'The Tribal Chief' returned and began his reign. The 385-pounder has since left WWE, made his return to the company and currently finds himself on the injury list, not really troubling the world title picture since his 2022 comeback.

6 Goldberg

Goldberg is a legend, there’s no doubting that. When the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion walked back through WWE’s doors in 2016, fans watched on in awe as he squashed Brock Lesnar in record time. It seemed as if the company were going to use him as a special attraction who only came in to work one-off singles matches without making too much of a mark on those who are commonplace on Raw and telling the main stories each week.

Yet, in February 2017, just three months after his impactful return to the company, Goldberg found himself vying for the red brand’s top prize. Initially, that may not sound like a bad idea, particularly as having the legend hold the Universal Championship could make lapsed fans tune in each week to see a name they recognise, but it was the circumstances in which he took the title which irked a lot of fans.

At the time, KO (who we’ll get to later) was in the midst of a really great run with the belt and was playing out his storyline with Chris Jericho. When Goldberg began circling the top of the card, the rift between the two allies was starting to form and they used this to have the nine-time Intercontinental Champion cost Owens the title in match with the 56-year-old. This, coupled with Goldberg’s second Universal Title win when he upset viewers by ending The Fiend’s run means that, while he may not have been a bad option in a vacuum, the context behind his success leaves a bad taste in many people’s mouths.

Reign Date Event Days Beat Lost To 1 March 5, 2017 Fastlane 27 Kevin Owens Brock Lesnar 2 February 27, 2020 Super ShowDown 37 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Braun Strowman

5 Bray Wyatt

When Bray Wyatt debuted his ‘Fiend’ gimmick in 2019, both fans and fellow wrestlers couldn’t keep their eyes off of his character. Defeating Balor at that year’s SummerSlam, some were even calling Wyatt’s creation the next best thing in wrestling, that being said, most at the time would’ve probably agreed that 'The Fiend' shouldn’t have been chasing title success after just a month after debuting his new presentation.

Still though, WWE persisted and Bray Wyatt found himself vying for Raw’s top title inside Hell in a Cell in October 2019. Here he shared the ring with Seth Rollins in a match that usually features on lists of worst endings to a Premium Live Event that the company have ever done. He won the gold on Halloween night as WWE tried to rectify their initial error inside the cell, but, unfortunately, The Fiend’s stint as champion didn’t quite recover the way many had hoped.

Bray Wyatt was able to call himself the Universal Champion on two separate occasions during his career, but frustratingly, his first reign was ended by Goldberg in Saudi Arabia while his second lasted only seven days before Roman Reigns began the awesome reign that is ongoing to this day. Wyatt places ahead of Goldberg and Strowman simply because the fans were genuinely excited to see him with the belt, though inconsistent booking hampered a run that could’ve been great.

4 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has always been in and around the main event scene in WWE. Winning his first World Champion at WrestleMania 31, it’s clear that the company feels as if 'The Visionary' is someone that can trust to carry their weekly shows whenever they need him. However, despite being the man that Balor beat at SummerSlam 2016 in the first-ever Universal Title bout, Rollins didn’t get his hands on what was then Raw’s top prize until almost three years later.

Rollins is a top star for WWE and this is reflected in the fact that he won the Royal Rumble in 2019, though, when his earned title opportunity against Brock Lesnar opened WrestleMania 35 and lasted just two minutes, we probably should’ve realised that Seth’s time with the Universal Championship wouldn’t be treated as the top priority when stacked up against the WWE Championship.

As you’d expect from Rollins, the match quality was stellar throughout his title defences, and at times he felt like the right man to hold the title, but there wasn’t a lot of substance to what he was given to do. He’s accrued two stints with the belt, and, while his first loss came as a result of Brock Lesnar cashing in Money in the Bank, his second brings in his feud with 'The Fiend' which is regarded by many fans as something which largely damaged Wyatt’s character.

All in all, Seth is a good wrestler so was always destined to have a good reign, but Fiend Hell in a Cell match actively soured most things that had come before it and limits how highly he can place on this list.

3 Brock Lesnar

For a while, Brock Lesnar was synonymous with the Universal Championship. Particularly at a time when people still weren’t on board with the red version of the championship, putting Raw’s top prize in the hands of 'The Beast' not only made sense from a business point of view but also went a long way in establishing the legitimacy of the belt itself.

Of course, handing a world title to someone as legitimate as Lesnar is certainly one way to make the accolade feel important, but it’s how dominant the he’d been since his return in 2012 which made the Universal Championship feel worth it. Still to this day, Lesnar very rarely takes losses in WWE, so him holding the red belt aloft made it more desirable for the members of the Monday Night Raw roster. The title became a symbol of those that were able to toe-to-toe with 'The Beast' and win.

Lesnar can say that he has won the Universal Title more times than anyone else, racking up three runs with the gold since its inception. Many would argue that this perhaps should’ve earned him an even higher spot on our list than third place, but, as you’ll see when we get there, Brock was already a WWE legend by the time he got his hands on the championship, whereas the other two entries used their wins to elevate themselves to new heights. Still, third place isn’t a bad position and Lesnar has still had his fair share of success while being the company’s Universal Champion.

Reign Date Event Days Beat Lost To 1 April 2, 2017 WrestleMania 33 503 Goldberg Roman Reigns 2 November 2, 2018 Crown Jewel 156 Vacant Seth Rollins 3 July 14, 2019 Extreme Rules 27 Seth Rollins Seth Rollins

2 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens was the man WWE turned to following the aforementioned injury to the inaugural Universal Champion Finn Balor. In a fatal four-way match that also involved Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Big Cass, it first appeared as if Triple H was going to help his former protégé win the title before 'The Game' turned on 'The Architect' and left him laying for Owens to pick up the gold.

This was a very welcome surprise as far as a lot of viewers were concerned. After all, this was still the time in which most who watched WWE’s product simply wouldn’t have accepted a Reigns win and putting it on Balor’s defeated opponent Rollins might’ve felt like the lazy choice, so the Canadian was at the very least new, exciting and fresh.

Yet, what came next was so much more than a change for change sake. Kevin is second on this list because his dynamic with Chris Jericho carried Monday Night Raw for about eight months as their endearing friendship lead to one of the most brilliantly executed heel turns in WWE’s recent history during the ‘Festival Of Friendship’. It’s a shame that Owens’ run was ended by Goldberg and that the eventual blowoff match between him and Jericho wasn’t held for the gold, but, nevertheless, his reign was awesome and should be recognised as one of the best in the title’s short history.

1 Roman Reigns

You probably knew when you clicked on this list that 'The Tribal Chief' would be occupying the number one spot. Fans groaned when Roman Reigns came out of nowhere at the end of SummerSlam 2020 to attack both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman and the frustration grew louder as a pay-per-view was announced for the week after which would see the Samoan capture the Universal Title just a week after his return to the company.

However, as we learned not long after, this wasn’t the same Reigns that many fans had grown tired of in the past. He wasn’t naive towards the fans’ hostile reactions anymore, he welcomed them. Some people had suggested that a heel turn may have been the way to go down for Reigns, but even those who had that idea probably couldn’t have predicted quite how successful a villainous, Paul-Heyman-backed Roman would become.

What is there to say about his reign of over 1,150 days that hasn’t already been said. Unifying the Universal Title with the WWE Championship, the 38-year-old has taken the seven-year-old title to heights it had never previously been and is now the only man you think of when you hear its name. As of writing, it’s still unclear who will eventually be the man to topple Roman for the gold and we don’t know what will become of the unified title once it isn’t around Reigns’ waist, but it’s definitely fair to call him the best Universal Champion ever and one of the greatest of all time.