Former Netherlands and Tottenham Hotspur star Rafael van der Vaart has heaped praise on Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for his moment of magic during the Netherlands’ Nations League clash with Germany.

The Dutch midfielder’s impressive start to the season continued on Tuesday night as he assisted the Netherlands’ opening goal within 94 seconds and produced one of the passes of the season so far — an incredible long-ball forward to Xavi Simons that, unfortunately, did not result in a goal.

The 22-year-old had an outstanding international break as the Netherlands drew 2-2 with Germany, following a 5-2 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday night. Gravenberch played the full 90 minutes in both games.

The Liverpool star’s resurgence at international and club level comes after a difficult summer at Euro 2024, when Oranje boss Ronald Koeman failed to give Gravenberch a single minute on the pitch.

Gravenberch Impresses on Netherlands Duty

‘It doesn’t get any better than that’

Speaking after the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw against Germany, Van der Vaart was full of admiration for Gravenberch’s performance, calling the 22-year-old the 'star player' of the match:

“The star player. When he made that deep pass to Xavi Simons, I wanted to go home. The pass of the match, it doesn’t get any better than that. “This is the most difficult pass in football. Perfectly executed. For that alone, it had to go in.”

Under new boss Arne Slot, Gravenberch has been a revelation at the start of the campaign, starring in Liverpool’s opening three Premier League games and helping the Merseyside giants maintain their 100% start.

The 22-year-old has seemingly carried his club form into the international break, impressing in the two Nations League games under former Everton and Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, who had recently criticised the holding midfielder’s attitude.

Speaking to the media last week, Koeman revealed Gravenberch "lacked focus" before working with Slot, but now "he finally realises what is expected of him."

Gravenberch will now return to Merseyside to prepare for the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, as the Reds look to continue their perfect start after three wins from three without conceding a goal.

Salah ‘Very Keen’ to Discuss New Deal

Talks expected in the near future

Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah is ‘very keen’ to discuss a new contract that would extend his stay at Anfield beyond June 2025, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The 32-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in less than 12 months, and the Merseyside giants are expected to initiate talks soon to determine the Egyptian’s future.

Salah’s contract has become a hot topic over the past two weeks after the winger revealed that nobody at the club had approached him about an extension. Salah has started the 2024/25 campaign in incredible form, scoring three and assisting three in the opening three Premier League matches.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals 3 Assists 3 Expected goals per 90 0.62 Shots per 90 3.45 Minutes played 263

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-09-24.