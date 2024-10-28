Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has detailed the contents of text messages he and Sir Alex Ferguson exchanged during one of Erik ten Hag's final games in charge of Manchester United. The Dutchman was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford on Monday after a little more than two years in the role, with the Red Devils sitting 14th in the Premier League table.

Ten Hag had been unable to stifle a string of poor performances, ultimately leading to his dismissal. Now, ex-full-back Evra has revealed what the legendary boss Ferguson told him while watching his former side being put to the sword during their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham earlier in the season.

Ferguson Reacted to Poor Manchester United Performance

The Scot told Evra he would 'fine' his squad if he was in charge

Speaking to former teammate Rio Ferdinand after the announcement of Ten Hag's sacking, Evra revealed that he had texted Ferguson at half-time of United's home defeat to Spurs. The hosts were 1-0 down at the break after Micky van de Ven was allowed to run the length of the pitch to set up Brennan Johnson, while captain Bruno Fernandes had also been shown a controversial straight red card.

According to the ex-defender, his former boss revealed exactly what he would have done had one of his teams put in a similar performance, with Evra claiming on Rio Ferdinand Presents:

"The first half against Tottenham, I text Sir Alex Ferguson. I said: 'Boss, imagine we didn't press for 45 minutes. What are you going to do?' He said: 'I'm going to fine you at least a month's wages.'"

Evra then went on to add: "That's why it's difficult. And I say to Rio sometimes in the WhatsApp group, 'Rio, you're losing your time because this generation is the TikTok generation. We don't have the same value. Before, we were a football player. You eat and sleep football. Now, they are athletes, they are brands, they are politicians. It's too much distraction."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have lost more games at Old Trafford in the 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson left than in the 26 years the Scot was at the club.