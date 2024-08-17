Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes has been transferred to hospital after suffering a 'violent blow to the head' during Lille's first match of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season against Reims. The 23-year-old remained on the pitch for 20 minutes before being taken off as he received treatment from medics.

The injury took place in the 11th minute of the game as Gomes and Amadou Kone both challenged for a ball, with the former collapsing to the turf afterwards. Players from both teams proceeded to call for medical staff to enter the pitch, making a circle around him so that cameras and supporters in attendance could not see the Englishman as he received treatment.

Following a lengthy delay, Gomes was then strapped to a stretcher and taken off the pitch, while Kone was shown a straight red card for the offence. Cameras proceeded to show the defender praying as he entered the dressing room, with him clearly concerned for his opponent.

Gomes Conscious and in Hospital

Due to play being paused for such a long time, the incident resulted in 34 minutes of time being added on at the end of the first half. Gomes was applauded off the pitch by both sets of fans and was immediately taken to hospital to continue his recovery.

Lille have subsequently shared an update on Gomes' condition, stating: 'Angel Gomes has regained consciousness and has been transferred to hospital. All our thoughts are with him'.

Following the injury, Gomes' teammate Bafode Diakite found the back of the net 30 minutes into added time at the end of the first half, and he proceeded to celebrate by holding up the midfielder's shirt to the camera. Jonathan David would go on to add a second goal in the 93rd minute of the game to guarantee Lille walked away with three points and a first win of the 2024/25 season.

Gomes' Career Post-Manchester United

The 23-year-old has been thriving in France

As a Manchester United academy graduate, there was hope that Gomes could go on to become a key figure for the club. Joining the club at six-years-old, he would make his senior debut for the club in 2017 but would only go on to make a total of six appearances for the Red Devils.

After being released in 2019/20, he joined Lille and has gone on to show exactly what he is capable of. He has since represented the French club 116 times, scoring eight times while also grabbing 18 assists. The England under-17 World Cup winner will now face an extended absence from football as the club prioritises his recovery from this latest injury.