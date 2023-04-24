Ultimate Team has been easily the most popular game mode on FIFA 23, even when it was first released back in FIFA 09, without a doubt.

Many changes have been made to the game over the years. New card types have been introduced frequently in past titles. Features and modes have also regularly been freshened up to enhance the FUT experience.

The FUT experience has gradually improved year-on-year. But what have been the most significant changes in FUT's 14-year journey, now that the FIFA licensing is set to come to an end?

In this article, we will provide a year-by-year timeline highlighting some of the major changes to Ultimate Team as gaming has progressed and is purely based on our observations, with opinions, on what some of the most significant alterations have been in the last 25 years.

Ultimate Team's early years

While Ultimate Team was not introduced to the FIFA series until FIFA 09., it was trialled years earlier by EA Sports. Ultimate Team was introduced into their UEFA Champions League 2006/07 game as an offline game mode. It involved the same principles of purchasing packs to build a star-studded team.

The game mode was eventually added to EA's main football game, FIFA 09. It was released deep into the game cycle as downloadable content (DLC) which players had to pay extra for. The FUT founders' titles you may find attached to your opponent's team names show that your opponent has played the mode ever since it was released in FIFA 09.

Back then the fundamentals that make up the modern FUT game mode already existed. Player chemistry has always been a huge factor in the game. Contracts and the player market were also in place back in 2010.

FUT becomes free-to-play

FIFA 10 followed the same route as FIFA 09 in terms of the Ultimate Team add-on. The game mode was released as a DLC again. However, in FIFA 11 the game became free-to-play and the player base exploded.

FUT was again released as a DLC, but it came much earlier in the game's cycle. Team of the Week cards were also introduced in FIFA 11. During the cycle of FUT's first year as a free-to-play game mode, the feature to play against friends was also added for the first time.

EA Sports continued to gradually add more features and cards following the release of FIFA 12 the following year. The iconic blue Team of the Season cards were released which have become a tradition in the annual FUT Calendar ever since.

The addition of online seasons between FIFA 13 and 14

Online seasons were added to FIFA 13. They allowed players the ability to work from the bottom of the Ultimate Team pile right to the very top level of Division One. FUT players were able to bring their stars to the pitch to compete in a true footballing pyramid. Initially, there were five divisions that gamers would have to compete among the game's greatest players. In FIFA 14, this was extended to 10 divisions - which meant they became more of an up-hill task but a much more satisfactory goal on completion.

FIFA 14 involved more tweaks besides the change to the online division's format. Chemistry styles were introduced and ever since they have become a mainstay in EA Sports' flagship mode. They awarded players the ability to boost certain stats of their in-game players.

FUT Legends and FUT Drafts

Two features that came to FIFA 16 greatly improved the experience. The addition of FUT legends added another card type and a wide range of players to the game on Xbox. A new game mode was also featured in the game that year - FUT Draft allowed players to compete in a four-game tournament with a random selection of some of the game's leading stars. This allowed players to use some of the greatest cards in the game that they perhaps could not afford.

FUT Champions and Squad Building Challenges

Two huge new modes were added to the game for the release of FIFA 17. Online play was about to become more competitive than ever. In terms of squad-building, there was about to be another method of acquiring top players. FUT Champions was initially released as a 40-game format in which players would compete to earn as many wins as possible. The game mode has since been reduced to contain 20 games per weekend. It has become a mode that players either love or hate in FIFA Ultimate Team. Squad Building Challenges allowed players to trade items for players and packs. Unwanted untradeable items were finally given a use within the game.

Squad Battles

Squad Battles is a game mode that is not particularly favoured by the FIFA community. It offered players the chance to face off against AI-controlled opposition in exchange for weekly rewards. The pinnacle of Ultimate Team is certainly not offline play, and the Squad Battles mode was far from a game-changer when it was added in FIFA 18.

Icons replaced legends

In one of EA's most successful tweaks. Icons replaced legend cards in FIFA 18 and were available across all consoles. The licensing was lost for some FUT legends, but many simply became FUT icons. Each icon had three different cards which represented different stages of their real-life career. The addition of icons offered a much more immersive experience - players could play with their favourite version of a specific footballing legend. The wide range of icon cards available meant they were much more accessible to players than legend cards.

Goodbye Online Divisions, hello Division Rivals

Online Divisions were removed for FIFA 19 and replaced by FUT Division Rivals. This allowed players to earn rewards weekly based on how many points they recorded. This certainly gave the mode much more longevity than the traditional divisions' mode. Rewards could be earned consecutively, rather than players having little else to do after winning division one.

The addition of objectives to FUT

In FIFA 20, the biggest addition to FUT was the season objectives section. It offered EA Sports' take on a season pass, allowing players to earn rewards for simply playing the game. Players could earn coins, packs and club items. FIFA 20 represented one of the biggest leaps that EA have taken in terms of making the game more enjoyable for the average player It was much easier to generate a large coin total and a high-end team without investing in FIFA points.

FUT 100 and HyperMotion technology

The game has not been altered significantly in its past few editions before it makes the switch over to the fresh EA Sports FC title. In FIFA 21, the co-op mode was added to Ultimate Team. It allowed players to play modes like rivals alongside their friends while controlling the same team. In FIFA 22, the FUT 100 was introduced - the list of icons in the game was increased to 100. More legendary stars than ever were available in FIFA's most popular mode.

The penultimate FIFA release also included the huge addition of HyperMotion gameplay technology. It provided a wider range of animations in the game to accurately represent real-life football. Data was captured from 11 v 11 games for AI to learn new animations that it could implement into FIFA's gameplay mechanics. An extraordinary leap in gaming innovation for next-gen consoles.

The dreaded Chemistry revamp

In the final edition of FIFA Ultimate Team, the chemistry system was completely restructured. Players could no longer could reach a maximum of 10 chemistry, but now it was a ranking out of three. Team chemistry was capped at 33, and players did not need to play directly alongside each other to earn chemistry points. Chemistry has always remained consistent throughout FUT's journey and this change may suggest that EA are about to make huge changes in EASFC. The Moments mode was also added to FIFA 23, but it has not been a great success. Much like squad battles, players do not enjoy playing against AI opposition.

FUT's timeline clearly shows that the game has constantly improved over the years. In some titles, the changes have been minimal, but ultimately the product has always improved gradually. Hopefully, EA's upcoming release of EASFC will implement more stunning features and modes. Perhaps EA Sports' new title could provide the greatest football video-game experience that the company has offered so far.