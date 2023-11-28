Highlights CM Punk made a stunning return to WWE at Survivor Series and received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque confirmed that Punk's return was a surprise and kept under wraps by only a few people.

Despite past issues, Triple H acknowledged Punk's undeniable impact and popularity among fans, emphasising his ability to spark conversations.

After nearly a decade away, former WWE Champion CM Punk made a stunning return to the company at Survivor Series on the 25th of November, and he’s now returned to Raw to address the WWE Universe in his first promo back with the organisation.

CM Punk closed out Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, walking out to the ring to address the fans in attendance and the millions watching at home, with the arena all in unison chanting his name. In the speech, Punk said “I’m home” and received roars from the crowd, who were clearly excited to see him back in WWE.

He went on to say: “I came back to this familiar place and I didn’t know how I was going to react, and I didn’t know how it was going to go, but it has made me feel like my old self because this is where I belong. This is home, and I’ve been gone for 10 years and over 10 years you people have never forgotten me. I heard you and that’s why I’m back, because I love you guys.”

CM Punk's shock return to WWE & the reaction

After the shock return at Survivor Series, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, addressed the elephant in the room and spoke about Punk’s homecoming, saying: “This was one of those lightning-in-a bottle moments that came together very quickly. There’s been zero push from anybody past WWE. It’s myself and Nick Khan. To be honest very few people knew about it past that.”

Despite Triple H notoriously having problems with Punk in the past, he spoke of the crowd’s reaction and Punk’s character, saying: “Love him, hate him, positive, negative, people talk about him, all the time. He is a conversation starter, and it’s tough to look past that.”

CM Punk's time away from WWE

CM Punk initially left the WWE back in 2014, citing multiple reasons for his departure, including frustrations over creative storylines, medical negligence, a lack of respect, and ultimately feeling like he was not being used properly. After leaving WWE, Punk joined mixed martial arts company UFC for a short period before then joining All Elite Wrestling in 2021.

Many had their suspicions that Punk would make his return to WWE after he recently left AEW after two years with the company. His stint at AEW ended in his firing after a physical backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. President of the company Tony Khan said he felt physically threatened by Punk at All In after he attempted to refocus the wrestler on the match.

Video: CM Punk's promo on WWE Raw in full

It isn’t clear when exactly fans will see CM Punk back in the ring and wrestling, but when it happens, it will be one of the biggest comebacks in WWE, and fans across the world are excited to see him back in action. Let's be honest, that feud with Seth Rollins is going to hit different!