Formerly of Premier League giants Liverpool, Jordon Ibe has been pictured training with a side in the National League ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Ibe, 27, was once regarded as one of the Merseyside-based club’s hottest prospects, making a total of 58 appearances between 2013 and 2016.

The former England U21 international was once tipped to become a "top-class performer" by Brendan Rodgers, but Ibe never fulfilled that potential.

Loan spells at Birmingham City and Derby County punctuated his stint at Anfield, but Ibe did feature 27 times in his final season at Anfield and looked to be developing into a quality operator.

Bournemouth saw enough potential in a young Ibe to splash out £15m on him in the summer of 2016. However, his time with the Cherries could hardly have gone worse.

In four seasons with the south coast side, Ibe scored just five times, rarely showing any semblance of the form that convinced Bournemouth to invest heavily in him.

Ibe was released on a free transfer when his contract expired in 2020.

A return to Derby on a permanent deal was also a disappointment as Ibe left Pride Park by mutual consent in July 2021 and found himself without a club until early 2022.

Turkish outfit Adanaspor then spent €700k on the former Liverpool prospect, but he lasted just 10 months at the club. He's been a free agent ever since.

Still several years away from hitting 30, Ibe appears to ready to try and revive his career back in England after he was clocked training with Chesterfield during their pre-season camp in Portugal.

For their first major acquisition of the summer, the Spireites managed to recruit former Wigan and Sunderland striker Will Grigg for the forthcoming season.

Now fans are excited about possibly getting another big name through the door.

Despite spotting Ibe in a training video with the rest of the Chesterfield squad, there is no certainty that he will end up playing for them in non-league football’s top tier in the upcoming season.

But that hasn’t stopped fans of the club getting excited about the prospect.

The National League club, managed by Paul Cook, fell at the final hurdle in their pursuit of promotion to League Two.

Notts County beat them 4-3 on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley, after the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in normal time.

It was a heartbreaking way to lose, but if Chesterfield can field the combination of Grigg and Ibe this season, there's every chance that they won't be denied promotion for a second year in a row.