Highlights Per a lawsuit filed Monday, and as reported by TMZ Sport, Nate Diaz alleges Fanmio short-changed him $9 million after the Jorge Masvidal fight July 6.

Diaz, he claims, should have been paid $10 million but, so far, he's only received $1 million. Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel apparently told Diaz he couldn't pay because his wife would divorce him.

In a statement sent to GIVEMSPORT, Engel dismissed Diaz's lawsuit as "frivolous and defamatory."

Nate Diaz is suing Fanmio, the event organizer that staged the recent boxing fight between the MMA icon and his long-time rival Jorge Masvidal, which took place July 6 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Diaz alleges that he should have been paid $10 million, only received $1 million, and claims that the promoter stiffed him on the rest of what was owed because if he paid the full amount, the business would go bankrupt and his wife would divorce him.

In a statement sent to GIVEMESPORT, the Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel dismissed the lawsuit as "frivolous" and said the statements were little more than "salacious and defamatory."

What The Lawsuit is All About

Diaz claims he was short-changed for the Masvidal fight

Nate Diaz defeated Jorge Masvidal by majority decision after 10 rounds of boxing earlier this month. The event was organized and broadcast by Fanmio, and Diaz, according to a lawsuit GIVEMESPORT has seen, claims he should have been paid $10 million.

TMZ Sports was first to report the details, and said Diaz was paid $1 million but never received the rest. The site also reported that Engel was unable to pay the rest because the fight did not perform as well as expected. Bizarrely, Engel reportedly told Diaz he couldn't pay because his wife could divorce him over the financial loss.

Diaz is therefore suing Engel and Fanmio over breach of contract, and also fraud.

Engel Has Responded to The Claims

He dismissed the lawsuit as frivolous

GIVEMESPORT received the following statement from Engel.

"Nate Diaz has filed a frivolous lawsuit against Fanmio which claims that fraud and breach of contract were committed by Fanmio, yet neither has taken place. In fact, Diaz has already been paid seven figures in connection with the fight. I look forward to resolving this dispute through the appropriate process and am confident that justice will prevail. Making salacious and defamatory statements to the media in order to harm my family and I has only strengthened my resolve to ensure that the truth will triumph."

The boxing fight was Diaz's second in that sport, having lost by unanimous decision to Jake Paul, last year. He had previously told GIVEMESPORT that he'd welcome a trilogy bout against Conor McGregor in the UFC, possibly even at The Sphere for UFC 306. He also told us that he was interested in challenging Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship.

Though Diaz is a free agent, it is unclear if he will continue in boxing, or return to MMA immediately.