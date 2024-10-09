While football has been blessed with some very talented youngsters over the years, there's never any guarantee that they will reach their potential and become the world-class superstars that they've shown hints of. Not every prospect develops into a Lionel Messi. Others fall way short of expectations and for one reason or another, don't even come close to realising their potential.

It's often one of the saddest stories in football. Seeing how someone who once had the world at their feet couldn't get out of their own way and now has to live with their mistakes as they play at a level far lower than they, or anyone else, expected for them. Ravel Morrison is an excellent example of a star who the world predicted big things for, but a poor attitude prevented him from making it to the top of football.

He's not the only former Manchester United prospect who didn't blossom into the player many expected him to become. Callum Gribbin is another example and his career has become a cautionary tale for young footballers.

Gribbin Was Dubbed the 'English Messi'

Big things were expected of him

Growing up in earshot of Old Trafford, Gribbin always dreamed of playing for the Red Devils and it looked like he'd get his wish for a while. At a very young age, he displayed incredible potential and joined United's centre of excellence, quickly rising through the ranks of the club's academy. He was being contacted by Nike before he was even seven years old. There was a lot of hype surrounding the youngsters and it was clear that everyone could see it.

By 16, he'd begun training with the likes of Wayne Rooney and Angel Di Maria in the United senior team. Speaking to The Athletic, Gribbin revealed he felt at home with the senior players.

"I didn’t feel out of place at all. We (the academy) used to train on the next pitch to the first team. I used to love it when we’d finished training and I got to watch them for 10 minutes. I’d see them in the canteen having their dinner and I used to always think, ‘I want to get on their table’. So when I was moved up, I just went with it. My attitude was: ‘This is where I need to be.’"

He was labelled the 'English Messi' by one report, which is as good an indicator as any that he was a very, very promising young talent. He'd played with Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe in the Red Devils' youth set-up and it looked like it would only be a matter of time before he progressed into the first-team. That wasn't to be the case, though.

Gribbin Was Released in 2019

That was the start of his downfall

While it initially seemed inevitable that Gribbin would succeed at United, that's not quite how things played out. The arrival of Jose Mourinho threw a spanner in the works. The Special One wasn't interested in giving many youngsters at Old Trafford a chance and it prevented the prospect from getting into the team and that left him frustrated.

"I used to think, ‘He’s not arsed, is he? He doesn’t even care about getting to know my name’. I look back now and I know I shouldn’t have got p***ed off about it. But at the time, it used to get to me that I’d go out for training and he wouldn’t even watch. He’d be speaking to his staff or on the phone and I used to think, ‘I’m here, I’m trying to get a chance and he’s not even interested’. "If I did say something to anyone, he’d be looking at me like, ‘You can’t be having a go, you’re an 18-year-old training with the first team’. But in my head, I was thinking, ‘No, I want to get a chance here’. So there were a few issues with Mourinho and other staff. Little things, just building up."

In 2019, he was let go once his contract expired. The decision not to offer the youngster a new deal brought his 15-year stint with the Red Devils to an end and Phil Neville, who was United's academy chief at the time said the decision was an opportunity for the Englishman to prove himself.

Speaking about his time at Old Trafford coming to an end, Gribbin revealed he knew it was coming, but it was still a shock and left him devastated. He said: "I knew it (being released) was coming. It was still a shock and tough to take. I was gutted, absolutely devastated, but I honestly think I needed it to happen. I needed to learn the lessons that came from being released."

Gribbin is Now a FC United Player

He only blames himself for his downfall

After leaving United, Gribbin joined Sheffield United, but never really got a chance with the Blades. He went on to sign with Barrow in 2020, but played just one for the team before moving on to Radcliffe. He made 19 appearances for the Greater Manchester side, but didn't stick around for long. He ultimately moved to FC United in 2022, but has played just 21 times for the club after he picked up a career-threatening injury.

It's a far-cry from the career many expected him to have, but Gribbin has admitted that he doesn't blame anyone but himself for how things have turned out over the years. He revealed that he took his position for granted and relied too heavily on his talent without putting in the work.