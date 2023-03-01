Laura Woods discussed the embarrassing moment while on her radio show, only for co-host Ally McCoist to make the situation worse.

Laura Woods opens up about awkward moment with Ryan Taylor at Carabao Cup final

Laura Woods was among the fans at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle.

She watched the match with her Newcastle-supporting father and brother, having attended a pre-match meal with a number of club legends.

Alan Shearer and John Beresford were at the event, as was Ryan Taylor, who made 106 appearances for the Magpies between 2009 and 2015.

Things were slightly awkward between Woods and Taylor, however, as the sports presenter explained while on her talkSPORT show the next day.

What happened between Laura Woods and Ryan Taylor at the Carabao Cup?

Woods explained that she had forgotten who Taylor was after he came up to her to shake her hand.

“I had a very awkward moment, can I quickly tell you about it?” Woods told her talkSPORT co-host Ally McCoist.

“Ryan – I hope he’s not listening yet – walked up and, just because we were frantically trying to find [our restaurant]. You know how big Wembley is and if you get lost, you’re lost for days.

“We had been saying hello to all the Geordies and fans outside and then we got up and Ryan came up to me and said ‘Hi, how are you?’

“I said ‘Good thank you, how are you?’, and he went, ‘Yeah, nice to properly actually meet you in real life’. I went ‘Sorry, who are you?’, I didn’t recognise him!”

Woods continued: “He went ‘It’s Ryan’, and I went ‘Oh God, Ryan, I’m so sorry!’ It was awful! I’m so sorry, Ryan. I did spend the rest of the day apologising profusely to him.”

Video: Watch Laura Woods open up about awkward moment with Ryan Taylor

Laura Woods faces Ryan Taylor after awkward encounter

McCoist then made the situation more awkward by introducing Taylor to the show, having pointed out that he had been a guest 114 times in the past three years.

“Have you wiped that custard pie off your face yet?” McCoist asked Taylor.

Taylor replied: “Mate, it wasn’t just one – it was two massive pies! I ended up having a good chinwag with her dad, so don’t worry about it. She’s not on the Christmas card list, that’s for sure!

“Do you know what she tried to do to cover it up? She said ‘I thought you were bigger? I thought you were a bit taller?’ Jesus Christ!”

While Woods was subject to an awkward exchange at the Carabao Cup final, she would not have been too disappointed at Newcastle’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

The presenter is an Arsenal fan, and has been extremely vocal about the team’s chances of winning the Premier League this season.

