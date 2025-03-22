Former England manager Fabio Capello has named his pick for the greatest manager in world football, snubbing the likes of Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot. The Italian was himself considered one of the best tacticians of his generation, having led the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Juventus prior to his Three Lions failure.

On the sidelines, Capello claimed one European Cup and a total of seven domestic league titles, making him one of the most accomplished coaches in his country. However, he has singled out another compatriot with an even larger trophy cabinet as being the best in the game.

Capello Names Carlo Ancelotti as Greatest Manager in the World

The former England boss waxed lyrical about the Real Madrid coach