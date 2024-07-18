Highlights Quincy Wilson, age 16, is the youngest male on Team USA's track and field roster.

That is for good reason as he keeps breaking youth records, and could be a threat at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The teenager said participation this summer is a dream come true.

Everybody already seems to be talking about Team USA's 16-year-old track and field sensation Quincy Wilson, who could be set to take the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris by storm because he's already setting youth records.

Wilson started athletics at 8 years old, and within six years began breaking national records when he set a new best time for the under-14 bracket in the 400 meters race. Even at that time, in 2023, the Washington Post was quick to anoint him as "maybe track's next big star."

Just last month, at the US Olympic Trials on June 21, Wilson set another under-18 record with a time of 44.66 in the outdoor event. Now, as a member of the 4x400 meter relay pool, he's the youngest male team member to ever join the US in its pursuit of glory in track and field competition at the Olympic Games, according to NBC News.

Quincy Wilson — Remember The Name

Wilson is the youngest male on Team USA's traveling squad to Paris

As soon as Wilson heard the news he was going to Paris, he jumped around in excitement. "When I got the call, I was like, I was ecstatic — I started running around the house," he told ESPN, earlier this month.

"It was just a moment for me because everybody dreams about going to the Olympics as a young kid."

With mainstream media as varied as NBC, ESPN, and Washington Post, it's clear Wilson is already the talk of not just the sports world, but wider society. That talk is warranted as he broke a record that had stood the test of time for 42 years. And it's one he's broke again, and again.

It was the record that saw him receive the Olympic call-up in the first place as he broke the 45-second barrier three times in 400-meter heats, last month. "42 years of nobody being able to break that record, and I broke it twice in [three] days," he said.

Participation in the Olympics is a a "dream come true," he added, as it's what he's wanted since he was 8, watching the 2016 Olympics.

"I remember seeing Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt go head-to-head and I was just like, 'I want to be up there one day.' And I told my mom, dad, and now, it's the dream come true."

Noah Lyles is USA's Gold Medal Hope on Track

He is one of the favorites to win at 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

One of the USA's best hopes for a gold medal on track this summer at the Paris Games is none other than Noah Lyles, who, not shy of confidence, once told NBC Sports that he is "coming after all the medals."

Lyles is in good form, having won golds in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100 relay in last year's 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. After winning the recent 100-meter and 200-meter sprints at the Olympic Trials, he'll be yearning for Olympic gold in the coming weeks.