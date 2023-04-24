Former Arsenal academy player Daniel Cain now requires 24-hour around-the-clock care after his drink was spiked on a night out.

According to his family, the ex-footballer has become tetraplegic because of the event, which refers to impairment or loss of motor and/or sensory function in the spinal cord due to neural damage.

Cain, 23 and a resident of Hemel Hempstead, became an electrician following his Arsenal years, but his life changed foreveer after one tragic night.

What happened to Daniel Cain?

He had been a healthy young man before a night out with friends in 2020. The night in question took a dark turn after Cain was discovered by his friends as unconscious and a ‘funny colour.’ Unbeknownst to his friends, he had suffered a cardiac arrest and wasn’t waking up. While waiting for an ambulance, his friends performed CPR.

It took medics 20 minutes before they were able to get his heart beating properly again, but due to the amount of time it took to do this, Cain’s spinal cord and brain had been starved of oxygen.

After a heart-wrenching series of events, doctors told Cain’s family that even if he were to wake up, he could be in a vegetative state, but following 25 days in a coma, he defied odds by awaking with his cognitive functions slowly returning.

What have Cain's family said about his condition?

Daniel Cain’s mother Tracey told The Independent: “When I found out I went into automatic mum mode. I phoned his father who was at work and his sister came back from Essex. At around 3-4am in the morning, they tried to prepare us that he was not going to wake up, but I said to keep trying. I wasn’t going to accept he wasn’t going to come around.

“When he woke up he couldn’t do anything, he couldn’t move – he was like a newborn, but nurses said he was following them with his eyes, so they said there was ‘someone in there.’"

After spending over two years in various hospitals, Daniel is now back at home, however, he requires a wheelchair and needs constant care.

“He’s gradually coming back and is improving all the time,” Tracey added.

“His long-term memory, things from childhood, he still remembers all that.

“Again because I’m his mum, I’m just going to take it on board and do what I can, but it was a real strain. Because of COVID I wasn’t really allowed into the hospital to learn from the nurses about different things like lifting and handling and with spinal cord injuries, there are things like bowel and bladder management and the skin is also very sensitive. It was just a complete lifestyle change.”