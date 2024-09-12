Key Takeaways The WNBA playoffs feature the top eight teams, with the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces among the finalists.

The WNBA playoffs start on Sept. 22, with games broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

Stars like Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark are standouts to watch during the playoffs.

The WNBA is about to complete a historic regular season that saw the league rise to an entirely new level.

Sure, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese brought eyes to the game, but other stars like two-time MVP A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and Arike Ogunbowale became part of basketball fans' lives, whether they watched games or not.

The sport of basketball is the same; the WNBA game has changed massively.

And as is always the case, more people will tune in when the playoffs begin; when the best players and the best teams will go head-to-head until a champion is crowned.

But when do the WNBA playoffs start? What's the format? How many teams, and which teams, will make it? Where can you watch the games on TV?

Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 WNBA Playoffs

Current playoff picture going into the final week of the regular season

The WNBA playoffs comprise the eight teams with the best regular season records, regardless of conference. With the end of the regular season rapidly approaching — the final night of games before the playoffs begin is Sept. 19 — seven of the eight playoff spots are spoken for:

Three teams will battle for the final playoff spot: the Chicago Sky , Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics . Each of those teams play each other at least once over the final week of the regular season, while Atlanta and Washington have a home-and-home series on Sept. 13 and 15.

How do the WNBA playoffs work?

The teams are seeded 1 through 8 based on regular season records. If needed, the following tie-breakers come into play in the following order:

Head-to-head record

Winning percentage in own conference

Winning percentage against all teams with .500 or better record

Point differential in head-to-head games

Coin toss

Like any tournament, the No. 1 seed plays the No. 8 seed, the No. 2 seed plays the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed plays the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 and 5 seeds square off.

The first round is a best-of-three series, while the second round and finals are best-of-five.

What time and what channel are the WNBA playoffs on?

The playoffs officially begin on Sept. 22 and run through the end of September into October. If the finals go to a do-or-die Game 5, it will take place on Oct. 20.

The ESPN platforms will broadcast every playoff game (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC). The schedule will be released following the end of the regular season.

WNBA stars to watch in the 2024 playoffs

Even without the full playoff field set, there are plenty of familiar names and stars to watch during the 2024 WNBA playoffs.

The top-seeded Liberty features Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart.

The Aces, who've won back-to-back titles and are looking for a third, are led by eventual MVP A'ja Wilson. It will be her third MVP award.

The second-seeded Lynx boast Napheesa Collier, who's nearly averaging a double-double this season with 20.4 points and 9.8 rebounds. The Mercury has the league's third-leading scorer, Kahleah Cooper.

And, of course, Caitlin Clark plays for the sixth-seeded Fever.

While Las Vegas is looking to win its third straight championship, the Liberty is looking to avenge last season's finals loss to Wilson and the Aces. The Lynx won three titles in five years, in 2013, 2015 and 2017 and, with the second overall seed, could reach the mountaintop again.

It should be a thrilling playoffs coming on the back of a historic regular season.