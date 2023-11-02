Highlights LA Knight believes everyone is tired of Roman Reigns' long title reign and limited title defenses, and he plans to end his era at Crown Jewel.

Despite being a popular challenger, it's difficult to imagine Roman Reigns losing the championship at Crown Jewel, but anything can happen in the world of wrestling.

According to reports, after Crown Jewel, Reigns is expected to step away from WWE until 2024, with potential appearances but no scheduled matches, including missing the Royal Rumble.

According to LA Knight, who will be facing Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on November 4, everybody is ‘sick’ of the Tribal Chief's Undisputed title run and stint as the top star in all of WWE.

Reigns is surely in the conversation for the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. After many years of failed title runs which fans outright rejected, higher-ups made the bold decision to turn the former Shield member heel upon his return from hiatus in 2020. However, not even those who made the call could’ve predicted just how successful pairing him with Paul Heyman and leaning in to his Samoan heritage would work out for The Tribal Chief.

As we all know, Roman has been a World Champion in WWE since he won his second Universal Championship way back in August of 2020, and, as of today, he has amassed over 1,150 days on top of the company. For a lot of viewers, it feels as if Reigns’ time with the gold isn’t close to ending.

Roman Reigns has beaten all of WWE's top stars during his current run

We’ve seen a multitude of hopeful champions come and go, as Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and even this year’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes be just some of the names that were swatted away by the leader of The Bloodline over the course of the last three years, and the next man to step up is LA Knight.

With about a year gone since the 41-year-old ditched Max Dupri and returned to his infamous ‘Megastar’ character, Knight now finds himself in WWE’s main event scene. There might not be a man more popular than the former Million Dollar Champion on the company’s books right now, and, this Saturday at Crown Jewel, he gets his opportunity at the ultimate prize.

LA Knight says people are "sick" of Roman Reigns' current spell on top

Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, LA previewed his upcoming match with 'The Head of The Table' in Saudi Arabia, stating that he knows everybody is ‘sick’ of Reigns on top and that he is going to be the one to end The Tribal Chief’s era.

I’m gonna tell you my assessment. My assessment is everybody’s sick of that. Here’s a guy, he’s got about one title defense every three, four months? Four defenses a year, and we’re celebrating the fact that he’s been champion for 1,200 days? You got to be kidding me. 1,200 days, as impressive as that is, can come to a real quick halt when you find yourself on the business end of a BFT, and that’s what I think we’re gonna find at Crown Jewel. But look, you talk about the tyranny of this. This revolution is gonna walk in and release everybody from that tyranny with a new WWE Champion.

RELATED: WWE 'turned down' chance to sign Roman Reigns' cousin who is now a free agentKnight may have the WWE Universe behind him in two days time, but it’s still hard for the majority of viewers to imagine that Roman Reigns will be leaving Saudi Arabia without the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Still though, any challenger that steps up has a chance of winning, and, in the business, you truly never say never.

For what it's worth, despite being expected to retain his belt, according to reliable reports, the plan is for Reigns to "step away" from WWE after Crown Jewel on Saturday evening. While he may appear on the odd episode of SmackDown, Reigns is now no longer expected to wrestle until 2024, and may even miss the Royal Rumble in January given that he isn't advertised for the show.

As always, as more comes out about both LA Knight and Roman Reigns ahead of their clash this Saturday at Crown Jewel, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.