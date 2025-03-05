James Wade's bizarre lick on the neck of world number one Luke Humphries has been branded as "disgusting" by former major winner Paul Nicholson. The commentator believes the incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, may even be investigated.

Humphries was facing Wade in the quarter-final of the UK Open when the latter licked the former's neck when the two embraced before their match-up. The world number one would then eventually go on to lose the match 10-9 and slightly barge into Wade as he was leaving the stage, which saw him receive criticism from some fans online for being an apparent sore loser.

Luke Humphries Receives Criticism After James Wade Clash

The Brit was called a sore loser for his reaction to the defeat

Humphries posted to X, before later deleting the post: "Everyone loves to see people be a bad loser, but I’m generally one of the best losers in the sport. I wasn’t going to give someone who didn’t deserve my respect after what he was doing through the game a hug and be all happy about it. That’s just my honesty.”

Paul Nicholson Defends Luke Humphries

He wouldn't be surprised to see Wade investigated for his actions either

Despite some fans criticising Humphries, Nicholson jumped to the defence of the Brit, stating he's not a sore loser and also pointing his finger at Wade for his actions before the match even got underway.

Nicholson said: "Just two days after earning all that praise for bringing Beau Greaves back on stage. It is ridiculous for anyone to call Humphries a 'bad loser,' and his track record of graciousness speaks for itself.