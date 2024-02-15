Highlights Tottenham starlet Alejo Veliz has a bright future ahead of him following his arrival from Rosario Central.

The Argentine teenager currently finds himself out on loan at Sevilla, but looks set to make his mark in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at Veliz's career, his style of play and what the future holds for him at Tottenham.

To understand who Tottenham talent Alejo Veliz is, it's important us to take a step back in time - to his early years.

Born in the small town of Godeken (which, in German, is a derived from the word 'Godekin', translatable as 'little god' in English), in the province of Santa Fe, he moved to Bernardo de Irigoyen, his mother's hometown, at the age of six. A fan of 'malambo', a regional folk dance, he spent much of his time performing with a group called 'Tradicion Gaucha', with whom he took part in a number of competitions across Argentina.

Alongside this, Veliz joined Club Union Deportivo y Cultural (Club UDC), a modest amateur football team. A talented dancer, he also excelled with the ball, and at just 15 was already playing matches against adults. And so, for ten years, Veliz managed to combine his two activities, proving particularly at ease in both. But shortly after celebrating his sixteenth birthday, the Argentinian was confronted with a choice: continue dancing or dedicate himself fully to football.

Alejo Veliz's debut for Rosario Central

At the time, Veliz was being offered a trial at Rosario Central, a club that had won the Argentinian league title four times and was renowned for its players such as Mario Kempes, Cesar Delgado and Angel Di Maria. It was a unique opportunity that he finally decided to seize. He was retained by the club, but had to give it a second try after the staff - including the coach - in place at the time were changed. As was the case the first time around, Veliz convinced everyone and signed his first contract at the start of 2020. Unfortunately for him, it was at this time that Covid-19 forced the world to come to a standstill, including, of course, young Veliz.

Back on the pitch once the health restrictions had been relaxed, it didn't take long for Veliz to convince Adrian Dezotti, the reserve coach, to put his faith in him. The striker's rapid rise to prominence came in July 2021, when he played his first professional minutes in a Copa Sudamerica round-of-16 second leg against Venezuelan side Deportivo Tachira. The following season, at the age of 18, despite the change of coaches at the start of the season (Leandro Somoza was replaced by German Rivarola, who was later succeeded by the legend Carlos Tevez), Veliz established himself as one of the key players for Los Canallas - Rosario Central's nickname.

On the 3rd of May 2022, he netted his first professional goal at Huracan (2-1). Seven more followed - as well as an assist - in the 33 games he played that season. His most memorable goal, however, came on the 21st of July 2022 in Rosario's win over Newell's Old Boys. In the following season, under Miguel Angel Russo, Veliz registered 11 goals in 23 league games. Meanwhile, he also took part in the Under-20 World Cup with Argentina, scoring three goals in four games.

Alejo Veliz's time at Tottenham so far

With rumours of a forthcoming move to European football intensifying, it was finally Tottenham who made the Argentine centre-forward's £13million signing official on 8 August - a record sale for the Argentinian club. Injured on his arrival in England, Veliz soon established himself as a viable alternative (after a brief spell with the reserves) to Ange Postecoglou, who gave him his first Premier League minutes in Spurs' controversial win over Liverpool on the 30th of September. Since then, constantly used as a substitute (42 minutes in 8 league appearances), Tottenham's number 36 did manage to open his goal-scoring account when the Lilywhites travelled to Brighton on the 28th of December.

After suffering a knee injury three days later, Veliz is now waiting for his chance to get back out on the pitch. Especially as he will be doing so in the colours of Sevilla FC, where he has been loaned out - without an option to buy - until the end of the season.

Alejo Veliz's style of play

Who better to profile Veliz than those who have followed him from an early age? "I was impressed by his ability in the air. I watch a lot of English football and there is no other Premier League player who has the aerial game that Alejo has. It’s incredible. You’re going to see. He jumps well and has a powerful header on him. That aerial game was what caught my eye. It was fearsome", declared Dezotti to The Athletic last October.

To illustrate his point, it is worth noting that Veliz has scored six of his 20 professional goals via his head, according to Transfermarkt. But that is not his only quality. "He has that characteristic of a player that's quite rare," explained Francisco Canepa, an Argentine journalist working for ESPN. "There aren't many No 9s like that now - a tall, very strong guy that knows how to play in the box. He can run and press. He's not so good with the ball at his feet, but he's good at taking defenders into areas they don't want to go and attacking the empty space. He's really smart at doing that."

What next for Alejo Veliz at Tottenham?

Now at Sevilla for the next six months, Veliz will be keen to get more playing time. It's an ambition the Argentinian is more than capable of fulfilling, as he joins a struggling team in which there will be less competition than the one he experienced at Tottenham. We can also imagine that his presence in a Spanish-speaking country will make it easier for him to integrate.

Alejo Veliz' 23/24 stats at Tottenham Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Premier League 8 1 0 42 EFL Trophy 2 1 0 118 Total 10 2 0 160 All stats taken from Transfermarkt (correct as of 04/02/2024)

If he proves convincing, there is every reason to believe that he could return to Tottenham with the ambition of fighting for a first-team place - even if Richarlison is enjoying a successful period at the helm of Spurs' attack.