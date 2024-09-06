Another poor start to the Scottish Premiership for Rangers has seen Celtic move five points clear of them by the first international break, with Philippe Clement's men enduring a dull draw at Hearts on the opening day before a 3-0 mauling away at the Hoops at the beginning of the month piled on the pressure. And Martin O'Neill has stated that the current Light Blues side is the worst he has seen in his time in football - with Gers legend Ally McCoist backing his judgement.

Rangers already sit five points and eight goal difference behind the Hoops, and but for a 6-0 thrashing of Ross County earlier this season, their goal difference would have remained to a minimum. They are light years away from the title and after crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers to Dynamo Kyiv, O'Neill and McCoist have given the club scathing criticism.

O'Neill and McCoist Slam 'Worst' Rangers Sides

The duo have always overseen a competitive rivalry but that is no more

Speaking to the White and Jordan podcast, O'Neill threw caution to the wind at both Celtic and Rangers - with the former Hoops boss stunningly claiming that it's the worst Rangers side in his life, and that in order for Brendan Rodgers' men to be strong and competitive in European football, then so do Rangers.

Rangers' 2024/25 Scottish Premiership statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 2 =3rd Goals scored 8 =3rd Goals conceded 4 =4th Shots taken per game 14.5 2nd Shots conceded per game 11 3rd xG 9.64 2nd

The former Parkhead boss hinted that the Premiership disparity is so big, that Celtic can afford to completely take their foot off the gas continentally and in the transfer market - and still win the title race. He said:

"The idea that Rangers only spent less money is because of Rangers, the demise of Rangers for the last number of years - if there is such thing as a demise and then it continues. "But it's been terrible, it's really been terrible. And it doesn't do Celtic any favours I don't think. For Celtic to be really strong and trying to compete in European football, which is now that they've got into the Champions League and have a definite chance, then Rangers have got to be strong. But Rangers are not. They're very, very poor and the side is as poor a Rangers side as I would have known in my time in football."

And McCoist backed that point up by stating he has major concerns over Rangers' gulf to the Hoops, also stating that he has not seen as big a disparity between the Glasgow duo in his life. The Ibrox legend said on talkSPORT, via The Daily Record:

"I can't remember, sadly, looking at Rangers and Celtic's team and seeing as big a gulf, which is a major, major concern. Celtic have dominated and have been better by a distance recently. I looked at the Cup Final last season. It could have went either way, the goalie makes a mistake and Celtic win it. You then look at the season and think, well, we'll see how it goes. And then boof, nah. Celtic thoroughly deserved the victory. I look at Rangers and they look lacking in leadership, lacking in direction and it's a big concern. That said, from Celtic's point of view, they've had a great start to the season and fair play to them. I spoke to Brendan Rodgers this morning and as you can imagine, he was in top form. They've got the Champions League to look forward to, whereas we've got problems. We have got problems."

Celtic Could Overtake Rangers in Total Titles by 2026

Celtic have been behind Rangers for almost a century in the tally

Barring Steven Gerrard's immaculate season at Ibrox behind closed doors in 2020/21, where Rangers recorded over 100 points in the Scottish Premiership, it's been a run of 12 top-flight wins in 13 years for the Hoops - and fans will not be happy with the way their club is being run.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brendan Rodgers has managed 19 Old Firm Derbies, winning 15 - and losing just 1.

Upon their 2010-11 title win, Rangers had gone a seismic 11 titles ahead of their local rivals in the overall table, making it 54 to 43 as their dominance showed. However, with Celtic making it 54 last year, only the title win under Gerrard has saved the Gers from going behind in the overall title count for the first time since 1928.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-09-24.