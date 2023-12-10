Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold was Liverpool's top performer as they came from behind to defeat Crystal Palace.

Marcus Tavernier helped Bournemouth pull off a massive upset as they beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Tottenham ended their five-game winless streak as they defeated Newcastle United, with Son Heung-min playing a starring role.

Gameweek 16 of the Premier League has now been and passed and it's safe to say it offered up plenty of entertainment. From game-changing red cards, underdog upsets, and questionable VAR calls, the English top flight delivered yet again.

As we enter the most congested time of the year, a number of players pushed past their fatigue to step up for their teams this weekend. But, we want to know who actually was the best performer for each side. With that being the case, at GIVEMESPORT, we've written up a summary of every match and then named our Man of the Match for all those games.

Beyond just goals and assists, we've taken into account a series of different factors. This focuses mainly on how big an impact one player had on a game, be it in goal, defence, midfield, or attack, taking our data from SofaScore. Our views might not be the same as yours – football is a game of opinions after all – so feel free to let us know who you thought the standout player of a particular tie was for you in our social media comments.

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool Crystal Palace Stats Liverpool Stats Expected Goals 1.74 1.25 Possession 24% 76% Shots 8 14 Shots on target 4 2 All stats taken from SofaScore

Liverpool ended gameweek 15 at the top of the Premier League table but did so with great difficulty. Indeed, for most of this game, Crystal Palace were the better side and looked on course for all three points. The Eagles had the best opportunities of the first half and looked to have won a penalty only for VAR to call play back as Will Hughes was deemed to have fouled Wataru Endo in the build-up.

Palace got their penalty in the second half, though, and Jean-Philippe Mateta made no mistake from 12 yards. The Reds' fortunes changed significantly in the 75th minute when Jordan Ayew was given a harsh second yellow. It took only one minute for Mohamed Salah to level the scores with his 200th goal for the club. Harvey Elliott then won the game in the first minute of injury time with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box.

Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

For as much as the Reds were off the pace for most of the game, Trent Alexander-Arnold played up to his usual high standards. This was noticed by Jurgen Klopp too as the German subbed off Endo at half-time, moving the right-back into the middle of the park to give Liverpool more control with Joe Gomez coming into defence. Alexander-Arnold created two big chances and had six key passes (more than anyone on the pitch), and did his defensive work too, with four clearances and two tackles. Only Virgil van Dijk had more touches and completed more passes.

Wolves 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Wolves 1-1 Nottingham Forest Wolves Stats Nottingham Forest Stats Expected Goals 1.17 1.29 Possession 68% 32% Shots 10 8 Shots on target 4 2 All stats taken from SofaScore

Having just been thrashed 5-0 away at Fulham, Nottingham Forest came into this game with the job of manager Steve Cooper under threat but his team responded to the pressure by opening the scoring through Harry Toffolo after just 14 minutes. Matheus Cunha pulled the home team level, however, just 18 minutes later.

In the end, this flurry of first-half activity was all there was in terms of the real entertainment of the game with both teams having to settle for a point at full time. Wolves will be frustrated by the result but Forest can be relieved to put an end to a four-game losing streak.

Man of the Match: Matheus Cunha

Cunha didn't just get his name on the score sheet with a clinical finish after a well-worked attack, but he also looked threatening throughout the game. After all, he had four shots on target, with no one else on the pitch managing more than one, and no one else for Wolves even hitting the target. He was tidy in possession with 83 per cent passing accuracy, completing 2/3 dribbles and looked up for the fight as he won three fouls and won 6/12 ground duels (only bettered by Neco Wiliams with (10/15).

Sheffield United 1-0 Brentford

Sheffield United 1-0 Brentford Sheffield United Stats Brentford Expected Goals 0.81 0.66 Possession 40% 60% Shots 9 10 Shots on target 4 4 All stats taken from SofaScore

You only need to look at the xG of this game to see that it wasn't the most thrilling encounter of the weekend. But Sheffield United fans won't care much about that as the new manager bounce just about got them across the line vs Brentford on Chris Wilder's return to Bramall Lane.

James McAtee curled in a sumptuous strike to decide the game on the stroke of halftime. The other contentious talking point of the game came when Frank Onyeka got away with a nasty studs-up challenge despite a lengthy review from VAR. The Blades are still rooted the the bottom of the table, but now sit level on eight points with Burnley at least.

Man of the Match: Anel Ahmedhodžić

Anel Ahmedhodžić would have been grateful to see the in-form Bryan Mbeumo out injured, and with Ivan Toney still suspended, the Sheffield United captain relished the challenge up against Neal Maupay. He completed 11 clearances, made four tackles, and wasn't dribbled past once. He won 6/9 aerial duels (the most on the pitch) and made 5/9 ground duels as he helped his team keep a clean sheet in just their second win of the season.

Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth

Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth Manchester United Stats Bournemouth Stats Expected Goals 1.16 1.48 Possession 69% 31% Shots 20 10 Shots on target 3 4 All stats taken from SofaScore

Manchester United came into this game in good form, sort of. Erik ten Hag and Harry Maguire had won manager and player of the month, and they'd won four of their last five league games, conceding just twice. However, Bournemouth have just started to click under Andoni Iraola and they were simply fantastic at Old Trafford.

While Man Utd had more of the possession, the Cherries looked absolutely deadly whenever they came forward. Goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing, and Marcos Senesi wrapped up a deserved 3-0 win, and it could have been four had VAR not spotted a handball on Dango Ouattara. Ten Hag looked utterly defeated after the game.

Man of the Match: Marcus Tavernier

Solanke and Senesi are both good shouts for Man of the Match, but Bournemouth wouldn't have had the joy they did without the service of Marcus Tavernier on the day. The winger picked up two assists, as he worked tirelessly to help cover defensively before springing forward on numerous counterattacks. His three key passes were only bettered by Bruno Fernandes, and he delivered more accurate crosses (3/6) than anyone on the pitch.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal Aston Villa Stats Arsenal Stats Expected Goals 0.57 1.40 Possession 39% 61% Shots 10 12 Shots on target 3 5 All stats taken from SofaScore

Unai Emery made it 15 home wins on the bounce as he got one over his former employers on Saturday evening. However, as the stats show, Aston Villa rode their luck a little. John McGinn opened the scoring early on but Arsenal dominated from there on.

In the end, Mikel Arteta's men just didn't have their shooting boots on as they wasted chance after chance. The most controversial moment of the game came late on when Kai Havertz looked to have grabbed a late equaliser, only for referee Jarred Gillett to spot a marginal handball. A long VAR check eventually backed the on-field decision, leaving the Gunners exasperated and the Villans now just one point behind them in third.

Man of the Match: Emiliano Martinez

What's better than a clean sheet in a 1-0 win for a goalkeeper? Well, how about when that result comes against your former side? Indeed, Emiliano Martinez would have been delighted to play a decisive role in this Villa win. He thwarted the Arsenal forwards with three saves, preventing an expected 0.78 goals. He also pulled off 2/2 run-outs and made four high claims. The Argentine finished the game with blood on his cheek after a cut to his eye, but won't care on bit.

Luton Town 1-2 Manchester City

Luton Town 1-2 Manchester City Luton Town stats Manchester City stats Expected Goals 0.33 1.60 Possession 35% 65% Shots 4 18 Shots on target 2 6 All stats taken from SofaScore

Manchester City won their first Premier League game for over a month as they came from behind to defeat relegation-threatened Luton Town in a hard-fought encounter at Kenilworth Road. A shock looked on the cards when Elijah Adebayo's header gave the home side the lead just before the break.

But the reigning Premier League champions battled back and managed to take all three points thanks to quickfire goals from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish midway through the second half. It was a much-needed win for Pep Guardiola's side, who managed to put an end to their four-game winless streak in England's top tier.

Man of the Match: Bernardo Silva

City were far from their best but their standout performer was their Portuguese magician, Bernardo Silva. The 29-year-old, who kick-started City's comeback in the 62nd minute with a lovely strike with his left-foot, excelled throughout in both attack and defence. He completed 89% of his passes (40/45), won eight of his 13 ground duels, made four tackles and created one big chance.

Fulham 5-0 West Ham United

Fulham 5-0 West Ham United Fulham stats West Ham United stats Expected Goals 2.34 1.39 Possession 63% 37% Shots 14 9 Shots on target 8 5 All stats taken from SofaScore

Who thought Fulham were going to demolish West Ham on Sunday afternoon?! Despite Fulham being six points behind David Moyes' side prior to kick-off, the Cottagers hit the back of the net five times in a convincing victory in west London.

Raul Jimenez got the ball rolling in the 22nd minute, with goals from Willian and Tosin Adarabioyo giving the home side a three-goal advantage at half-time. Fulham didn't take their foot off the pedal and further goals from Harry Wilson and Carlos Vinicius gave them their second consecutive 5-0 victory.

Man of the Match: Tosin Adarabioyo

Every single player in white played their part in the dominant win, but arguably their best performer was Adarabioyo. The English defender, who missed the opening few months of the campaign through injury, was making just his second Premier League start of the season against West Ham. He was a rock at the back alongside Calvin Bassey and also helped himself to his second ever goal in England's top tier just before half-time. He has cemented himself as one of the first names on Fulham's team sheet going forward.

Everton 2-0 Chelsea

Everton 2-0 Chelsea Everton stats Chelsea stats Expected Goals 1.08 0.93 Possession 28% 72% Shots 9 16 Shots on target 5 4 All stats taken from SofaScore

Everton's good form continued on Sunday afternoon as they saw off Chelsea at Goodison Park. The Toffees, who were given a 10-point deduction in November, were looking to make it three wins from three in the Premier League.

They did just that as they defeated the Blues 2-0. Abdoulaye Doucoure broke the deadlock in the 54th minute before Lewis Dobbin came off the bench to score his first Everton goal in stoppage-time and ensure they came away with all three points.

Man of the Match: Vitaliy Mykolenko

Cole Palmer has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season but he was kept quiet at Goodison Park, largely because of Vitaliy Mykolenko. The Ukrainian was superb as Everton kept their third clean sheet in a row, making seven tackles, recording seven clearances and winning eight of his 11 ground duels.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur stats Newcastle United stats Expected Goals 3.88 1.69 Possession 57% 43% Shots 23 9 Shots on target 12 3 All stats taken from SofaScore

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways as they crushed Newcastle United in north London. Spurs have fallen down the table in recent times after five matches without a win and were looking to get back on track against an injury-ravaged Newcastle side. They did just that as they won 4-0.

Destiny Udogie broke the deadlock in the 26th minute as he netted his first goal in a Spurs shirt. Richarlison, who has struggled for goals since signing for Tottenham in 2022, doubled his side's advantage in the 38th minute before netting his second 15 minutes after half-time. Son Heung-min got in on the act with five minutes remaining as he converted a late penalty, before Joelinton netted a consolation goal for his side.

Man of the Match: Son Heung-min

Pedro Porro, Udogie and Richarlison were all outstanding, but Son Heung-min is our pick for Man-of-the-Match. The Korean forward was at his very best as he gave Newcastle's defence a torrid time throughout. He was instrumental for Tottenham's first two goals, putting the ball on a plate for both Udogie and Richarlison, before winning and then converting a spot-kick late on.