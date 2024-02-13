Highlights The NBA All-Star Weekend features events such as the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game and the Panini Rising Stars game.

All-Star Saturday Night will include the Kia Skills Challenge and the Starry 3-Point Contest.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will return to the traditional Eastern Conference versus Western Conference matchup with four 12-minute quarters.

The NBA’s largest annual spectacle is upon us; welcome to NBA All-Star Week.

The league’s showcase of its very best has grown exponentially over the years, and this season’s edition continues to go towards that trajectory. Navigating through the week’s events can get overwhelming. That’s why GIVEMESPORT has compiled everything you need to know for NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 in one compact and informative space.

Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game

When and Where: 7:00 PM ET at Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch: ESPN in US; TSN in Canada

As an event that crosses over with pop culture, NBA All-Star Weekend will be hosting the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game.

A mix of notable basketball players, iconic celebrities, and rising internet personalities will be divided into two teams, coached respectively by sports media giants Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith.

Team Shannon Team Stephen A Coaches Shannon Sharpe, 50 Cent, Peyton Manning Stephen A. Smith, Lil Wayne, A'ja Wilson Players Anuel AA Metta World Peace Kai Cenat Jack Ryan Conor Daly CJ Stroud Walker Hayes Gianmarco Tamberi Quincy Isaiah Adam Blackstone Jewell Loyd Natasha Cloud Micah Parsons Jennifer Hudson Lilly Singh Tristan Jass SiR AJ McLean Dylan Wang Kwame Onwuachi

Panini Rising Stars

When and Where: 9:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch: ESPN in US; TSN in Canada

This year’s showcase of its brightest stars follows the same format as the previous two seasons. The Rising Stars game will have a mini-tournament between four teams, coached by Pau Gasol (Team Pau), Tamika Catchings (Team Tamika), Jalen Rose (Team Jalen), and Detlef Schrempf (Team Detleft) – who will coach the team of NBA G League players. The remaining teams were composed through a draft among the coaches.

NBA Panini Rising Stars Game Team Pau Team Tamika Team Jalen Team Detlef Bilal Coulibaly Paolo Banchero Jordan Hawkins Izan Almansa Jaime Jaquez Jr. Dyson Daniels Chet Holmgren Matas Buzelis Brandon Miller Jalen Duren Walker Kessler Ron Holland II Brandin Podzemski Keyonte George Dereck Lively II Mac McClung Jabari Smith Jr. Scoot Henderson Bennedict Mathurin Tyler Smith Cason Wallace Jaden Ivey Shaedon Sharpe* Oscar Tshiebwe Victor Wembanyama Keegan Murray Jeremy Sochan Alondes Williams Jalen Williams

*Injured

The two semifinal games will be played to a final target score of 40. The final game, featuring the winners of the semifinals, will play to a Final Target Score of 25 to determine the tournament champion.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

When and Where: 8:00 PM ET at Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch: ESPN in US; TSN in Canada

All-Star Saturday Night will feature four events, highlighted by the brand-new Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu.

Notable as well is an all-new LED court, developed by ASB GlassFloor, that features the following:

Design and color changes

Live replays and other video content

Real-time game stats

Location-based player tracking animations

Interactive games for fans during timeouts

Immersive animations following key plays and moments

The NBA provided a preview of how the court will look on their social media pages:

Kia Skills Challenge

This year's Skills Challenge will be competed by three teams: the hometown Team Pacers led by Tyrese Haliburton, Team Top Picks led by 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, and Team All-Stars led by three-time All-Star Trae Young.

There are three rounds in the competition. The team that has the most "Challenge Points" after all rounds will be named the champion.

Kia Skills Challenge Participants Team Pacers Team Top Picks Team All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton Paolo Banchero Scottie Barnes Bennedict Mathurin Anthony Edwards Tyrese Maxey Myles Turner Victor Wembanyama Trae Young

Starry 3-Point Contest

Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks is looking to defend his Starry 3-Point Contest championship against a stacked field that has All-Stars, budding superstars, and reliable floor spacers.

The 3-Point Contest will be competed in two rounds. During the first round, all competitors will shoot. The three players with the highest scores will advance to the Championship Round, where the inverse order will be determined by the players' First Round scores (e.g. the player with the highest score in the First Round will shoot last in the Final Round).

3-Point Contest Participants Player Team Malik Beasley Milwaukee Bucks Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers Karl-Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves Trae Young Atlanta Hawks

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

A Dream Match is upon us for the 2024 All-Star Weekend.

Arguably the best shooters in their respective leagues, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA's New York Liberty will go up against each other in a special Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge.

Standard Starry 3-Point Contest rules will apply. Curry will be shooting from the NBA 3-point line with NBA basketballs, while Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line with WNBA basketballs.

Tale of the Tape: Stephen vs. Sabrina Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty NBA-record career three-point field goals record holder

Two-time NBA 3-Point Contest champion

3-Point Contest Record: 31 points WNBA three-point field goals (128) single-season record holder

2023 WNBA 3-Point Shootout champion

3-Point Contest Record: 37 points

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Internet sensation Mac McClung lived up to the hype at last year's All-Star Weekend, and he looks to defend his AT&T Slam Dunk Contest championship this season against All-Star Jaylen Brown, Panini Rising Star Jaime Jaquez Jr. and rookie Jacob Toppin.

This year's Dunk Contest follows a similar format as previous competitions. It will be a two-round contest where the top-two dunkers during the first round will proceed to the championship round.

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest Participants Player Team Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat Mac McClung (Defending Champion) Osceola Magic (G League) Jacob Topping New York Knicks

73rd NBA All-Star Game

When and Where: 8:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch: ESPN in US; TSN in Canada

The 2024 edition of the NBA All-Star Game goes back to its roots. This year marks the return of the classic Eastern Conference versus Western Conference matchup and the traditional scoring system with four 12-minute quarters. There are still stakes involved for each quarter that is played as the teams will compete for a charitable organization of their choosing.

NBA All-Star Game Team Captains were still named, even though a draft was no longer held. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks were named the captains after garnering the most fan votes for their respective conferences.

Western Conference All-Stars

This year's Western Conference All-Star roster is littered with franchise cornerstones who have previous All-Star experience. What's most notable about the make-up of this year's West All-Stars is the inclusion of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a starter over Curry. Gilgeous-Alexander's rise as an MVP candidate is telling of the changing of the guard that's slowly happening.

Western Conference All-Stars Roster Player Team All-Star Appearances Shai Gilgeous-Alexander* Oklahoma City Thunder 2 Luka Dončić* Dallas Mavericks 5 Luka Dončić* Denver Nuggets 6 Kevin Durant* Phoenix Suns 14 LeBron James* Los Angeles Lakers 20 Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers 6 Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers 9 Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 4 Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves 2 Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 10 Paul George Los Angeles Clippers 9 Karl-Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves 4

*Starter

Head Coach: Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves

Eastern Conference All-Stars

The Eastern Conference All-Star roster was hit by the injury bug, leading to the exclusion of Joel Embiid and Julius Randle from this year's festivities. Opportunities opened up for first-timers due to this, as Scottie Barnes was chosen as a reserve, joining other first-time All-Stars Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, and Paolo Banchero.

Eastern Conference All-Stars Roster Player Team All-Star Appearances Giannis Antetokounmpo* (Captain) Milwaukee Bucks 8 Damian Lillard* Milwaukee Bucks 8 Tyrese Haliburton* Indiana Pacers 2 Joel Embiid** Philadelphia 76ers 7 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 5 Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers 5 Jalen Brunson New York Knicks 1 Bam Adebayo Miami Heat 3 Julius Randle*** New York Knicks 3 Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers 1 Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic 1 Scottie Barnes**** Toronto Raptors 1 Trae Young**** Atlanta Hawks 3

*Starter

** Starter and Injured

*** Injured

**** Reserve

Head Coach: Doc Rivers, Boston Celtics