Highlights The Celtics are clear favorites in the NBA Finals based on their regular season matchups with the Mavericks.

Boston's star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown dominated against Dallas in the regular season.

Kristaps Porziņģis' return and Luka Dončić's performance are some of the key storylines heading into the Finals.

The pinnacle of the basketball world is only a couple days away, with the NBA Finals close to tipping off. This year's matchup, between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, isn't short on exciting storylines and great individual matchups.

Everyone expected the Celtics to be here. When Boston acquired both Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday in the offseason, they immediately painted themselves as the favorites to make it out of the Eastern Conference. They more than delivered on those expectations, comfortably marching through the playoffs to this point.

For the Mavericks, the story is a little different. They were good throughout the season, hovering around a Play-In spot for a large portion of the year. However, the tide started to turn after the trade deadline.

They acquired PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford before the deadline, both of whom turned out to be excellent additions to their rotation. Kyrie Irving also had a healthy second half of the season after missing time early due to injuries. The Mavericks got hot, riding the second-best record post-trade deadline into the playoffs. They proceeded to knock off three 50-win teams on route to the finals.

Basketball fans should pull out their popcorn buckets, because this year's matchup is sure to feel like a cinematic event.

Head-To-Head Record

The regular season matchups show a clear favorite

East versus West matchups only happen twice a year, making the sample size from the regular season a small one when it comes to the NBA Finals. However, with the two games that were played, there is a clear takeaway: Boston was better.

The first game between these two teams took place on Jan. 22, in Dallas. It should be noted that this head-to-head did not feature the Mavericks' deadline additions. That being said, the Celtics won this one with relative comfort. They took the contest 119-110.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown headlined the victory for Boston, combining for 73 points. It should also be noted that while Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić put up a ridiculous line of 33 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists, he did struggle from the field against Boston's defense. He shot 12 of 30 against the Celtics, posting a percentage of 40 percent.

Their second matchup of the regular season was on March 1, in Boston. This time, Washington and Gafford were both in the lineup. One would think this game would've been closer, but it was actually the opposite. Boston blew them out of the building, winning 138-110.

In the Mavericks' defense, it is clear from this matchup that their rotations had not been sorted yet. They look nothing similar to how the Mavericks had been deploying their guys in the playoffs. The most noteworthy point about that is Gafford only being on the floor for 6 minutes.

There is one thing that pops off the charts from both of these matchups though: Boston's star duo excelling.

Celtics Star Duo vs Mavericks Category Tatum Brown PPG 35.5 29.5 APG 4.0 4.5 RPG 9.5 5.0 FG% 52.5 57.1 3P% 41.1 33.3

Tatum and Brown dominated the two regular season matchups between these teams. Dallas' defense has been much-improved during this playoff run. Their defensive rating in the playoffs is 111.1, compared to the 114.9 rating they had in the regular season. However, this may still be a moderate point of concern for Dallas.

Biggest Storylines Heading Into The Finals

This matchup isn't short of talking points

There is so much to talk about with this year's matchup, it's almost hard to narrow it down to just a few. However, there is a small handful that stands out above the rest.

Porziņģis' Return To The Lineup

The Celtics should be expecting the return of Porziņģis for Game 1 in this series. He had been absent for most of their playoff run, having only played in the series against the Miami Heat before getting hurt. There are a few major questions that come into play here.

The first of them is: how healthy does he look? Porziņģis has been sidelined since April 29th by his calf injury. This will be his first major action in over a month, and it comes on the big stage. Can the Celtics reliably turn to him for considerable minutes?

Porziņģis vs. Horford: Regular Season Comparison Category Porziņģis Horford PPG 20.1 8.6 RPG 7.2 6.4 BPG 1.9 1.0 FG% 51.6 51.1 3P% 37.5 41.9

If they can, how much better do the Celtics look? The team has been a juggernaut with Al Horford starting at Center and playing heavy minutes. With all due respect to Al, Porziņģis is a much better player. He would make the task of beating the Celtics only that much more difficult.

Dončić versus Boston's defense

There has been a lot of chatter about the Celtics having the perfect personnel to slow down Dončić. For all that chatter, Dončić dominated on the stat sheet during their regular season matchups. The Celtics won both games, but Luka's individual numbers looked impressive.

The question here is: how historically dominant of a series does Dončić need to have to beat Boston? Luka is coming off a series against the Minnesota Timberwolves where he faced and dominated the regular season's best defense, eliminating them in five games. He is more than capable of taking on the challenge of great defense.

The focus will be on Dončić, but frankly, the difference-maker in this series may actually come down to how the supporting cast performs around Luka. The Mavericks have zeroed in on rotations that work well for them throughout this postseason, something that cannot be said of the regular season matchups between these two teams.

Animosity renewed

Two notable stars, Porziņģis and Irving, will both be facing off against their old teams in this matchup.

Boston was the first stop on Kyrie's journey after he left the Cleveland Cavaliers. A lot has been made of his return to face Boston. There is no doubt that the Celtics fan base will let him hear it when he's in town. Could this be the spark that Irving needs to play his best basketball?

Porziņģis will also return to a place he called home once, when he is back in Dallas. There does not seem to be as much hostility between Mavericks fans and Kristaps as the other dynamic here. However, could a player like Dončić relish the opportunity to get one over his old teammate? Luka has lit teams up for less.

NBA Finals Schedule

It was a long wait, but it is sure to be worth it

For fans wondering why there is such a long break between the Conference Finals and NBA Finals, the reason is simple: the league has been setting a fixed start date for the final round for a few years now, making it easier for broadcasters, media and fans to plan around the series.

The decision to begin the Finals on June 6 was decided almost a month ago.

Boston hasn't played basketball since May 27, getting the bigger break of the two teams. This has, indirectly, been a small positive for them. The break has pretty much ensured that Porziņģis will be back in time for the series.

The Mavericks last played a game on May 30, when they blew out the Timberwolves to finish off their series. Dallas was riding a huge wave of momentum throughout these playoffs. One can't help but wonder if the cool-down period is a bit rough for their side.

All this being said, the schedule for the NBA Finals will look like this.

NBA Finals Schedule Series Count Date Start Time Location Game 1 June 6 8:30PM ET Boston Game 2 June 9 8:00 PM ET Boston Game 3 June 12 8:30PM ET Dallas Game 4 June 14 8:30PM ET Dallas Game 5* June 17 8:30PM ET Boston Game 6* June 20 8:30 PM ET Dallas Game 7* June 23p 8:00 PM ET Boston

*if necessary

Betting Odds

Boston will be favorites, like they have been all year

It should come as a surprise to no one that the Celtics will enter the Finals as the favorites to win the championship. As things currently stand, DraftKings has the Celtics at -210 betting odds to win this series.

NBA Finals Betting Odds Celtics to win -210 Mavericks to win +175

According to DraftKings, the most likely outcome for the series is a Boston victory in five games (+340), while the least likely outcome is a Dallas sweep (+1900).

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.