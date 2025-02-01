The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup begins Tuesday when Hatian side Real Hope contests Leg 1 of its first-round tie against Mexican giants Cruz Azul.

In total, 10 teams will begin their bid for Concacaf's top honor this week, including Canadian Premier League sides Forge FC and Cavalry FC. Most of the 10 MLS teams competing will begin their tournaments two weeks later. That includes Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF , who are drawn against league foes Sporting Kansas City .

Here's what you need to know if you're new to following the tournament.

What is the Concacaf Champions Cup?

And why should I care about it?

The Concacaf Champions Cup (or CCC) is the Concacaf region's club football championship. While it may not have similar prestige, it's the same category of tournament as the UEFA Champions League , which crowns UEFA's top club, and CONMEBOL's Copa Libertadores, which crowns the club champion of South America.

In recent years, the tournament has also become a battle of bragging rights in the rivalry between MLS and Liga MX for bragging rights as the best league on the continent.

Mexican clubs still dominate in that regard, having won 19 of 22 titles since the modern era of the competition began in 2002. (I.e. when the competition began requiring relatively equal home and away competition of all of its teams).

But the showing of MLS sides has continuously improved, with the Seattle Sounders becoming the first MLS side to win a modern-era title in 2022 and seven MLS sides reaching the final since 2011.

Concacaf Champions League/Cup Finals Since 2010-11 Year Winner Score Runner-up 2010-11 CF Monterrey 2-2, 1-1 Real Salt Lake 2011-12 CF Monterrey 2-0, 1-2 Santos Laguna 2012-13 CF Monterrey 0-0, 4-2 Santos Laguna 2013-14 Cruz Azul 0-0, 1-1 (ag) Toluca 2014-15 Club America 1-1, 4-2 Montreal Impact 2015-16 Club America 2-0, 2-1 Tigres UANL 2016-17 CF Pachuca 1-1, 1-0 Tigres UANL 2018 Chivas Guadalajara 2-1, 1-2 (4-2 pens) Toronto FC 2019 CF Monterrey 1-0, 1-1 Tigres UANL 2020 Tigres UANL 2-1 Los Angeles FC 2021 CF Monterrey 1-0 Club America 2022 Seattle Sounders 2-2, 3-0 Pumas UNAM 2023 Club Leon 2-1, 1-0 LAFC 2024 CF Pachuca 3-0 Columbus Crew

The tournament has switched names between the Champions Cup and Champions League, but has been contested in some form since 1962. In its current form, the CCC winner receives about $5 million in prize money and a berth to the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

Who is Competing?

MLS teams dominate the field

There are several ways to qualify for the 27-team field. For MLS teams, those include regular season and playoff performance, domestic cup play and Leagues Cup performance.

Because MLS teams again dominated the latter portions of the 2024 Leagues Cup, there are 10 MLS sides in the 2025 CCC, an all-time high.

Here's every team competing and how they qualified. An asterisk connotes a team receiving a bye to the round of 16, which will begin in early March.

Canadian Championship:

Canadian Premier League

Cavalry FC (CAN)

Forge FC (CAN)

Concacaf Caribbean Cup

Cavalier FC (JAM)*

Cibao FC (DOM)

Real Hope FA (HAI)

Concacaf Central American Cup

Antigua GFC (GUA)

CS Herediano (CRC)

Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)

FC Motagua (HON)

LD Alajuelense (CRC)*

Real Estelí FC (NCA)

Leagues Cup

Liga MX

CD Guadalajara (MEX)

CF Monterrey (MEX)

Club América (MEX)*

Cruz Azul (MEX)

Pumas UNAM (MEX)

Tigres UANL (MEX)

MLS

US Open Cup

What is the Format?

And do I need to keep track of away goals?

Unlike the UEFA Champions League and Copa Libertadores, the Concacaf Champions Cup is contested exclusively in a knockout phase format, with the first four rounds played in a home and away aggregate goals format. The away goals rule is applied if the aggregate score is tied after 180 minutes, but away goals do not apply to extra time if it is required in Leg 2, given that the second leg is hosted by the higher-ranked tournament team.

For the third time in five years, the final will be contested as a single-match affair, with the highest-ranked side remaining in the tournament earning the right to host the match. Last year, it was CF Pachuca, who romped 3-0 over the Columbus Crew SC .

Below are the dates for all five rounds of the competition. In the first round, Leg 1 is played in either Week 1 or Week 3, and Leg 2 is played in either Week 2 or Week 4.

Round One

Week 1: Feb. 4-6

Week 2 Feb. 11-13

Week 3: Feb. 18-20

Week 4: Feb. 25-27

Round of 16

Leg 1: March 4-6

Leg 2: March 11-13

Quarterfinals

Leg 1: April 1-3

Leg 2: April 8-10

Semifinals

Leg 1: April 22-24

Leg 2: April 29-May 1

Final

Single Game: Sunday, June 1

Where to Watch Concacaf Champions Cup

Where to Watch Concacaf Champions Cup Region Channel/Streaming United States FS2, Tubi Central America Disney+, ESPN South America Disney+ Caribbean Disney+, ESPN, ESPN2 Rest of World Concacaf GO, YouTube