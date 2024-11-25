Social media megastars KSI and iShowSpeed are set to be the faces of a brand-new six-a-side soccer tournament that is to take place in 2025, which will also see a whole host of football legends take part. The 'Baller League' was a project that initially began in Germany and was spearheaded by former national team stars Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski, but its success has meant that it will now make its debut in the UK and across the pond.

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI will act as the president of the UK variant of the league, while his streamer counterpart will be the head of the American version that is set to kick off next March and will also include the likes of Ronaldinho and John Terry.

Baller League Rules and Names Confirmed

Multiple Ballon d'Or winners are set to take part

In the trailer that has been released on the Baller League's official social media channels, several major names from the world of football appear, all of whom are set to be managers of some of the teams competing in the league.

According to reports and the social media clip, the aforementioned Terry and Ronaldinho will each take charge of a team and will face off against other big managerial names. Arsenal Invincibles Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires, and Freddie Ljungberg will collectively manage one team, while some of the best UK pundits in Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards will team up to lead another group of challengers.

Simon Minter (better known as Miniminter), Tobi Brown (TBJZL), and Morgan Burtwistle (Angry Ginge) will also be among the other notable figures involved in the tournament, which is said to be hosted by Soccer Aid alumnus Chunkz.

Twelve teams compete in a weekly league held in an indoor arena. Matches consist of 15-minute halves, and the league spans 11 matchdays. Once all teams have faced each other once, the top four advance to a final four tournament in May to crown the champions.

Games are played in a six-a-side format on a 29 x 50-meter pitch but feature unique twists. Special rules are introduced for the final three minutes of each half. These include:

A three-vs-three format.

Goals scored from the back two-thirds of the pitch (behind the offside line) counting as double.

1v1 challenges starting from behind the halfway line, with no hands allowed for goalkeepers or players.

Baller League CEO, Felix Stark, spoke about the concept and revealed how he hopes that the introduction in the UK and America markets will redefine how the sport is consumed: