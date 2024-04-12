Highlights Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving dominate the NBA with Kyrie averaging 25.6 PTS & Luka with 33.9 PTS.

We are in the new age of sports media, where anyone can have a platform regardless of whether the qualifications are met or not. Many NBA players, following their playing days, transition to a media role to stay close to the game despite their bodies no longer being able to keep up with their passion.

JJ Redick, Richard Jefferson, and Charles Barkley are a few of those who have thrived in their new career paths. However, some former NBA players carry the same tradition of wild takes, and it can be applied to Paul Pierce for a bold take on Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić.

On Thursday, Paul Pierce joined Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless on Fox Sports' Undisputed and dropped one of the boldest takes of the NBA season.

"We're watching the best scoring duo in NBA history with Luka & Kyrie." - Paul Pierce

Pierce declared that he believes the best scoring duo in NBA history is Dallas Mavericks guards, Irving and Dončić. There have been outstanding scoring duos throughout the history of the NBA, such as Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, Elgin Baylor and Jerry West, and Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry to name a few. The names just listed have something in common which Dončić and Irving don't and that's winning an NBA championship.

The former Boston Celtics legend opened up the discussion by voicing his belief that the Mavericks would defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in a first-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs. This bold take comes just 11 months after Pierce made another massive claim regarding the pairing of Dončić and Irving on Showtime Basketball's KG Certified.

"[Doncic and Irving] are top five individual scorers. They can't work together." - Paul Pierce

Of course, in an industry such as sports media which is predicated on making predictions, there will be ones made that are wrong. However, the disparity in the contradiction made by Pierce is glaring. Regardless, the sentiment around Doncic and Irving being great scorers is unequivocally true, as the duo is having an outstanding year in their first full season together.

Doncic and Irving Are Dominating the NBA

The Mavericks duo has put their team in a position to be a serious championship contender

Pierce's comments regarding Dončić and Irving were undoubtedly bold, but the performance of the two superstars doesn't make him crazy for thinking it.

Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic 2023-24 Season Stats Category Doncic Irving PTS 33.9 25.6 AST 9.8 5.2 3PM 4.1 3.0 FG% 48.7% 49.7%

Irving and Dončić are a matchup nightmare for any opposing team. Not only are they dynamic scorers who can put the ball in the basket at all three levels, but they have displayed that both of them are unselfish. The concerns surrounding these two heading into this season have evaporated with their stellar play and attitude towards the game.

Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd, had a tall task to find a way for this team to gel but has done a great job at finding a balance. However, he gave credit to Irving, especially for his level of play heading into the postseason.

“Everything we expected him to do. He’s one of the best players in the world…He is in a great place. The energy is extremely high. Vibe is good…He’s making the game easy for Luka but also the other four…” - Jason Kidd

Since the team's additions of Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington at the trade deadline. The Mavericks have been a force to be reckoned with. They hold the second-best record in the NBA at 21-7, behind only the Boston Celtics. Although defense was a big concern for this team earlier in the season, they have transformed into a top-five defense in the league. All while maintaining their offensive dominance, being the fourth-ranked offense.

Despite such a short time with their new additions, the Mavericks have displayed the ability to adapt and adjust on any given night, and it starts with their two best players. In a recent overtime victory against the Houston Rockets. Dallas was down three points in the final seconds with a chance to tie the game. In many situations, the star player will take it upon themselves to be the hero even if the opportunity isn't a good look. Dončić elected to pass to an open Dante Exum, who knocked down the massive three-point at the buzzer.

In another instance, against the Sacramento Kings, Exum had three big chances to score in the clutch and missed on each of them. Doncic and Irving, along with the rest of the Mavericks, continued to show trust, eventually leading to a lead-taking three-pointer with under 30 seconds left, which would be the deciding basket.

The Mavericks are heading into the postseason as one of the hottest teams. As shown in the 2023 NBA Playoffs with the Miami Heat, anything is possible once a team gets hot at the right time. Considering Dončić and Irving haven't accomplished anything as a pairing, a potential deep run capped off by an NBA championship would add the needed validity to Pierce's take.