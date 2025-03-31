A former Manchester United fan favourite could be seen breaking down in tears as he was forced off with an injury five minutes into his footballing comeback. It has been a testing time for the 35-year-old, who joined his new club back in January but has already missed six of the possible 11 league games he could've featured in due to being on the sidelines.

The midfielder was a beloved figure at Old Trafford, winning supporters over with his passion, tenacity, and ability to wind up the opposition with his persistent man-marking ability. He was even named the club's player of the season during the 2016/17 campaign. Now, though, Ander Herrera's fortunes couldn't be any more different, as his latest setback has sparked question marks over his future.

Herrera Consoled by Teammates After Latest Injury Setback

The ex-Spanish international couldn't hold back the tears

Having been on a run of featuring in three out of the previous four games for new club Boca Junior, Herrera was introduced to proceedings in the 46th minute of their 2-0 defeat to Newell's Old Boys on the 30th March. However, within minutes of entering the fray, Herrera pulled up with what appeared to be a groin injury.

Rather than going down on the pitch and awaiting treatment from the physios, the midfielder hobbled off the pitch immediately, leaving his team down to ten men momentarily. The disappointment was plain to see on Herrera's face, as he cried into his shirt while being consoled by his teammates as Exequiel Zeballos replaced him.

The latest setback comes after Boca Juniors' head coach - former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago - explained that the club had been trying to manage Herrera's workload and had been making him train on his own in order to avoid a repeat of his previous muscular problems.

During his time in the Premier League, the 35-year-old was known as an energetic, tireless midfielder who could cover every blade of grass. However, it seems as though the miles on his body appear to be catching up with him.

Herrera's Post-Man United Career

The former Red Devil left on a free after the club refused to meet his contract wishes

Despite being loved by the Stretford End, Herrera would end up leaving the club on a free transfer in 2019 to join Paris Saint-Germain. The midfielder explained that he had no intention of leaving, but felt disrespected by the fact that the United hierarchy didn't come to speak to him about a new contract after he had won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, and waited until very late into his deal to open negotiations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Herrera made 189 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 20 goals and providing 27 assists.

Herrera also broke down in tears reminiscing about walking his daughter around Old Trafford prior to leaving to join the French giants, where he would go on to compete in the following year's Champions League final. He would spend three years in Paris before returning to his local club, Athletic Bilbao, in a stint that lasted 18 months before the switch to Argentina.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 31/03/2025.