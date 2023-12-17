Highlights Tottenham defeat Nottingham Forest with a strong performance from Dejan Kulusevski, who scored a goal and provided an assist.

Raphael Varane was outstanding as Manchester United picked up an unlikely point against Liverpool at Anfield.

Chelsea dominated Sheffield United with Cole Palmer the standout performer. The youngster recorded a goal and an assist in an impressive display.

Gameweek 17 of the Premier League seems to have happened in a flash, jam-packed full of the usual action and excitement English football fans get spoiled with on a regular basis. Coming into the latest round of fixtures, Manchester United's trip to Liverpool was the most highly-anticipated match, but there was plenty of drama elsewhere.

At the Etihad, Manchester City surrendered a two-goal lead to bogey team Crystal Palace, while there were red cards in separate matches for both Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham. Most importantly, however, Tom Lockyer appears to be fine after his health scare for Luton Town. But more on all that later.

Following all the events of the weekend, at GIVEMESPORT we have written up a summary of every match and then named our Man of the Match for all those games. Beyond just goals and assists, we've taken into account a collection of different factors. This focuses mainly on how big an impact one player had on a game, be it in goal, defence, midfield, or attack, taking our data from SofaScore.

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest stats Tottenham Hotspur stats Expected Goals 1.35 1.57 Possession 33% 67% Shots 15 12 Shots on target 1 6 All stats taken from SofaScore

Kicking off the latest round of action, Spurs travelled to the City Ground on Friday night to face Nottingham Forest. It's never an easy venue to go to but Ange Postecoglou's men were more than able to handle everything thrown their way.

After a tight first half, Richarlison rose highest to head home the opener right before the break. Forest then had a goal ruled out for offside before a Matt Turner howler gifted Tottenham a second, with Dejan Kulusevski the man to profit. Yves Bissouma picked up a straight red card with 70 minutes on the clock, but Spurs were uncharacteristically cool as they saw the game out.

Man of the Match: Dejan Kulusevski

We know we said we don't judge the Man of the Match purely on goals and assists, but sometimes such contributions just can't be overlooked. For that reason, Kulusevski is our pick from this game as he set up the opener and then scored the second goal of the game for Spurs. To be fair, he also finished the match with a 93 per cent passing accuracy, having made three key passes, set up two big chances, and completed 3/3 crosses.

Bournemouth 1-1 Luton Town

Bournemouth 1-1 Luton Town Bournemouth stats Luton Town stats Expected Goals 0.58 0.37 Possession 59% 41% Shots 13 3 Shots on target 4 1 All stats taken from SofaScore

As everyone will be well aware of now, this game was called off after Luton Town captain Lockyer collapsed around the hour mark. The away team had taken an early lead through Elijah Adebayo but the Cherries equalised on 58 minutes after Dominic Solanke found the back of the net. Not long afterwards, Lockyer fell in the centre circle, and the clock was eventually paused at 65 minutes as he received treatment.

Despite it later being confirmed that he had suffered cardiac arrest during the game, the defender was thankfully soon declared as both awake and responsive. The game will, of course, have to be replayed now at a later date. In the meantime, we're all hoping Lockyer will make a full recovery.

Man of the Match: N/A

Given the circumstances, we don't think it's appropriate to name a Man of the Match for this fixture.

Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United

Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United Chelsea stats Sheffield United stats Expected Goals 3.05 0.36 Possession 78% 22% Shots 15 6 Shots on target 6 1 All stats taken from SofaScore

As you can see from the stats above, Chelsea were worthy winners of this game but they actually struggled in the opening stages of the encounter. In fact, Sheffield United actually generated a better xG going into the break, with 0.18 compared to the Blues' 0.09.

Mauricio Pochettino's men eventually got it together and made the breakthrough 54 minutes into the match with Cole Palmer finishing from close range after good work from Raheem Sterling. Just seven minutes later, Nicholas Jackson had sealed the points as he made it 2-0 for the home team.

Man of the Match: Cole Palmer

As we saw with Kulusevski in the Spurs game, sometimes it's fair to credit the biggest creative threat with the Man of the Match accolade and this rings true for Palmer at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Englishman continued his fine start to life in West London with a goal and an assist – generating 0.71 xG and 1.26 Expected Assists alone – earning him an 8.5 SofaScore rating (the best of any player on the pitch).

Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace Manchester City stats Crystal Palace stats Expected Goals 1.61 1.82 Possession 74% 26% Shots 19 5 Shots on target 9 2 All stats taken from SofaScore

Manchester City surrendered a two-goal lead at home to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace, meaning they have now failed to win in three consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since December 2016. Goals from Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis had Pep Guadiola's men in control before they seemed to lose concentration.

First, Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back and then in the dying embers of the game, Phil Foden clumsily gave away a penalty, allowing Michael Olise the chance to level from the spot. He did enough to secure a point for the Eagles and it could have been worse for City, with Ederson fortunate not to see red for his last-man foul in the first half.

Man of the Match: Dean Henderson

While Mateta deserves a mention for his fantastic efforts leading the line, without Dean Henderson's heroics, Man City would have been out of sight long before Palace could start mounting their comeback. One fine save against Bernardo Silva stood out, in particular. He made seven saves in total, prvcenting 1.81 goals. In comparison, Ederson didn't make a single stop throughout the encounter.

Newcastle United 3-0 Fulham

Newcastle United 3-0 Fulham Newcastle United stats Fulham stats Expected Goals 3.51 0.28 Possession 71% 29% Shots 27 6 Shots on target 10 4 All stats taken from SofaScore

Fulham came into this game off the back of consecutive 5-0 victories but a red card to Raúl Jiménez after just 22 minutes effectively ended this game as a contest. ​​​​​​Newcastle were kept at bay until halftime but made their extra man count in the second half.

17-year-old Lewis Miley broke the deadlock, scoring his first senior goal for the club before Miguel Almirón and Dan Burn got their names on the scoresheet. After being dumped out of the Champions League in the week, the Magpies will be glad to be back to winning ways domestically.

Man of the Match: Bruno Guimarães

Controlling the game from the middle of the pitch, Bruno Guimarães was imperious for the home team. He had the most touches of anyone on the pitch (141), and was the only player on the pitch to make more than 100 passes, completing 106/118 (90%). Five of those were key passes, and two were big chances created. He also attempted and won more ground duels than anyone else, winning 9/14.

Burnley 0-2 Everton

Burnley 0-2 Everton Burnley stats Everton stats Expected Goals 0.71 1.46 Possession 62% 38% Shots 14 9 Shots on target 2 6 All stats taken from SofaScore

The narrative ahead of this game was all about Sean Dyche's return to Turf Moor and that storyline prevailed throughout the match as former Burnley defender Michael Keane got on the scoresheet as Everton cruised to a 2-0 win.

It just so happened that another ex-Claret Dwight McNeil played a part in the other goal of the game, picking up an assist as his corner was headed in by Amadou Onana to open the scoring. It certainly was a miserable day for Vincent Kompany, with his team still stuck in the relegation zone.

Man of the Match: Michael Keane

It was a happy visit to his old hunting ground for Keane as he got on the scoresheet and kept a clean sheet for the Toffees. More than just that, though, he finished the match having made twice as many clearances (8) than anyone else on the pitch. He also had the joint most amount of blocks (two), while only McNeil had more touches of the ball for Everton.

West Ham United 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Ham stats Wolves stats Expected Goals 1.14 0.65 Possession 44% 56% Shots 13 14 Shots on target 4 3 All stats taken from SofaScore

West Ham bounced back from their 5-0 defeat to Fulham last week by comfortably seeing off Wolves at London Stadium. Mohammed Kudus, who signed for West Ham in a £38.5m deal in the summer, opened the scoring with a cracker in the 22nd minute before doubling his tally 10 minutes later. Jarrod Bowen netted his side's third with 15 minutes remaining and there were no further goals as the east London side cruised to an easy victory.

Man of the Match: Lucas Paqueta

Kudus was terrific, but Paqueta really was outstanding. The Brazilian maestro was unplayable in the middle of the park as he set up all three of his side's goals, the first West Ham player to do that in a Premier League game since Michail Antonio in January 2017. He also excelled in defence, winning 10 of his 16 ground duels and making three tackles.

Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa

Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa Brentford stats Aston Villa stats Expected Goals 0.56 1.37 Possession 32% 68% Shots 4 15 Shots on target 3 5 All stats taken from SofaScore

Aston Villa came from behind to defeat Brentford in an ill-tempered affair in west London. Brentford took the lead when Keane Lewis-Potter netted his first Premier League goal on the stroke of half-time. The momentum swung when Brentford were reduced to 10 men after Ben Mee was shown a red card with 19 minutes remaining.

Alex Moreno netted the equaliser shortly after, before former Brentford man Ollie Watkins scored a late winner for Unai Emery's side. There were numerous clashes between both sets of players in the final few minutes, with Villa's Boubacar Kamara seeing red deep into stoppage-time.

Man of the Match: Ollie Watkins

Watkins would have wanted to get one over his former side and he did just that as his 85th minute header gave Villa all three points. Most players refuse to celebrate after scoring against their former side, but not Watkins, who made his feelings very clear. Per Statman Dave, Watkins has now registered 15 goals and assists in the Premier League this season, with only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland having more.

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton Arsenal stats Brighton stats Expected Goals 2.26 0.69 Possession 50% 50% Shots 26 6 Shots on target 9 1 All stats taken from SofaScore

Arsenal returned to winning ways as they saw off Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium. Gabriel Jesus broke the deadlock eight minutes after half-time as he headed home from a corner. Kai Havertz's fourth goal of the season with three minutes of normal time remaining ensured the Gunners came away with a much-deserved three points.

Man of the Match: Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard may not have directly contributed to a goal against Brighton, but he was still influential in his side's victory. The classy midfielder completed 55 of his 59 passes for a success rate of 93%, while he also recorded four key passes and was successful in four of his five dribble attempts.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United Liverpool stats Manchester United stats Expected Goals 2.31 0.61 Possession 69% 31% Shots 34 6 Shots on target 8 1 All stats taken from SofaScore

Liverpool went into their clash with Manchester United at Anfield as the heavy favourites. No one gave United a chance of picking up anything at Old Trafford but, despite the contrasting recent form of the two sides, the Red Devils managed to accrue a point with a dogged defensive performance. Liverpool had most of the play and 28 more efforts on goal than their fierce rivals but could not find a way past Andre Onana in what was a poor match.

Man of the Match: Raphael Varane

United managed to keep an unlikely clean sheet at Anfield and that was mostly down to Raphael Varane's influence at the heart of their defence. The four-time Champions League winner has been in and out of the team this season but, despite his lack of football recently, was colossal as his side picked up a morale-boosting point. Credit must also go to Onana for his display following much criticism in recent times.