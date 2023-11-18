Highlights John Obi Mikel believes there is no comparison between Messi and Ronaldo, stating that Messi is from a different planet and that he is that good.

Mikel explains that Chelsea's game plan against Barcelona was to kick Messi because they couldn't get the ball off him and couldn't get close enough to him.

Rio Ferdinand adds that Ronaldo became a different proposition when he was freed up to move into different positions and was no longer confined to the right wing.

The debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a raging point of contention among football fans over the last two decades, as both footballing superstars have gone head-to-head at a level never seen before.

Many ex-footballers have given their verdicts on who they thought was the better of the two, but in a recent podcast "Vibe With Five," former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel attested to Messi being clearly the better of the two, branding the conversation as "not even a comparison."

When mentioning the 2009 Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Chelsea, a match infamous for its refereeing decisions and Didier Drogba's "disgrace" quote, the conversation quickly descended into Mikel reminiscing over how difficult it was to play against the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

John Obi Mikel on Lionel Messi

"Elaborate on Messi; what was so good about him? Because he played around you as well," asked Rio Ferdinand.

"Oh yeah, I'm telling you now, when we (Chelsea) played against (Manchester) United, yeah, and when Cristiano (Ronaldo) was there. We knew that, okay, Ash (Ashley Cole) will deal with him; he is capable of dealing with him," responded Mikel. "But every time it was against Barcelona, oh my god, training the whole week was about Messi. We have to have two, three players with him; you can't defend 1v1 against Messi; it's impossible. The way they play, the way they move the ball around, the sole purpose of getting the ball to him, and all he's doing is watching the game. I know we all talk about how he walks around, but it's just to find the space. Once that ball gets to him, the movement, everybody's running, everybody's moving."

Mikel didn't stop there, however, in his praises for the Argentinian maestro, as he continued: "It's so difficult, the way he touches the ball, the way he passes, you know, it's just for me. I know the comparison is there, but because I've played against both and Messi was very, very close to me when we do play against them. For me, I'm not gonna say miles better because of what Cristiano's done as well, but for me, I really don't see the comparison in some way, because I just think Messi's from a different planet; I just think he's that good."

Mikel was then asked about the game plan that Chelsea deployed to deal with Messi's ability, to which he answered: "The game plan was just to kick him, kick him, get him off the ball because we can't get the ball off him.

"You can't get close enough," said an empathetic Ferdinand.

Video: John Obi Mikel on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate

"Exactly. You can't get close enough because you think you're there; he's gone. And you can watch our games when we play against (Barcelona), JT's (John Terry) tackling, Frank (Lampard) is tackling, I'm tackling, (Michael) Essien, everybody is putting in tackles, that's the only way we could stop him, and for Cristiano, we thought okay, Ash, deal with him, that's it," Mikel concluded.

Former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo Rio Ferdinand then gave his explanation of when he believed the Portuguese star became a "different proposition" at Real Madrid, saying: "When Cristiano became different is when he was freed up, when he could move into different positions, because the times he was locked down, right-wing, that's it really.

"Then he might of switched wings during the game, but it was like, on the wing. The moment he was allowed to be free from the middle, he became like a different proposition; he was harder to play against I found when we (Manchester United) played against Real Madrid a couple of times.

"But the way Ashley dealt with him there, for Cristiano to say that there (he was his most difficult opponent), I think he almost vomits when he says it, probably because he's so determined to be the best, but Ashley was obviously stand out."