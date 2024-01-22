Highlights Former footballer Phil Mulryne traded the lavish lifestyle of a professional athlete for a career as a Catholic priest.

Mulryne struggled with the emptiness that came with being a footballer, leading him to explore his faith and eventually pursue priesthood.

Despite the shock and surprise from his former teammates, Mulryne is now fulfilled and content with his new purpose in life.

Post-retirement life can be a daunting world – for all members of the community, not just footballers. However, while the majority of footballers dabble in the world of punditry or football management, there is the odd occasion where their lifestyle choices go against the norm and they buck the trend of typical post-career plans.

Take former Manchester United and Norwich City central midfield Phil Mulryne as the prime example – a player who once enjoyed pocketing £500,000 per year. Instead of following suit of other ex-professionals by taking up an on-screen job or attempting to manage from the touchline, the Belfast-born ace became a priest.

Mulryne, during his playing days, earned 27 caps for Northern Ireland in a career that span over a nine-year period. An academy graduate from Carrington, the now 46-year-old struggled to cement a spot in Sir Alex Ferguson’s side and, therefore, totted up just five appearances for the Red Devils – with just one of those coming in the Premier League.

The majority of his games came for Norwich, a club he joined in March 1999 for a measly fee of €750,000. Duly becoming a fan favourite at the Norfolk-based outfit, Mulryne managed to chalk up 172 appearances and 20 goals for the Canaries before leaving on a free transfer to Cardiff City in the summer of 2005.

His career, which started off brightly as a Manchester United youth prospect, then began to go down in a spiralling fashion after struggling at the Welsh outfit before enduring stints at Leyton Orient and King's Lynn Town, all before calling it quits in 2008.

Mulryne opens up about dramatic lifestyle change

It seems, however, that the being a footballer – adored by many thanks to the lavish lifestyle that comes with it – was not Mulryne’s cup of tea. According to the Daily Mail, in 2009, at the age of 31, Mulryne began formation for the Catholic priesthood after falling heavily out of love with the beautiful game.

Eight years later, and he was ordained a priest for the Dominican Order in 2017 and now currently oversees a congregation at St. Mary's Priory Church in his native Northern Ireland in Cork. Initially, his intention was to become a secular priest and, as such, entered Saint Malachy’s Seminary, Belfast.

Related Agger, Gravesen, Barthez: Footballers who did odd jobs after retiring Daniel Agger, Thomas Gravesen, Fabian Barthez and more recognisable names feature in thread of players who did 'odd jobs' after retiring.

Some 11 years after his retirement, Mulryne – who now goes by the title Reverend Father Philip Mulryne – spoke openly to his former club, Norwich City, about his transition into priesthood and the difficulties of being a professional footballer and the added extras that tend to go hand-in-hand with a career in the limelight. He said:

“It's hard to pin down a particular moment. I would say it started in my last year at Norwich, not explicitly and I wasn't thinking about it at that time, but I started to get dissatisfied with the whole lifestyle.

Referencing the ‘wonderful’ life as a footballer, Mulryne insisted he felt very privileged, but the benefits often coincided with an empty feeling – one that wouldn’t budge. Admitting that he was shocked at his revelation that being a professional didn’t live up to expectations, the former Norwich City gem stated that he questioned his feelings of unhappiness when becoming a footballer is the dream of many young men.

“We have a wonderful life as a footballer and I was very privileged, but I found with all the surrounding stuff that eventually there was a kind of emptiness with it. I was quite shocked - why am I not happy when I have everything that young men want? It started me on a journey towards exploring my faith again, the faith that I had as a young man. I took a decision to come home for a year and it was really during that year that everything turned upside down."

The stigma of footballers is that life is plain sailing and without any hurdles – but that is far from the case. As explained by Mulryne himself, he insisted that volunteering at a homeless shelter, attending mass and praying on a regular basis gave him a sense of fulfilment, an aspect of life that football didn’t provide. Claiming that his time as a football player consisted of ‘huge highs and lows’, returning to faith and having a more proactive involvement steadied his life and gave him another purpose.

“I volunteered at a homeless shelter for a while. I started going back to mass and I started praying again on a regular basis. I just found a real sense of fulfilment with it. Football was huge highs and lows and here was something that was giving me a steady sense of contentment. My vocation to priesthood and religious life came later in the course of that year - I felt this strong desire for this way of life and I stayed with it for a few months and then got the courage up to explore it and I took the decision and it's now eight years later.”

Phil Mulryne - Senior Career Stats Club Cost Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Norwich City €750,000 (£642,401) 172 20 0 19/0 Manchester United Academy graduate 5 0 0 1/0 Cardiff City Free 4 0 0 0/0 Leyton Orient Free 2 0 0 0/0 Northern Ireland N/A 27 3 1 0/0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Mulryne’s former teammates’ reactions

Peter Crouch believes he may have had an influence

Mulryne first enrolled at the Pontifical Irish College in Rome in the year 2009, spending two years of his post-retirement life studying philosophy. He then, over a four-year period, undertook a theology degree at Queen’s University, located in the capital of Northern Ireland. The ex-midfielder, understandably, is happy with his decision to undertake a new path in life after retiring from football – but what do his former teammates think?

It was during his time in Italy that former Norwich teammate Paul McVeigh visited Mulryne and was left as stunned as can be at his friend’s unforeseen change of lifestyle. McVeigh spoke to the Catholic Herald, per MailOnline, about Mulryne’s struggles with injuries in the latter stages of his playing career and claimed that it came as a ‘complete shock’ to himself and the rest of his former pals.

“Unfortunately, Phil struggled with injuries towards the end of his career and decided to stop playing and move back to Belfast and try and decide what he'd do with the rest of his days. “To my amazement, and most likely to the rest of the footballing fraternity's, Phil decided to train to become a Catholic priest. I was still in contact with him and knew that he had turned his life around and was doing a lot of charitable work and helping the homeless on a weekly basis. Still, it was a complete shock that he felt this was his calling.”

While now, his life has taken a turn for the better, Mulryne was not always as well-behaved. Back in 2005, he was banished, alongside compatriot Jeff Whitely, from the Northern Ireland set-up after breaking curfew to stay out drinking. Peter Crouch, the lovable striker-turned-pundit, feels as if his off-field antics may have turned Mulryne’s attention to a better life. The former Liverpool star linked up with the former Red Devils man at Carrow Road, but later admitted in his book, How to Be an Ex-Footballer, that the months they shared together may have had an convinced him of needing a ‘fresh direction’ in life.

“Maybe – and this is a possibility I don’t like to entertain – it was hanging out with me in those giddy months that convinced him he needed a fresh direction in his life.”

Whether Crouch – or any of his previous teammates – had an influence on his decision remains unknown, but one thing is for certain. Mulryne, a player once lapping up the Hollywood lifestyle of being a footballer, is a happier man since changing his purpose in life, far away from the trials and tribulations of being a professional athlete.