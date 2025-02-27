Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has spoken at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit on Thursday evening on a number of topics.

The American has come under fire from fans in recent times for the direction of the club since his takeover in 2022, with concerns about the level of spending on young talent as well as a lack of success on the pitch, and homegrown talent such as Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount being sold.

But Boehly has addressed those concerns and more while speaking in London on Thursday, and here is every word he said.

Todd Boehly on Chelsea Fan Criticism:

"I just think it is par for the course. The sooner you learn you are not going to keep all the people happy all the time, the freedom shows up.

"We are just trying to execute a plan and recognise things aren't linear, and we are trending in the right direction. The trend is moving in the right direction and that's the thing that really matters.

"In June, it will be three years in charge. That's not a lot of time, especially when you get to 50, 60 or 70 years old in life. It's a whirlwind of activity and steep learning curve, but I think that's also a good thing."

Todd Boehly on Chelsea's ownership dynamic

"The one thing I've learned about the British press is they exaggerate a lot and leave stuff out. I am not going to comment. We have agreed on a strategy and a way forward and stuff is getting done. And I don't look in the rear-view mirror."

Boehly suggests Premier League are given to shares each season

"As an investor in sports, I have the ability to drive emotions and outcomes. The top football brands are well-equipped to grow in value. The NFL is probably worth $200bn. Netflix is $400bn. So the question is, would you rather own the NFL or Netflix? And my bet would be on the NFL. They will continue to create great content.

"Now if you look at football in Europe, there is an evolution ongoing. The stadiums were built with a utilitarian mindset. And what you are going to see is more professional sports coming to Europe, like the NBA. And the product will evolve, and provide new revenue opportunities. And if you grow revenue, you grow value.

"There is a bit of an unorganised landscape in European football, which reminds me of the Retail Sports Network market in America. There is a handful of things that need to be sorted.

"One of the challenges is relegation in football. It's hard to price. If everyone was equal, you'd have a 15 percent chance of relegation. But everyone isn't equal, so you have to work out how best to address that valuation challenge.

"Relegation is cultural and not going anywhere. So why not every season when a team is in the Premier League, you get one share of EPL stock and even if you go down you keep that stock."

Todd Boehly on most misunderstood part of the Chelsea project

"The most misunderstood thing is we are thinking about measuring success in years. You have to think both short and long term. We are focused on the combination on both those things and seeking the best way to execute. It is a balancing act.

"Strikers are hard to find. You don't go into the grocery store and say, 'I am going to get a striker'. It is an amazing skillset and you have to have the right mentality."

Todd Boehly asked if the Chelsea ownership will be the same by this time next year.

"I can't predict the future..."

Todd Boehly on sticking to a strategy

"You can't turn left and turn right every three minutes. That might be some of the advice we get if you really boil it down."

