Pascal Wehrlein says his short and medium term future will likely be in Formula E, though he would like to try racing in the United States one day.

The German remains the FE championship leader after last weekend's double-header in Berlin but he now has Nick Cassidy keeping him close company at the top of the standings.

Clearly, full focus is on trying to finish the job this season in the all-electric series but Wehrlein does concede that he would like to race in other championships in the future, in order to experience something totally different.

An F1 driver for a couple of seasons, GIVEMESPORT asked him about the other disciplines he'd like to race in before his career is over as a professional racing driver, and he had this to say:

"I'd like to one day race in IndyCar or NASCAR. I really like watching them and following them and I know a couple of drivers in IndyCar. There's Supercars also, because I really like the racing there with them, and I could imagine trying a couple of new things as well in the future.

"But at the moment, my main goal and my target is to win Formula E. For the short and medium term I see my future here and I'm very happy here. But I'm open-minded so I could also imagine trying something new in the future because I like a new adventure."

For now, Wehrlein is a Porsche driver in FE and that obviously gives him lots of opportunities for what he might be able to do in the future.

He is leading the Formula E championship, though, and knows that finishing the season on top of that particular tree could be the biggest gateway of all to other opportunities if and when he wants to pursue them.

Winning the FE title has really gained in stature in recent years, with drivers like Nyck De Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne taking the crown of late, and Wehrlein will be itching to add his name to that list in the next couple of months.

As mentioned, though, the championship fight is looking on course to only intensify with the gap closing up in the standings and Wehrlein will be looking to try and get back to winning ways as soon as he can to try and halt the charge of the likes of Cassidy, who is now just four points back.