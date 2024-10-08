Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay’s performances for Napoli have earned him early plaudits from the Italian media, with some now suggesting he is the Serie A giants’ ‘best player by a distance’, according to journalist Andy Mitten.

The Scottish midfielder’s impressive start in Italy has seen fans and pundits heap praise on the central midfielder, whose performances have fired Napoli to the top of the table going into the October international break.

In Napoli’s most recent 3-1 win over Como, McTominay opened the scoring after just 26 seconds, paving the way for Antonio Conte's side’s fifth victory in seven games.

The former Red Devils ace has added to his tally of two goals in his first five games in Italy and is quickly becoming a fan favourite, after sealing a deadline day move to Serie A in August.

Former Chelsea and Man United striker Romelu Lukaku praised McTominay after yet another solid performance but admitted Napoli ‘expect many goals and assists from him’ after a promising start to the campaign.

McTominay Shines in Serie A Start

‘He’s Napoli’s best player by a distance’

Mitten, speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, suggested that Man United may end up missing McTominay after letting their academy graduate depart following seven years with the first team:

“We're starting to see how much some of the departures are being missed. And every week that Scott McTominay plays in Italy, it becomes a bit better and a bit better, to the point that the Italian press, when I was there last week, were basically saying he's Napoli's best player by a distance. “And I'm like, whoa, this is very different to the narrative that was around Scott McTominay.”

McTominay became Man United’s most expensive departure this summer, joining Napoli in a deal reportedly worth over £25m.

The Scotsman signed a four-year deal in Italy after making 255 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, scoring 29 goals and registering eight assists.

McTominay had his best goalscoring campaign last term when he netted 10 times in all competitions and featured heavily in Man United’s run to the FA Cup.

Scott McTominay Napoli Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 4 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 81.7 Progressive carries per 90 2.81 Minutes played 287

Napoli, who made significant changes to their first-team squad during the summer transfer window, are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2023/24 campaign, where they finished 10th.

Man Utd and Inzaghi Latest

Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United have no chance of appointing Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi in the middle of the season to replace under-pressure Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Despite recent reports linking the Italian tactician with the potential vacancy, Romano dismissed the rumours, branding them ‘completely impossible’ as Inzaghi remains focused on his job in Serie A.

Inzaghi has enjoyed impressive success at Inter Milan in recent seasons, lifting the Serie A title in 2023/24 before reaching the Champions League final a year prior.

The Italian tactician is now in his fourth season at Inter Milan, having previously managed Lazio for five years.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-10-24.