Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has warned that fans might start turning off from the sport if Red Bull's dominance continues.

The team from Milton Keynes have been in a class of one this year, winning every race so far and looking good to claim victory in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix scheduled over the course of this weekend here in Austria.

Indeed, it's been a phenomenal run from the team and you have to give them credit for what they are achieving, but of course on the flipside, whenever a team is this dominant, there is a risk that F1 can get a little predictable.

Johnny Herbert's F1 warning over Red Bull dominance

Of course, the midfield battle is an exciting one and looks very tight, whilst Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin are fighting to be best of the rest, but it is out in front where we want to see the biggest duels and at the moment we're not really getting that.

For former F1 driver Herbert, then, who was on the grid between 1989 and 2000, there is a risk that the current state of play in the sport could see some fans lose interest:

“There is a threat that people might turn off because it is predictable and Red Bull’s domination could be a problem," he said to OLBG.

"It is not what I want. I want others to have that chance to take it to Verstappen. We are not seeing that. There is always the chance that being predictable could lead people to switch off.

“If you look at the Netflix and American audience coming on board, we have had a couple of years where we have had a fight on our hands. Ferrari were in the mix last year but then it went awry. This year Red Bull are in complete control.”

Dominant teams part of the fabric of F1

Ultimately, having a dominant team in F1 is nothing new, with the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari also having massively successful periods in the last two decades.

Indeed, further back Williams and McLaren also had spells where they were untouchable and it is the nature of the sport - a meritocracy where the best drivers and the best cars, made by the best teams, combine to win the world championship at the end of the year.