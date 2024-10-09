Former Arsenal and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has been handed a 15-month jail sentence after he was caught following a high-speed car chase in Dublin. Per reports, he was found guilty of possessing £3,300 worth of cocaine.

The retired Irish footballer emerged in the Gunners' reserve team at 15 years old and made his debut for the senior side in October 2005. He played nine times for the Republic of Ireland national team and retired from football in 2020.

Stokes was sentenced this week at Dublin District Court for an incident which took place shortly after midnight on January 6, 2023.

Stokes Handed 15-Month Jail Sentence

Almost £3,000 worth of cocaine seized

Per the Daily Record, the former Arsenal man was handed a 15-month jail sentence over a 'seizure of almost £3,000 worth of cocaine and a high-speed car chase in Dublin'. Stokes was reportedly over the alcohol limit, driving at 99mph, when he nearly collided with another motorist shortly in early January 2023.

He also entered an additional guilty plea to possessing 86 illegal street tablets in Cabinteely, south Co Dublin, about ten days after the traffic pursuit, which Judge Grainne Malone regarded to be an 'aggravating factor' as she refused to give a suspend sentence. As such, he was also given a five-year driving ban. However, he lodged £840 and was released on appeal bail shortly after the judge imposed the sentence.

"Trying to battle his demons"

Defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens said Stokes had been in denial about his problems, but "is trying to battle his demons," and could need intensive psychological assistance and "proper residential treatment". Judge Malone said Stokes could have faced up to two years' imprisonment but she gave him credit for his guilty pleas and thus imposed sentences totalling just one year and three months.

The ex-striker pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cocaine – which was hidden in a sock – and having the drug for sale or supply. At his previous hearing, the judge heard how his drink issues spiralled into cocaine addiction when his football career ended.

Stokes admitted driving while over the alcohol limit and four counts of dangerous driving during the pursuit. The former Premier League star also admitted not producing a driving licence and not having motor insurance.

The once-Arsenal talent played just one senior game for the Gunners before permanently joining Sunderland. During his time with the Black Cats, he was barred from The Glass Spider nightclub as manager Roy Keane blamed it for distracting the then-teenager from his training.

Antony Stokes' Biggest Clubs Club Games Goals Assists Arsenal 1 0 0 Sunderland 38 5 1 Celtic 192 76 64

He scored five goals in 38 games for the club before leaving for Hibernian in 2009 and then earning a move to Celtic one year later. Stokes played more games and scored more goals for the Scottish giants (192 and 76) than any other in his career, but left after six seasons.

He was a journeyman for the rest of his career, playing for clubs in England, Scotland Iran, and Turkey. Stokes' final club was Livingston, but he left in September 2020, without ever playing for the club, stating that he disliked training on artificial pitches.

Stats via Transfermarkt.