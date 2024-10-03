Bayer Leverkusen star midfielder Florian Wirtz is likely to join Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window, despite reported interest from Arsenal, former Bayern Munich sporting director Michael Reschke has claimed.

Speaking on Sky Germany, Reschke stated he believes Wirtz has already set his sights on a 2025 move to the Spanish capital and is likely to join Los Blancos alongside his current boss, Xabi Alonso.

Last Wednesday, German outlet Bild claimed Arsenal are ‘fully committed’ to adding Wirtz to their star-studded line-up after this season, with club officials having tracked him since he was an academy player at Koln. The newspaper also suggested that the Gunners are prepared to break their transfer record by splashing out £125m to acquire the talented attacking midfielder next summer, eclipsing Declan Rice’s arrival for £105m in 2023.

Wirtz is said to be looking to join a team capable of winning the Champions League if he leaves Leverkusen, and he also wants the opportunity to compete for the Ballon d'Or. Last month, the German international was named among the 20 candidates to win the prestigious award, alongside his Bayer teammate and former Arsenal captain, Granit Xhaka.

But GIVEMESPORT sources revealed last week that Arsenal are unlikely to continue their pursuit of the playmaker as it's believed he will move to Real Madrid, and Reschke has confirmed that seems to be the case.

Wirtz ‘Wants’ La Liga Switch

Despite Premier League interest

Reschke, speaking on German television, claimed Wirtz has already set his sights on a move to Real Madrid in summer 2025, despite being linked with a host of Premier League clubs over the past six months:

“It is clear that Wirtz is thinking of signing for Real Madrid. “I think Carlo Ancelotti will be replaced by a Spaniard who currently works in the Bundesliga (Xabi Alonso) and then it is very possible that he will take his favourite player. “I have the feeling that everything could fall into place.”

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise for both club and country over the last year, and his impressive performances have drawn attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

In 49 appearances across all competitions last season, the German international netted 18 goals and provided 20 assists, helping Xabi Alonso’s side remain unbeaten domestically and lift their first Bundesliga title in history.

Wirtz’s 2024/25 campaign has gotten off to an equally impressive start, with the midfielder scoring six goals and assisting one in his first nine appearances for Bayer.

Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Stats (2024/25) Games 9 Goals 6 Assists 1 Minutes per goal 108 Minutes played 650

Arsenal ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Bazoumana Toure

Alongside Wolves and Manchester United

Arsenal are among a long list of clubs interested in 18-year-old Hammarby sensation Bazoumana Toure, Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor has reported.

The exciting Ivorian starlet has no shortage of suitors in the Premier League, with Wolves, Manchester United, and Brighton also named among those keen on acquiring him next year.

Toure, who joined Swedish side Hammarby in March, has had a superb start to life in Scandinavia, netting six goals and providing eight assists in 16 appearances so far.

The versatile winger can play on either flank but has mostly featured on the left this season, amassing 1,158 minutes of league action.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-10-24.