Highlights Only two Premier League teams, Manchester City and Chelsea, will represent England in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, leaving out Liverpool and Manchester United.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have qualified automatically due to their Champions League triumphs, while Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Porto, and Benfica secured spots based on UEFA coefficient points.

Arsenal still has a chance to enter the tournament by winning the 2023/24 Champions League, joining Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Juventus as contenders for the remaining European slots.

The first eight teams to take part in a newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 have been revealed and some very big names miss out. 32 teams will participate in the tournament in total, with two teams from each nation being allowed to enter.

There will be 12 European clubs, six South American teams, four clubs from each of Asia, Africa and America, one team from Oceania and a final spot for a club from the host nation - which will be the USA.

This has led to a couple of Premier League giants being ruled out of the tournament completely. While only eight teams have been confirmed as things stand, there are sure to be some other big clubs that miss out on the new competition that will be played every four years. But which Premier League clubs are certain to miss out on the Club World Cup in 2025, and which team still has a chance to make it based on the 2023/24 Champions League?

Manchester City and Chelsea will represent the Premier League

Liverpool and Manchester United miss out

Liverpool and Manchester United are to miss out on a newly-formatted tournament. Despite being known as the two biggest clubs in the country, the two juggernauts will miss out on the tournament with only two clubs from each nation permitted entry, as previously mentioned.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the two Premier League clubs that will make it into the competition. This is due to the fact that Pep Guardiola's treble-winning side from last season, and Thomas Tuchel's triumphant Blues in 2021 both lifted the Champions League in a dedicated period from 2020 that would see the winners of the biggest European trophy around automatically qualify.

The elephant in the room when discussing England's biggest clubs is Arsenal. The Gunners are still in with a chance of being the third English team to gain entry. To do so, Mikel Arteta's side will have the task of winning the 2023/24 Champions League. This makes it a very difficult task, but not an impossible one. Man United's early exit from European competition and Liverpool's failure to qualify for this season's Champions League are the reasons behind their definite exclusions.

The other six clubs announced for the Club World Cup

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also lifted the Champions League trophy in the specified years, meaning the Spanish and German giants gain automatic qualification. It is fitting that two of the most successful clubs in European history will be at the big tournament.

The remaining spots are decided by the highest-ranking teams in terms of UEFA coefficient points. This means that Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Porto, and Benfica are the other four teams to have sealed a place in the Club World Cup.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Juventus are among the names in contention to complete the final four European slots available. Arsenal will take one of these places should they go all the way in the Champions League.

The current iteration of the FIFA Club World Cup will come to an end after the 2023 version that is already underway. Manchester City will be the European representative in the competition as the reigning European champions. Guardiola's men will enter at the semi-final stage with a match against Urawa Reds.