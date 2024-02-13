Quick Links

  • The NBA All-Star Weekend features events such as the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game and the Panini Rising Stars game.
  • All-Star Saturday Night will include the Kia Skills Challenge and the Starry 3-Point Contest.
  • The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will return to the traditional Eastern Conference versus Western Conference matchup with four 12-minute quarters.

The NBA’s largest annual spectacle is upon us; welcome to NBA All-Star Week.

The league’s showcase of its very best has grown exponentially over the years, and this season’s edition continues to go towards that trajectory. Navigating through the week’s events can get overwhelming. That’s why GIVEMESPORT has compiled everything you need to know for NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 in one compact and informative space.

Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game

When and Where: 7:00 PM ET at Lucas Oil Stadium

CJ Stroud MixCollage-13-Feb-2024-12-49-PM-9014
  • How to Watch: ESPN in US; TSN in Canada

As an event that crosses over with pop culture, NBA All-Star Weekend will be hosting the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game.

A mix of notable basketball players, iconic celebrities, and rising internet personalities will be divided into two teams, coached respectively by sports media giants Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith.

Team ShannonTeam Stephen A
Coaches
Shannon Sharpe, 50 Cent, Peyton ManningStephen A. Smith, Lil Wayne, A'ja Wilson
Players
Anuel AAMetta World Peace
Kai CenatJack Ryan
Conor DalyCJ Stroud
Walker HayesGianmarco Tamberi
Quincy IsaiahAdam Blackstone
Jewell LoydNatasha Cloud
Micah ParsonsJennifer Hudson
Lilly SinghTristan Jass
SiRAJ McLean
Dylan WangKwame Onwuachi

Panini Rising Stars

When and Where: 9:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs
  • How to Watch: ESPN in US; TSN in Canada

This year’s showcase of its brightest stars follows the same format as the previous two seasons. The Rising Stars game will have a mini-tournament between four teams, coached by Pau Gasol (Team Pau), Tamika Catchings (Team Tamika), Jalen Rose (Team Jalen), and Detlef Schrempf (Team Detleft) – who will coach the team of NBA G League players. The remaining teams were composed through a draft among the coaches.

NBA Panini Rising Stars Game

Team Pau

Team Tamika

Team Jalen

Team Detlef

Bilal Coulibaly

Paolo Banchero

Jordan Hawkins

Izan Almansa

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Dyson Daniels

Chet Holmgren

Matas Buzelis

Brandon Miller

Jalen Duren

Walker Kessler

Ron Holland II

Brandin Podzemski

Keyonte George

Dereck Lively II

Mac McClung

Jabari Smith Jr.

Scoot Henderson

Bennedict Mathurin

Tyler Smith

Cason Wallace

Jaden Ivey

Shaedon Sharpe*

Oscar Tshiebwe

Victor Wembanyama

Keegan Murray

Jeremy Sochan

Alondes Williams

Jalen Williams

*Injured

The two semifinal games will be played to a final target score of 40. The final game, featuring the winners of the semifinals, will play to a Final Target Score of 25 to determine the tournament champion.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

When and Where: 8:00 PM ET at Lucas Oil Stadium

All-Star skills
  • How to Watch: ESPN in US; TSN in Canada

All-Star Saturday Night will feature four events, highlighted by the brand-new Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu.

Notable as well is an all-new LED court, developed by ASB GlassFloor, that features the following:

  • Design and color changes
  • Live replays and other video content
  • Real-time game stats
  • Location-based player tracking animations
  • Interactive games for fans during timeouts
  • Immersive animations following key plays and moments

The NBA provided a preview of how the court will look on their social media pages:

Kia Skills Challenge

Trae Young Atlanta Hawks Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers

This year's Skills Challenge will be competed by three teams: the hometown Team Pacers led by Tyrese Haliburton, Team Top Picks led by 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, and Team All-Stars led by three-time All-Star Trae Young.

There are three rounds in the competition. The team that has the most "Challenge Points" after all rounds will be named the champion.

Kia Skills Challenge Participants
Team PacersTeam Top PicksTeam All-Stars
Tyrese HaliburtonPaolo BancheroScottie Barnes
Bennedict MathurinAnthony EdwardsTyrese Maxey
Myles TurnerVictor WembanyamaTrae Young

Starry 3-Point Contest

Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Buzzer-Beater

Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks is looking to defend his Starry 3-Point Contest championship against a stacked field that has All-Stars, budding superstars, and reliable floor spacers.

The 3-Point Contest will be competed in two rounds. During the first round, all competitors will shoot. The three players with the highest scores will advance to the Championship Round, where the inverse order will be determined by the players' First Round scores (e.g. the player with the highest score in the First Round will shoot last in the Final Round).

3-Point Contest Participants
PlayerTeam
Malik BeasleyMilwaukee Bucks
Jalen BrunsonNew York Knicks
Tyrese HaliburtonIndiana Pacers
Damian LillardMilwaukee Bucks
Lauri MarkkanenUtah Jazz
Donovan MitchellCleveland Cavaliers
Karl-Anthony TownsMinnesota Timberwolves
Trae YoungAtlanta Hawks

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

Stephen Curry

A Dream Match is upon us for the 2024 All-Star Weekend.

Arguably the best shooters in their respective leagues, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA's New York Liberty will go up against each other in a special Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge.

Standard Starry 3-Point Contest rules will apply. Curry will be shooting from the NBA 3-point line with NBA basketballs, while Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line with WNBA basketballs.

Tale of the Tape: Stephen vs. Sabrina
Stephen Curry, Golden State WarriorsSabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty
  • NBA-record career three-point field goals record holder
  • Two-time NBA 3-Point Contest champion
  • 3-Point Contest Record: 31 points
  • WNBA three-point field goals (128) single-season record holder
  • 2023 WNBA 3-Point Shootout champion
  • 3-Point Contest Record: 37 points

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

MixCollage-13-Feb-2024-01-12-PM-6509

Internet sensation Mac McClung lived up to the hype at last year's All-Star Weekend, and he looks to defend his AT&T Slam Dunk Contest championship this season against All-Star Jaylen Brown, Panini Rising Star Jaime Jaquez Jr. and rookie Jacob Toppin.

This year's Dunk Contest follows a similar format as previous competitions. It will be a two-round contest where the top-two dunkers during the first round will proceed to the championship round.

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest Participants
PlayerTeam
Jaylen BrownBoston Celtics
Jaime Jaquez Jr.Miami Heat
Mac McClung (Defending Champion)Osceola Magic (G League)
Jacob ToppingNew York Knicks

73rd NBA All-Star Game

When and Where: 8:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tatum All-Star
  • How to Watch: ESPN in US; TSN in Canada

The 2024 edition of the NBA All-Star Game goes back to its roots. This year marks the return of the classic Eastern Conference versus Western Conference matchup and the traditional scoring system with four 12-minute quarters. There are still stakes involved for each quarter that is played as the teams will compete for a charitable organization of their choosing.

NBA All-Star Game Team Captains were still named, even though a draft was no longer held. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks were named the captains after garnering the most fan votes for their respective conferences.

Western Conference All-Stars

Lakers Suns

This year's Western Conference All-Star roster is littered with franchise cornerstones who have previous All-Star experience. What's most notable about the make-up of this year's West All-Stars is the inclusion of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a starter over Curry. Gilgeous-Alexander's rise as an MVP candidate is telling of the changing of the guard that's slowly happening.

Western Conference All-Stars Roster

Player

Team

All-Star Appearances

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander*

Oklahoma City Thunder

2

Luka Dončić*

Dallas Mavericks

5

Luka Dončić*

Denver Nuggets

6

Kevin Durant*

Phoenix Suns

14

LeBron James*

Los Angeles Lakers

20

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers

6

Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers

9

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns

4

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves

2

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors

10

Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers

9

Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves

4

*Starter

  • Head Coach: Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyrese Haliburton Milwaukee Bucks Indiana Pacers

The Eastern Conference All-Star roster was hit by the injury bug, leading to the exclusion of Joel Embiid and Julius Randle from this year's festivities. Opportunities opened up for first-timers due to this, as Scottie Barnes was chosen as a reserve, joining other first-time All-Stars Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, and Paolo Banchero.

Eastern Conference All-Stars Roster

Player

Team

All-Star Appearances

Giannis Antetokounmpo* (Captain)

Milwaukee Bucks

8

Damian Lillard*

Milwaukee Bucks

8

Tyrese Haliburton*

Indiana Pacers

2

Joel Embiid**

Philadelphia 76ers

7

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics

5

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers

5

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks

1

Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat

3

Julius Randle***

New York Knicks

3

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers

1

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic

1

Scottie Barnes****

Toronto Raptors

1

Trae Young****

Atlanta Hawks

3

*Starter

** Starter and Injured

*** Injured

**** Reserve

  • Head Coach: Doc Rivers, Boston Celtics
NBA_All Star Snub
