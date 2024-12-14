Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been spotted at Molineux ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers' game against Ipswich Town, amid rumours that Gary O'Neil could be facing the sack.

Wolves have endured a dismal start to the new Premier League season, winning just two of their opening 15 matches. This return leaves the West Midlands outfit in the relegation zone, and calls for O'Neil to lose his job are subsequently circulating.

Reports emerged prior to Monday night's clash with West Ham indicating that the Englishman would be dismissed if his team were to lose at the London Stadium. Despite suffering defeat, O'Neil remains in the Molineux dugout, although developments today suggest that could be about to change.

Ex-United boss Solskjaer has been pictured in the stands at Molineux, with the Norwegian perhaps in line to replace O'Neil. Releasing the images on X, Wolves Fancast posted:

Soskjaer has been out of a job since parting ways with United in November 2021, but could now be ready to return to a Premier League dugout. While the 52-year-old's tenure at Old Trafford ended sourly, he did demonstrate his managerial acumen throughout his three-year tenure in the north-west, leading the Red Devils to a second-placed finish in the 2020/21 season.

Wolves could present an ideal club for Solskjaer to return to. The Old Gold possess some talented attacking players, and maximising these types of assets is one of the United legend's strongest attributes as a coach.

The Molineux club are in desperate need of a fresh injection of energy, with O'Neil and his side struggling dearly. While reports emerged earlier this week that the former Bournemouth boss had received a vote of confidence from the Wolves hierarchy, a conflicting report suggested that he could be replaced ahead of today's relegation six-pointer with Ipswich.

While this imminent dismissal hasn't materialised, Solskjaer's appearance at the game this afternoon could point to the club making plans in case O'Neil's team suffers another damaging defeat. Regardless of the intent behind Solskjaer's attendance, the optics don't appear positive for the man in the dugout.