Dalot's energy on the pitch and attacking prowess have made him a standout performer.

Amid a generally poor season for United, only a few others have shown consistent form, but Dalot stands out.

Patrice Evra was part of a Manchester United team that won trophies galore under Sir Alex Ferguson and more in arguably the greatest golden era in the history of the club, and the Frenchman certainly knows what it takes to be an Old Trafford great - and in spite of a poor season by the club, the left-back legend has picked out who he believes to have been United's most consistent star this season in Diogo Dalot.

Dalot joined United from Porto back in 2019, and initially a bit-part player at Old Trafford, he soon became a first-teamer after joining AC Milan on loan in 2020/21. 85 Premier League appearances since the start of the 2021/22 season has seen him overtake Aaron Wan-Bissaka as United's first-choice right-back, and as a steady player who is well-rounded in all aspects of defending, he's become one of United's most important players having signed an estimated £85,000-per-week contract at the end of last season.

It's been an insanely poor season on the field for United, something that even an FA Cup triumph may not be enough to overturn should they beat neighbours Manchester City at Wembley next weekend. But Evra has heaped praise upon the Portuguese star by naming him as United's most consistent star, beating off competition from Bruno Fernandes, Andre Onana and more.

Evra: Dalot Has Been Man Utd's "Most Constant" Player

Dalot has been inspiring this season throughout a tumultuous season

Speaking to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, via UtdDistrict, Evra - who himself made 379 appearances for the Red Devils - waxed lyrical over Dalot for his never-say-die attitude as the season comes to a close. He said:

"For me, [Diogo] Dalot is a player with great regularity. What I like most about watching him play is the energy he transmits on the pitch, he always wants to go forward and never gives up. So, in my opinion, he's been Manchester United's most constant man this season. "Even in the games where the team hasn't done so well, he's always shown his quality. He has incredible physical strength and isn't afraid to take on 1-on-1 or even 2-on-1 situations, he always accepts the challenge. "For me, these are the fundamental characteristics that a full-back should have. In addition, Diogo is a very good person and a humble boy."

Dalot has missed just two United games in the league this season; he was an unused substitute for the curtain raiser against Wolves at Old Trafford, alongside missing the 2-0 loss at West Ham in December after being red-carded against Liverpool just days before.

However, a sublime goal against Sheffield United earlier in the campaign coupled with three assists means that he has been a great outlet for United from right-back - playing the full game 34 of his 35 outings for the Red Devils in the league this season.

Dalot Hasn't Had Much Competition for Consistency

United haven't been at the races for much of the season

That being said, there aren't many other players who have shown consistency for United all season. Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony have all gone through large spells of poor form all season, Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat haven't been at their best in midfield, and a number of stars have all suffered injury woes - Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane to name but a few.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Andre Onana has featured in more Premier League games than Diogo Dalot for Manchester United this season

In reality, there is only really Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Andre Onana - with Kobbie Mainoo to a half-season extent - that have shown adequate spells of consistent form for United; though Dalot especially has kept his form up all season. Mainoo might be a player that a large portion of the fanbase would label as their most consistent, considering the impact he's made since coming into the side. With United's defensive record this season, Evra's choice of Dalot could raise some eyebrows.

With United set for a rebuild in the summer, there could be fears that Dalot will be relegated to the bench amid reports linking Jeremie Frimpong to the club - though given Evra's words, the Red Devils could be best pushing right-back reinforcements way down the priority order of their summer plans.

