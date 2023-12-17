Highlights Michael 'Venom' Page has signed a deal with the UFC.

It's been a long time coming as the star has been stealing the show in Bellator for a decade.

He is going to be an incredible addition to the roster.

UFC 296 was one for the history books. The event gave us some incredible fights, such as Irene Aldana's fight of the year contender against Karol Rosa, it gave us crazy antics such as Sean Strickland's brawl in the crowd with Dricus Du Plessis and it saw Leon Edwards gain a level of revenge against Colby Covington, dominating him across five rounds to retain his UFC Welterweight Championship.

To cap the night off perfectly, Dana White announced one of their biggest signings in recent memory as it was revealed that Michael 'Venom' Page (MVP) has signed a contract with the UFC and will be making his debut against Kevin Holland at UFC 299 in Miami on March 9, 2024. It feels like his arrival in the company was a long time coming, with many predicting he'd join at some point.

With the fanfare surrounding MVP and his arrival in the UFC, you might be wondering just what makes him so special. Well, don't worry, we've got you covered and here is everything you need to know about Michael 'Venom' Page ahead of his UFC debut at UFC 299 against Holland.

He has an impressive record

It's 21-2

To become a star in MMA, you've got to be able to back things up inside the cage and that's exactly what MVP has done over the years. Going professional in 2012, he's had 23 fights in the years since, winning 21 of them and losing just two. It's an impressive record and shows just how dominant he has been throughout his career.

Looking at his career and record inside the cage, it's clear why he belongs in the UFC now and fans can expect a certain level of carnage from him once he gets there. Not only has he dominated for large portions of his career, losing just twice, he's done it in an entertaining fashion.

Page is known for his flashy striking

He has a Knockout of the Year award under his belt

You can say many things about MVP, but one thing that can't be denied is just how entertaining he can be when he steps inside the cage. Through his flashy striking skills, he always looks to put on a show and his unorthodox approach is not only fun for fans to watch, but it's a nightmare for opponents to deal with.

He's so hard to read and has picked up a variety of wild knockouts as a result. Just in his last fight, he defeated Goiti Yamauchi with a brutal leg kick. He's also picked up not just one, but two victories by way of a flying knee knockout. The most famous came in 2016 when he Evangelista Santos with the knee, fracturing his opponent's skull and winning the Knockout of the Year.

No one has more knockouts in Bellator history than MVP and his debut was a sign of things to come as he knocked out Ryan Sanders with a swift right hand just 10 seconds into the bout. There's no way of knowing just how well the 36-year-old will do in the UFC, but one thing is for sure, he's going to be incredibly entertaining to watch and don't be too surprised if he adds at least a couple more highlight reel knockouts to his books.

He's not a one-trick pony

He can do more than strike

While 13 of MVP's 21 victories have come by way of knockout, and his 11 Bellator KOs are more than anyone else in the promotion's history, he's capable of finding a win in other ways. The Englishman has also submitted three of his opponents, picking up all three victories with different submissions.

That just shows how well-versed he is on the ground, and it's a testament to the level of skill he has and how well-rounded he is. In his second professional fight, he beat Miguel Bernard with an armbar, before he took down Ramdan Mohamed with a rear-naked choke a year later. His third, and up to now final, submission win came in 2016 when he beat Jeremie Holloway with an Achilles lock.

MVP Opponents Submission Method Date Miguel Bernard Armbar 07.04.2012 Ramdan Mohamed Rear-naked choke 12.04.2013 Jeremie Holloway Achilles lock 22.04.2016

You often find that fighters have certain submissions that they like to return to whenever they have the chance, but MVP is capable of and comfortable using a variety and adapting to whatever the situation requires. He's a dangerous man and one that is going to be an incredible addition to the UFC roster.

He's tried his hand at a variety of other combat sports

He's competed in boxing, bare-knuckle boxing and kickboxing

If his dominance in MMA wasn't enough, MVP also tried his hand at several other combat sports over the years. Two fights into his MMA career, he decided to give kickboxing a go and, unsurprisingly, he looked great. In his debut match, he knocked Jefferson George out in just the second round of the contest. He hasn't returned to the sport since, but he's moved on to other ventures and tried them as well.

In the middle of his dominating run in Bellator, the 36-year-old also decided to see how he'd fare in boxing. He boxed twice between 2017-18 against Jonathan Castano and Michal Ciach, finishing both of his opponents within three rounds. It's just another example of how strong an athlete MVP is and his ability to shine across a variety of disciplines.

Finally, he decided to give bare-knuckle boxing a shot last summer, taking on former UFC star Mike Perry. The two engaged in a brutal war across five rounds then went to a draw, before they took part in a sudden death sixth round. Unfortunately, Page lost the contest on the judges' scorecards, but he still gave it a solid go and was more than good enough to compete.

With his UFC debut now on the horizon, time will only tell how well he'll adapt to the biggest MMA promotion in the world, but he's more than deserving of a shot in the octagon and his fight with Holland will undoubtedly be an absolute barn burner. We can't wait to see it.