There have been a whole host of celebrity boxing fights in recent times, but now ex-Arsenal midfield Jack Wilshere wants a fight in the ring.

The former Arsenal midfielder has now retired from football after persistent injuries hampered his playing career, and he has been pictured now training in the gym.

Wilshere has posted videos of himself on social media crunching the pads, and is eager to step beyond the ropes as he looks to move on from hanging up his boots.

And he already has a high-profile English defender in mind that he wants to challenge first...

Wilshere has played at the top level in football, producing some iconic displays for both club and country with no-one forgetting his vintage performance against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Having retired at 30-years-old there is now a significant void in Wilshere's life to fill, and it is likely he would be able to fill it for a price given the launch of KSI's Misfits Boxing.

Footage emerged courtesy of the George Groves Boxing Club podcast of Wilshere smashing the pads, and he looked decent given his lack of experience.

WATCH: Jack Wilshere crunches the pads

He has been training at the well-respected gym The Fit Factory in London ran by brothers Andreas and Chris Evangelou, where he has even been sparring.

It is likely he would not be short of opponents given his worldwide profile and previous time in football.

Jack Wilshere has an idea for his opponent

Wilshere has come up against some of the very best on the football pitch including Lionel Messi, but is unlikely to fight the best in the boxing ring.

However, he has already identified an opponent in the shape of ex-teammate Aaron Cresswell who is currently plying his trade at Premier League club West Ham.

He said on the podcast: "I'd like to do it with someone I know. You know Aaron Cresswell? I played with him.

"I can always remember him sort of floating around the training ground sort of putting his hands up pretending to fight people.

"I think I'd like to have a go with Cresswell. He's a similar height to me as well, similar weight.

"I'll hammer him. I'd hammer everything to do with him, his mum, everything. His mum's getting it."

Some stern fighting words from Wilshere who is extremely keen to step in with Cresswell, but it's highly unlikely that West Ham will allow that to be sanctioned.

Maybe a Wayne Rooney fight could be on the agenda given he has previously had his name thrown into the hat by Arsenal fan and YouTube boxer KSI.