Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has made a bold prediction regarding Arsenal's fortunes ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Despite being Manchester City’s only serious contenders for the title last time out, Saha believes the Gunners will finish outside the Champions League spots in the forthcoming campaign.

Many fans thought the London outfit were destined to end their 19-year drought without a Premier League title seeing as how they led the pack for the majority of the season. Ultimately, though, the Gunners would finish five points off top spot at the end of the campaign.

Saha, who had a stint with Arsenal’s fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur after leaving Old Trafford doesn't believe Mikel Arteta's men will get anywhere near the title in 2023/24.

What did Louis Saha say about Arsenal's chances next season?

The former 20-cap French international was quizzed about who he believes will be on hand to prevent Pep Guardiola’s City from winning a fourth successive Premier League title.

“I believe that Liverpool are going to be up there and will most likely be the main threat,” he told Betfred.

“Everyone will probably say Arsenal because of what they did last season, but even if they make good signings this summer, I’ll still be surprised if they finish ahead of Man City, Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea next season.”

Saha spent a total of 15 seasons in England’s top division after leading Fulham to promotion in the early 2000s, with a third of his stint played at Old Trafford.

His doubts over Arsenal’s league position next season may be harsh given how well they’ve developed under Arteta.

What’s most scathing about his assessment is that both Chelsea and Liverpool severely underperformed last season, but the former United man are backing them ahead of the Champions League returners Arsenal.

His view, however, does differ from another former United frontman in Dimitar Berbatov, who believes Arsenal will be rubbing shoulders with City at the summit of the Premier League.

When asked if he believes the Red Devils will be contenders for the title in 2023/24, the Bulgarian told Betfred: “They need to be because Erik ten Hag is now fully knowledgeable about everything that’s going on at the club and his debut season is now over.

“Erik’s expectation, the club’s expectation and the fan’s expectation should be to win the Premier League title next season. I believe it will be difficult for Manchester City next season because not only Manchester United, but the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will be competing with them also.”

Who could Arsenal sign to bolster their squad?

The north London side are hoping to build on their promising campaign by welcoming some new faces to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arteta appears to have already landed Chelsea's Kai Havertz after a leaked interview emerged confirming the move.

West Ham United captain Declan Rice is also heavily on Arsenal's radar. With Man City now seemingly out of the running to sign the England international, it looks to be only a matter of time before the Hammers part with their prized asset.

BBC Sport report that Arsenal have made a third bid for Rice, worth a British transfer record of £105 million. It may take a little bit of further negotiation but the 24-year-old looks likely to be a Gunner before the month is out.

Having added such significant quality to their squad, a fifth-placed finish - as Saha has tipped - would be an absolute disaster for Arsenal.