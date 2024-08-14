Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign former Barcelona and Chelsea star Marcos Alonso as he 'would love' to seal a return to the Premier League after becoming a free agent, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite confirming deals for defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, the Red Devils could make another addition to their backline before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

According to Romano, the Premier League giants are considering Alonso, who Xavi Hernandez described as a 'spectacular' signing for Barcelona, and ex-Atletico Madrid man Mario Hermoso, who would also welcome a move to Old Trafford.

Both defenders are available on a free transfer after departing their respective clubs at the end of last season, with Alonso leaving Barcelona two years after arriving from Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag remains keen on addressing the problematic left-back area, as both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are unavailable for United’s Premier League opener against Fulham on Friday.

According to Romano, United ‘will take some time’ before deciding on their next signing in defence as they currently prioritise bringing in a new midfielder.

Alonso ‘Would Love’ Old Trafford Move

Red Devils are yet to advance on signing the 33-year-old

Speaking to GMS, Romano explained that Alonso has been offered to Manchester United ahead of the transfer window slamming shut and remains on the shortlist of defensive targets:

“Mario Hermoso would love to go to Manchester United. The same goes for Marcos Alonso, who has been offered to Manchester United in recent weeks, but there is nothing really concrete or advanced into it so far. “I think Manchester United will take some time before deciding who the player they really want to cover that position is, and will save their budget, save their money, and put their effort into a deal for the midfield. “They need a new midfielder, and the idea is to make it happen as the next step in the summer transfer window.”

According to Romano, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte remains ‘top of the list’ of midfield targets for Manchester United this summer, though the Parisians’ asking price is still too high.

Alonso, meanwhile, is available on a free transfer after his two-year deal with Barcelona expired at the end of last season.

The Catalans opted against offering a contract extension for the 33-year-old, who was sidelined with a back injury for three months last season and made just eight appearances across all competitions under former boss Xavi.

Speaking to the media in July, Alonso revealed he was still unsure which club he will play for in the upcoming term, suggesting he is ‘still deciding’ his next career move.

According to Spanish sources, the versatile left-back was considered by Atletico Madrid at the start of the year before his contract with Barcelona expired in June.

Marcos Alonso Senior Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Chelsea 212 29 20 Fiorentina 84 5 7 Bolton 46 5 2 Barcelona 45 3 0 Sunderland 20 0 1 Real Madrid 1 0 0

Bruno Fernandes to Sign Deal Until 2027

Red Devils announcement expected soon

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes is set to sign a new deal with the club until 2027, with an option for a further season, Romano has revealed.

The Portuguese ace is expected to sign the new contract on Wednesday, with an official announcement to follow soon.

The 29-year-old Manchester United captain’s previous agreement was set to run until 2026, but the Red Devils were keen to fend off potential suitors’ interest in Fernandes ahead of the final year of his contract.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-08-24.