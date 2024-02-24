Highlights Li Tie, former Everton player, has been sentenced to life for match-fixing while managing the Chinese national team.

Accused of accepting and offering bribes, he admitted on live TV to using bribery to achieve success in football.

Li Tie spent most of his time in England at Everton but also played for Sheffield United briefly.

Former Everton and Sheffield United player Lie Tie has been sentenced to life behind bars in his native China after confessing – on live television – to bribing and match-fixing during his stint as China national team manager between 2019-2021, according to reports.

Li played just 40 matches for the Toffees and is, therefore, not a household name – even among Premier League aficionados. But in the wake of the current news, memories of his donning an Everton shirt are beginning to arise for some. Finishing his playing career in China, Li turned his hand to the world of management – and this is when the whirlwind of trouble for the now 46-year-old started.

Club management – in the form of Hebei China Fortuna - first came calling for Li’s services in 2015, but he spent just one year at the club before heading to Wuhan Zall in November 2017 to enjoy a 59-game career at the helm. His status among football fans in China has since come crashing down – and it’s all thanks to his involvement in match-fixing scandals while in charge of China.

The case of corruption within Chinese football has been well-documented over the years with a litany of match-fixing and bribery scandals littered throughout the 1990s and 2000s, which can be largely attributed to the boom in gambling, particularly in the sports space, across the entirety of Asia – not just China.

Li Tie - Managerial Career Statistics Club/Country Hebei China Fortuna Wuhan Zall China Appointed 18/08/2015 16/11/17 31/10/19 In charge until 27/08/16 01/01/20 03/12/21 Games 36 59 13 Wins 20 29 6 Draws 6 17 2 Losses 10 13 5 Points per match 1.83 1.76 1.35 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Li accused of ‘accepting and offering bribes’

Other Chinese officials will spend time in prison

But a year after he left his post as chief of the national team, China’s public prosecutor put out a bombshell statement which accused Li of ‘accepting and offering bribes’ to an array of individuals, including non-state employees.

“Li Tie, the former head coach of the Chinese national men’s football team, was suspected of accepting bribes, offering bribes, offering bribes at the unit, accepting bribes of non-state employees, and offering bribes to non-state employees.”

China sports insider, Mark Dreyer, has reported that Li, formerly of Everton and China, will face a lifetime stint in prison for his part to play in the nation’s latest corruption scandal, while Chen Xuyuan – then head of the Chinese Football Association – will face 15 years and Du Zhaocai, a top sports official, will be behind bars for the next 13 years.

"Not yet officially announced, but reports coming out saying former Everton and China player Li Tie has been sentenced to LIFE in prison for his role in China's latest corruption investigation. 15 years for CFA President Chen Xuyuan and 13 years for top sports official Du Zhaocai."

Li issued apology on live television

‘This behaviour becomes a habit’

Before the alleged news that he would be imprisoned for life, he was under investigation for a “serious violation of laws” relating to corruption. Last month (January), Li made a televised confession as part of a match-fixing process, fully knowing that – in the past - people found guilty and convicted of corruption in his country have been given long prison sentences.

In his statement, he offered his sincerest apologies, admitting that he should have kept his head down and ‘followed the right path’. He also claimed that by winning matches and seeing success through a means of cheating, his impatience and eagerness for similar results continued to grow – and, thus, he entered a vicious cycle.

"I'm very sorry. I should have kept my head to the ground and followed the right path. There were certain things that at the time were common practices in football. By gaining 'success' through such improper means, it actually made me more and more impatient and eager for quick results."

While throwing himself under the bus and admitting to the offences, Li delved deeper into his actions and admitted that his results as a manager were often dependent on bribery. Throughout his time as China custodian, he admitted that his influencing of referees, the opposition and coaches became a ‘habit’.

"In order to achieve good performance, I resorted to influencing referees, bribing opposing players and coaches, sometimes through clubs dealing with other clubs. This behaviour becomes a habit, and eventually, there is even a slight dependence on these practices."

The ex-Toffees midfielder admitted he paid £330,000 (3 million yuan) in bribes to become manager of the Chinese national team – and he also added that match-fixing was rife throughout his two promotions with Hebei China Fortuna and Wuhan Zall. Unfortunately for Li, Chinese football are wholeheartedly trying to clamp down on the issue of corruption within football – with several senior officials, alongside Li, also at risk. Xuyuan – has also issued a confession.

Originally joined Everton on loan

Regarded as one of his nation’s most promising talents during his youth, Li – now 46 – emerged on the scene at Liaoning FC in 2002 after years in their academy. It was Everton who took a gamble on the midfielder’s potential, and he went on to spend a four-year spell at Goodison Park between 2002 and 2006.

Having played 29 of 38 Premier League games for the club in the 2002/03 season as they finished seventh under David Moyes, Li became a worthy player among the Everton ranks – and his former teammate, David Unsworth, once waxed lyrical about the 92-cap China international, per The Athletic.

“He was tidy on the ball, skilful, he fitted right in. He didn’t try and segregate himself as a foreign player, he enjoyed the banter and had a laugh. He was an absolute diamond of a bloke.”

In his initial loan stint, Li chalked up 33 outings – and he impressed so much that Everton completed the permanent signing. That aforementioned season, during his loan stint, were Li’s best days in England and its top flight. Marred by injuries, he once spent two campaigns without featuring for a single minute, which left him at a crossroads at a crucial time for his career.

Li Tie's Playing Career Years Club 1998-2002 Liaoning 2002-2003 Everton (on loan) 2003-2006 Everton 2006-2008 Sheffield United 2008 Chengdu Blades 2008-2012 Liaoning Per Transfermarkt

Having made just seven more appearances, Li endured an unsuccessful stint at Sheffield United, which consisted of just one appearance against Bury in a League Cup clash. He returned to his homeland in 2008 for Chengdu Blades and later Liaoning as he went full circle.

Retiring in 2012, Li ventured into the realm of management with Hebei China Fortune four years later, winning promotion during his first – and only – term in charge of the club. After enjoying an array of behind-the-scenes roles in football, he then went on to manage Wuhan Zall before the ill-fated spell as China boss, which allowed him to oversee just 13 matches: six wins, two draws and five losses.