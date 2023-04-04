Oscar Cardozo has always had an eye for goal, but his latest penalty was so powerful that it nearly flew through the net.

The former Benfica man has scored an incredible 290 goals across his club career and a further 12 goals at international level for Paraguay.

Having played for Atlético 3 de Febrero, Club Nacional, Newell's Old Boys, Trabzonspor, and Olympiacos, the striker has spent nearly six years playing for Club Libertad in his native country and still turns out for them at 39 years old.

Cardozo’s goal-filled career

The majority of football fans will remember Cardozo for his performances in Portugal, with him helping Benfica win two league titles.

He was their striker for seven years and only eight other players have ever scored more goals for the Portuguese side than Cardozo.

He was an integral part of their run to the 2013 Europa League final where he scored an equalizing penalty against Chelsea before Benfica lost the game in the dying seconds, thanks to a Branislav Ivanovic header.

He also shone on the international stage for Paraguay, winning his country’s Footballer of the Year prize twice.

He helped send Paraguay to the 2010 World Cup with two goals in the qualification matches, the last time La Albirroja made it to the tournament.

He went on to feature in five of Paraguay’s games in South Africa as they topped their group, but despite his stellar goalscoring record, Cardozo missed a decisive penalty in a 1-0 loss to eventual Champions Spain.

One of the most powerful penalties you will see

But over a decade and several goals later, Cardozo did not make the same mistake from the spot.

In a match for league leaders Libertad, Cardozo showed he still has a knack for scoring goals at 39.

The striker scored four in the first half against Cerro Porteño as his side won 5-0 against the third-best team in the league. Talk about dominance.

But the pick of the bunch was this incredible penalty from the talisman that nearly took the net off.

The striker stands over the ball and starts his run-up, pausing momentarily to stare the goalkeeper down.

He then smacks the ball straight down the middle.

Even though the goalkeeper does not move, Cardozo hits the ball with such power that he cannot react in time to keep the ball out.

The striker and captain then celebrates casually while the home fans erupt, with his fourth goal on the night taking his tally for the season to five goals from 10 matches.

It is one of the best-hit penalties that you will see – blink and you will miss it.

Watch: Cardozo’s thunderbolt from the spot